N.B. COVID-19 roundup: New restrictions could be announced today

New Brunswick may announce new measures at a news conference today to control the spread of COVID-19, as case counts continue to rise across the province.

Earlier this week, Premier Blaine Higgs said the province was not considering another mandatory order, but cabinet was discussing other possibilities, such as requiring a proof of vaccination for people accessing non-essential businesses and travel registration for people entering the province.

"While I do not yet know what specific measures may be introduced, I can tell you that everything is on the table," he said during Monday's COVID-19 briefing, when 122 new cases and 11 hospitalizations were announced, including nine people in intensive care.

"While we are able to address the current level of hospitalizations, we do not want to wait until we reach a critical state to introduce changes," Higgs had said.

The premier and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, are holding a 2:30 p.m. COVID update. It is being livestreamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website.

Another 35 cases of COVID were reported Tuesday, with new cases in every one of the seven health zones. New Brunswick now has 244 active cases.

Eleven people remain in hospital, but the number in intensive care has decreased to eight.

Liberal Leader Roger Melanson and Green Party Leader David Coon have called on the government to take action to curb the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Cabinet was scheduled to meet late Monday afternoon to determine whether new requirements are needed to "ensure our hospitals do not become overwhelmed, that our schools will continue to operate as normal as possible, and that we can keep New Brunswick in green," Higgs had said.

Any decisions would be announced today, he said.

Since the province moved to the green phase of COVID recovery and removed the mandatory order on July 30, there have been 733 confirmed cases, including cases at 13 schools and three daycares since last Thursday.

As of Monday, 88 per cent of the new cases were among people not fully vaccinated, Higgs told reporters. He did not say how many of them were under 12 and too young to be vaccinated or could not be vaccinated for medical or other reasons.

At-home learning continues

Some schools are continuing remote learning Wednesday because of positive cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, 11 schools had to close for at least one day for deep cleaning after positive COVID-19 cases were identified there. On Tuesday, two more schools had positive cases.

On Wednesday, multiple schools are having an at-home learning day. They include:

Riverview East School

West Riverview School

Dalhousie Regional High School for Grades 6,7,and 8. Students in Grades 9 to 12 will attend school in person.

Campbellton Middle School

77% fully vaccinated

A total of 77 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, as of Tuesday, while 85.6 per cent have received at least one dose.

A list of upcoming walk-in vaccination clinics is available online.

People can also book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

New Brunswick has had 3,066 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,774 recoveries so far and 47 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 425,800 tests have been conducted to date.

Grand Bay-Westfield says vaccine policy won't affect emergency response

The Town of Grand Bay-Westfield says its new COVID-19 vaccine policy for municipal staff and council members won't negatively impact the ability of its volunteer fire department to respond effectively to emergencies.

On Tuesday, the town announced firefighters who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be permitted to respond on emergency calls.

On Wednesday, the town issued a followup news release stating that in developing the policy, it considered "all factors," including the number of firefighters currently vaccinated.

All but two of the department's 39 active firefighters are vaccinated, according to the news release. "This Policy was recommended and implemented with the confidence that it would not negatively impact the ability of our Volunteer Fire Department to respond effectively to emergencies," it states.

Fire Chief Troy Gautreau said the volunteers have continued to demonstrate their commitment to public safety throughout this pandemic and were among the first in line for their vaccine.

"This was not just to protect themselves, however, to also protect their families and those we respond to," he said in a statement. "I am humbled by their dedication, sense of duty to each other and our community and for their support of this policy."

Under the policy, town staff and council members will be asked to provide proof they are fully vaccinated, effective Sept. 20.

Those who choose not to disclose their vaccination status, and those who are not yet fully vaccinated, will be required to be tested weekly and wear a mask in the workplace when within two metres of others.

New employees will also be tested prior to their start date.

In addition, visitors to town facilities will be required to wear a mask. However, masks can be removed if physical distancing can be maintained, such as once seated for a meeting.

