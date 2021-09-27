N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Record-high 86 new cases, 41 people in hospital, 16 in ICU

New Brunswick reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, the highest one-day total since the pandemic began.

Forty-one people are now in hospital, up from 33 on Sunday, including 16 in intensive care. None of them are under the age of 19, Public Health said in a news release.

There are now 650 active cases of COVID across the province.

Of the new cases, 67— or 78 per cent — are not fully vaccinated, according to the release.

A total of 79.3 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are now fully vaccinated, up from 79.2 per cent on Sunday, while 88.1 per cent have received at least one dose, up from 88.

New Brunswick has had 3,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 3,231 recoveries so far and 54 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 455,500 tests have been conducted to date.

Only symptomatic, contacts should seek tests

As the province struggles to deal with a backlog of COVID-19 tests, it's requesting only people with symptoms or those identified as a contact of a case get tested, and advising those who need a test for travel-related reasons to use private service providers.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases is causing delays at assessment centres across the province and leading to "longer-than-anticipated" wait times for appointments and test results, Public Health said in a news release Monday.

Testing is conducted on a priority basis, with those who have symptoms tested first, said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

"So if you do not have symptoms or are not identified as a contact of a case, please self-monitor and only request a test if you are symptomatic," she said in a statement.

Anyone requiring a test for travel-related purposes is encouraged to review the COVID-19 testing requirements in other jurisdictions and plan accordingly, "which could include seeking testing through private service providers."

"Due to the high volume of tests for health needs, we are not able to expedite travel-related tests in the current testing regime," Russell said.

Public Health staff being asked to falsify vaccination documentation

Public Health staff are being asked to falsify vaccination documentation, according to the Horizon Health Network.

"It has come to our attention that Public Health staff are being approached by members of the public who are requesting they falsify their vaccination record," the regional health authority said in a news release Monday.

"This is concerning and Public Health staff will not oblige, as this is a crime," it said.

Horizon asks the public not to contact its staff with a request to produce false medical records.

Outbreak at Moncton Hospital geriatric unit

There is a COVID-19 outbreak at the geriatric unit of the Moncton Hospital, Unit 5200, and all visits are suspended until further notice, the Horizon Health Network announced on Monday.

Public Health did not mention the outbreak in its news release Monday.

Hospital staff are following enhanced infection prevention guidelines and patients are restricted to their rooms, according to the Horizon release.

No patients will be admitted or transferred during this time, it said.

The designated support person program for the geriatric unit is also suspended.

"These temporary measures are in place to ensure the health and safety of our patients and clients, staff, physicians, and communities," the release said.

Closure of labour and birth unit continues

The closure of the labour and birth unit at the Upper River Valley Hospital to make room for COVID-19 patients will continue until Oct. 4 at 7 a.m., the Horizon Health Network announced Monday.

All pregnant women who would normally deliver their babies at the Upper River Valley Hospital will have to travel to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton instead.

Expectant mothers who are 35 weeks pregnant or more have been contacted by nursing staff, according to a news release.

The temporary closure was announced Friday. Horizon said it was required to adjust staffing to provide care for COVID-19 patients.

"Horizon understands this change may be concerning to families that are expecting," the release said. "Please be assured all mothers and babies will receive safe and quality care at any Horizon facility."

Cases in more schools, child-care facilities

More positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in several schools and child-care facilities in two health zones since Friday, Public Health announced Monday.

In the Moncton region, Zone 1, positive cases were confirmed at Hillcrest School in Moncton and at École Donat-Robichaud in Cap-Pelé. The number of cases has not been provided and the release does not indicate if the cases involve students, teachers or other staff.

Additional cases have also been confirmed at the following previously impacted schools: Port Elgin School; Shediac Cape School; École Anna-Malenfant in Dieppe; and Birchmount School in Moncton. The number and breakdown of cases has not been provided.

A new positive case of COVID-19 has also been confirmed at the daycare Centre éducatif Le Platinum in Dieppe, which was previously impacted.

In the Edmundston region, Zone 4, positive cases were confirmed at Polyvalente Thomas-Albert in Grand Falls. The number and breakdown was not provided.

A new positive case was confirmed at École Mgr-Martin in Saint-Quentin, which was previously impacted.

New positive cases were also confirmed at Valley View Kids Care in Grand Falls, which was previously impacted.

People who have been in close contact with a case will be notified directly by Public Health or the school or facility for contact tracing, according to a news release.

Under New Brunswick's Healthy and Safe Schools guidelines, schools with cases will close or move to online learning for at least one calendar day to support contact tracing, risk assessments and operational responses.

Breakdown of new cases

Here is a breakdown of the 86 new cases confirmed Monday:

Moncton region, Zone 1, 33 cases:

Nine people 19 or under

Five people 20 to 29

Seven people 30 to 39

Two people 40 to 49

Four people 50 to 59

Two people 60 to 69

Two people 80 to 89

Two people 90 or over

Twenty-three of these cases are under investigation and 10 are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Saint John region, Zone 2, six cases

Two people 19 or under

A person 30 to 39

A person 40 to 49

Two people 50 to 59

Four of these cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two are under investigation.

