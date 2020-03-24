New Brunswick adds border checkpoints to prevent spread of COVID-19

New Brunswick will set up screening checkpoints at provincial borders to control the spread of COVID-19, Premier Blaine Higgs announced Wednesday.

The decision comes as another eight cases of the viral infection have been confirmed, bringing the province's total to 26.

"Unnecessary travel is no longer permitted," Higgs said, citing as an example non-residents entering the province to socialize or shop.

Officers stationed at the Quebec, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia borders will be authorized to turn people away, he said.

They will collect the identity of travellers allowed to enter the province, as well as their travel plans and contact information, he said. They will also follow up.

Commercial traffic and essential services will be exempt.

"It is imperative we ensure our supply chain continues to work while keeping New Brunswickers healthy and safe," said Higgs.