Homeless shelter outbreak stands at 24 cases

The total number of known positive cases of COVID-19 at Harvest House, a shelter and community centre in Moncton, still stands at 24 — 21 guests and three staff, executive director Marc Belliveau said Wednesday.

They're awaiting the results from a second round of swabbing but are expecting a low number of additional positive cases due to the measures they've implemented since the first positive case was detected last Thursday, he told CBC's Information Morning Morning.

The infected person was isolated immediately, all 14 of their buildings went into lockdown protocol, they've been swabbing twice a week, and volunteers are not allowed on-site right now, Belliveau said.

"The tension increases a bit every day. No one wants to be in lockdown."

Staff have been putting in 12 to 14-hour days trying to make sure people are comfortable and taken care of and trying to avoid any more cases if possible, he said.

The province declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Harvest House homeless shelter on High Street in Moncton, on Sept. 10. (Shane Magee/CBC)

But the reality is people are in very close quarters and the vaccination rate among the shelter population is very low, despite best efforts, Belliveau said. Five clinics were held, but only 18 people got their shots and most of them have since left.

Staff are wearing full personal protective equipment, including masks, gowns, gloves and face shields, and trying to find a suitable off-site location for the people who are infected.

Mental health and addiction issues create extra complexity dealing with the outbreak, he said. Mental health and addiction workers and people from the Salvus clinic are on-site to help.

Members of the provincial rapid outbreak management team, also known as PROMT, are also helping to make sure assessments and treatments are delivered so they don't end up dealing with overdoses or relapses or withdrawal symptoms that cause issues.

Belliveau hopes to bring in replacement staff on Thursday to give the staff a couple of days off.

New public exposure notices

Public Health has identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the virus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Sept. 10 between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Cosmo Dance Night Club (837 Main St., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 12 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Old Ridge United Pentecostal Church (8962 Route 3, Old Ridge)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 7 between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – St. Louis Bar and Grill (280 King St., Fredericton)

(280 King St., Fredericton) Sept. 7 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Tim Hortons (245-247 Canada St., Fredericton)

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Sept. 7 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Theriault and Morin Dentist (148 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Flight exposure notifications:

Sept. 8 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:53 p.m.

– from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:53 p.m. Sept. 5 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:59 p.m.

– from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:59 p.m. Sept. 4 – Air Canada Flight 8502 – from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:58 p.m.

– from Montreal to Fredericton departed at 1:58 p.m. Sept. 1 – Air Canada Flight 7548 – from Toronto to Fredericton departed at 8:55 p.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Sept. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – A & C Convenience Store laundromat (369 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton)

(369 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton) Sept. 10 between 10:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre Emergency Room (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 10 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – McDonald's (420 Paul St., Dieppe)

(420 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 9 and 10 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Supercuts (45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 9 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Swiss Chalet (80 Champlain St., Dieppe)

(80 Champlain St., Dieppe) Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre Emergency Room (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Moncton Golf & Country Club clubhouse (212 Coverdale Rd., Riverview)

(212 Coverdale Rd., Riverview) Sept. 8 between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Supercuts (45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 8 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. – Golf Town (52 Wyse St., Moncton)

(52 Wyse St., Moncton) Sept. 8 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre outpatient clinic (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 8 and September 7 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – MacDonald Buick GMC Cadillac ( 111 Baig Blvd. Moncton)

111 Baig Blvd. Moncton) Sept. 7 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. – TH Sports Group, Sports Complex (184 Barker St., Moncton)

(184 Barker St., Moncton) Sept. 7 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. - Supercuts (45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(45 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 6 between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (526 Main St., Shediac)

(526 Main St., Shediac) Sept. 6 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Club Chasse et Pêche Haute-Aboujagne (326 Aboujagne Rd., Haute-Aboujagne)

(326 Aboujagne Rd., Haute-Aboujagne) Sept. 5 between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Casino New Brunswick (21 Casino Dr., Moncton)