Fredericton region, Zone 3, 12 cases:

Four people 19 or under

Two people 20 to 29

Two people 30 to 39

A person 40 to 49

A person 50 to 59

A person 60 to 69

A person 70 to 79

Eight of these cases are under investigation, three are contacts of previously confirmed cases, and one is travel-related.

The 86 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday pushed the provincial active case count to 650. (CBC)

Edmundston region, Zone 4, 23 cases:

Nine people 19 or under

Two people 20 to 29

Four people 30 to 39

Five people 40 to 49

Three people 60 to 69

Fourteen of these cases are under investigation and nine are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Campbellton region, Zone 5, nine cases:

Four people 19 or under

Three people 20 to 29

Two people 30 to 39

Five of these cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Bathurst region, Zone 6, three cases:

Two people 30 to 39

A person 50 to 59

Two of these cases are under investigation and one is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

New public exposure notices

Public Health has identified new places where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus over the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Sept. 20 and Sept. 24 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Route 16 Diner (4335 Route 16, Malden)

(4335 Route 16, Malden) Sept. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – TH Sports Group, Sports Complex (184 Barker St., Moncton)

(184 Barker St., Moncton) Sept. 16 between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Arbys (1029 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Sept. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Bonichoix ( 4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls

(100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Hilltop (131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Bonichoix ( 4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Voting station Eglise St. Jacques (6 Ecole St., Edmundston)

(6 Ecole St., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Toner Food Master ( 328 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

328 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and noon – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 16 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Vaccination clinic Perth Andover Baptist Church (194 Barrett St., Perth-Andover)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Sept. 21 – Air Canada Flight 8942 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m.

– from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 19 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:56 p.m.

– from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:56 p.m. Sept. 18 – Flair Airlines Flight 8137 – from Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:12 a.m.

– from Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:12 a.m. Sept, 16 – Air Canada Flight 8512 – from Montreal to Bathurst departed at 4:50 p.m.

– from Montreal to Bathurst departed at 4:50 p.m. Sept.14 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:25 p.m.

Public Health has also identified other places in the province where people may have been exposed to the virus over the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Sept. 21 and Sept. 20 between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Moncton Hospital obstetrics unit (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Tandoori Zaika (196 Robinson St., Moncton)

(196 Robinson St., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (151 Horseman Rd., Moncton)

(151 Horseman Rd., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 18 between 4 p.m. to midnight – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Magnetic Hill Winery (860 Front Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(860 Front Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 18 between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – St. James' Gate (14 Church St., Moncton)

(14 Church St., Moncton) Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. – East Coast Amusements of New Brunswick (377 Killam Dr., Moncton)

(377 Killam Dr., Moncton) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Sephora (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 17 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – East Side Mario's (99 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(99 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Superior Propane Centre (Rink D) (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(Rink D) (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Moxies Grill and Bar (10 Wyse St., Moncton)

(10 Wyse St., Moncton) Sept. 17 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

(140 Granite Dr., Moncton) Sept. 16 and 17 between 8 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Moncton Hospital emergency department (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 13, 14, and 15 between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Moncton Hospital post-anesthetic care uni t (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

t (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 13 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.– Miss Cue (459 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(459 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 12 between noon and 2 p.m. – Centennial Park playground (811 St. George Blvd., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 21 between noon and 3 p.m. – The S. O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home (23 Main St., St. Stephen)

(23 Main St., St. Stephen) Sept. 18 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (44 Lower Cove Rd., Sussex)

(44 Lower Cove Rd., Sussex) Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Spuds N Things (677 Main St., Hampton)

(677 Main St., Hampton) Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Hampton Your Independent Grocer (454 Main St. Unit 15, Hampton)

(454 Main St. Unit 15, Hampton) Sept. 17 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Gahan House Restaurant (87, Prince William St., Saint John)

(87, Prince William St., Saint John) Sept. 17 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Taste and See (609 Main St., Sussex)

(609 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 17 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Royal King – Taste of India (165 Union St., Saint John)

(165 Union St., Saint John) Sept. 15 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Wendy's (158 Main St. W, Saint John)

(158 Main St. W, Saint John) Sept. 15 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – A&W (131 McAllister Dr., Saint John)

(131 McAllister Dr., Saint John) Sept. 13 between 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Tim Hortons (131 King St., St. Stephen)

(131 King St., St. Stephen) Sept. 12 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Kennedy Inn Restaurant (218 Water St., Saint Andrews)

(218 Water St., Saint Andrews) Sept. 12 between 9:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Abundant Life United Pentecostal Church (488 Main St., Sussex)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 19 between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Sept. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.- Sobeys (1180 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1180 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.- Global Pet Foods (1055 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1055 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 17 between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Jean Coutu (598 Union St., Fredericton)

(598 Union St., Fredericton) Sept. 16 between noon and 2 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 16 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Jean Coutu (598 Union St., Fredericton)

(598 Union St., Fredericton) Sept. 16 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell Rd., Woodstock)

(430 Connell Rd., Woodstock) Sept. 16 between 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Sept. 15 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Montana's (6 Trinity Dr., Fredericton)

(6 Trinity Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 15 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Montana's (6 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(6 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Sept. 15 between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. – All Aboard Ultramar (318 Main St., Bath)

(318 Main St., Bath) Sept. 15 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 15 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Walmart (125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton)

(125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton) Sept. 15, 16, and 17– Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 14 between noon and 5:00 p.m. – Lewis Pharmacy (14 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(14 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Sept. 14 and 15 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Carl's Dairy Bar (1301 W. Riverside Dr., Perth-Andover)

(1301 W. Riverside Dr., Perth-Andover) Sept. 14 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 13, 14, and 15 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Full Body Fitness (800 St. Marys St., Fredericton)

(800 St. Marys St., Fredericton) Sept. 13 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 13 between noon and 6 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 13 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Tim Hortons (22 F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

(22 F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover) Sept. 13 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Gorey Auto Repair (9799 Route 105, Beechwood)

(9799 Route 105, Beechwood) Sept. 12 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – JP's Restaurant (5295 Route 560, Riviere de Chute)

(5295 Route 560, Riviere de Chute) Sept. 12 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Ripples Pentecostal Church (548 Route 670, Ripples)

Church (548 Route 670, Ripples) Sept.12 between 10 a.m. and noon and between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Calvary Tabernacle (12 Legion St., Perth-Andover)

(12 Legion St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 12 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

Edmundston Region, Zone 4:

Sept. 22 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

(4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Voting station Salle des Citoyens (4 St. Jean St., Kedgwick)

(4 St. Jean St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix D. Poitras (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

(746 Main St., Saint Leonard) Sept. 19 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. – Tim Hortons (54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin)

(54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Giant Tiger ( 200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart ( 180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. – Tim Hortons (54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin)

(54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 18 between 5 p.m and 5:30 p.m. – Greco (77 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(77 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 4:30 p.m and 5:30 p.m. – Restaurant Le Patrimoine (115 Rivière à la Truite St., Edmundston)

(115 Rivière à la Truite St., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Boston Pizza (164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Hart (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Paradis des Bonbons (180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(180 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix – J.M. & C. Dugas (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

– J.M. & C. Dugas (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 18 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Alcool NB Liquor ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 18 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Kent Building Supplies (88 Powers Rd., Grand Falls)

(88 Powers Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-Aout Rd., Edmundston)

(85 15-Aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 17 between 8:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.– Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 17 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – St. Sacrement Catholic Church (188 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(188 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Co Opérative de St-Quentin Ltée (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 17 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Résidence Funéraire Valcourt (254 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(254 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 17 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Plaso Dent (391 Front Rd., Grand Falls)

(391 Front Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.– Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept.16 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Auberge Évasion de Rêves (11 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(11 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 16 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 16 between 12:35 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 16 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.– Blues Printing (180A Portage St., Grand Falls)

(180A Portage St., Grand Falls) Sept. 15 between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Co Opérative de St-Quentin Ltée (145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 15 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 15 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – DocBraces (630 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(630 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 15 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 14 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Home Hardware ( 145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sep. 14 and 15 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Big John Gym (11 St-Jean Baptiste Rd., Kedgwick)

(11 St-Jean Baptiste Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 14 between 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Resto Pub Sportif (132 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(132 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 3:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 14 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(44 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 14 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(115 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 13 to 19 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – O'Régal Restaurant (8014 Route 17, Kedgwick North)

(8014 Route 17, Kedgwick North) Between Sept. 13 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Université de Moncton - Edmundston Campus (165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 13, 14, and 15 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Dépanneur McCormick (178 Monseigneur Martin E Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(178 Monseigneur Martin E Rd., Saint-Quentin) Between Sept. 9 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – OK Tire (5 Mgr Martin Ouest Rd., Saint-Quentin)

Sept. 9 and 17 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – (5 Mgr Martin Ouest Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 18 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Country Kitchen (14154 Route 17, Glen Levit)

(14154 Route 17, Glen Levit) Sept. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire (384 Val-d'Amour Rd., Atholville)

(384 Val-d'Amour Rd., Atholville) Sept. 17 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Salon du Centre (157 Water St., Campbellton)

(157 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 17 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB-Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Sept. 16 between 8:30 a.m. and noon – CCNB-Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Sept. 14 and 15 – Nailz by Tania (162 Water St., Campbellton)

(162 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 12 and Sept. 11 between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Tim Hortons (75 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 21 between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 21 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – UNI Financial Cooperation (1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 20 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 19 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 19 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 18 between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – House of Lee (315 Main St., Bathurst)

(315 Main St., Bathurst) Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Alcool NB Liquor (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 17 between 6 p.m. and 18 p.m. – Joey's Pub (2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 17 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Atlantic Host (1450 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst)

(1450 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Dollarama (930 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(930 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Dollarama (520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. – Canadian Tire (520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 16 between 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. – Kent Building Supplies (950 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(950 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 14 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB-Bathurst Campus (75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst)

(75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst) Sept. 13 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. – CCNB-Bathurst Campus (75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst)

(75 Youghall Dr., Bathurst) Sept. 12 and 13 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire (520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(520 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 12 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Cast & Crew (588 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.