(21 Casino Dr., Moncton) Sept. 5 between midnight and 2 a.m. – Second Floor Nightclub (837 Main St., Moncton)

(837 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 5 between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Mama's Restaurant (806 Main St., Moncton)

(806 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 5 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Shediac Market (10 Weldon St., Shediac)

(10 Weldon St., Shediac) Sept. 4 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Cosmo dance night club (837 Main St., Moncton)

(837 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 4 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 4 between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Dieppe Market (232 Gauvin St., Dieppe)

(232 Gauvin St., Dieppe) Sept. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Kelsey's Restaurant (141 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(141 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Sept. 4 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Nita's Bar and Grill (1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 4 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Champlain Mall (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 3 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Café Cognito (581 Main St., Moncton)

(581 Main St., Moncton) Sept. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Dieppe Market (232 Gauvin St., Dieppe)

(232 Gauvin St., Dieppe) Sept. 1 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. – The Third Glass Bar , (819 Main St., Moncton)

, (819 Main St., Moncton) Aug. 31 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Service NB Dieppe (200-258 Champlain St, Dieppe)

(200-258 Champlain St, Dieppe) Aug. 31 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 24/7 Fitness Club (121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview)

(121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview) Aug. 31 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Wise Guyz Pub (176 Robinson St., Moncton)

(176 Robinson St., Moncton) August 30 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Oceanside Fitness (184 Main St., Shediac)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 8 between 11 a.m. and noon – Starbucks (15 Depot Ct., Saint John)

(15 Depot Ct., Saint John) Sept. 8 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Starbucks (641 Harding St., Saint John)

(641 Harding St., Saint John) Sept. 8 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Starbucks (30 Lacey St., Rothesay)

(30 Lacey St., Rothesay) Sept. 8 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Dollarama (101 McAllister Dr., Saint John)

(101 McAllister Dr., Saint John) Sept. 7 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Walmart (450 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

(450 Westmorland Rd., Saint John) Sept. 7 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Superstore (168 Rothesay Ave., Rothesay)

(168 Rothesay Ave., Rothesay) Sept. 5 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Full Gospel Assembly (34 Mount Pleasant Ave. E, Saint John)

(34 Mount Pleasant Ave. E, Saint John) Sept. 4 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Old Navy (90 Consumers Dr., E Saint John)

(90 Consumers Dr., E Saint John) Sept. 4 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Java Moose Coffee (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

(519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John) Sept. 1 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Costco (300 Retail Dr., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 10 between 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. – Acorn Restaurant (10 Route 635, Lake George)

(10 Route 635, Lake George) Sept. 8 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Turning Point Pentecostal Church (2031 Route 3, Harvey)

(2031 Route 3, Harvey) Sept. 8 between noon and 5 p.m. – Kings Landing (5804 Route 102, Prince Williams)

(5804 Route 102, Prince Williams) Sept. 7 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Northeast Christian College – Opening Service (128 River St., Fredericton)

(128 River St., Fredericton) Sept. 7 between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Northeast Christian College – Dinner (128 River St., Fredericton)

(128 River St., Fredericton) Sept. 4 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (Unit 3, F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

(Unit 3, F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover) Sept. 4 between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Upper Miramichi Rural Community Park (6094 Route 8, Boiestown)

(6094 Route 8, Boiestown) Sept. 3 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Tobique Youth Center (268 Main St., Tobique First Nations)

(268 Main St., Tobique First Nations) Sept. 1, 2, 3, and Aug. 30 and 31 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Goodine Insurance (126 Ford Rd., Perth-Andover)

between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – (126 Ford Rd., Perth-Andover) Sept. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Guardian Johnson Drug (16F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

(16F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover) Sept. 3 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – TCBY Yogurt (121 Route 550, Hartford)

(121 Route 550, Hartford) Sept. 2 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Swiss Chalet (961 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(961 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 2 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Princess Auto (21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Sept. 2 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. – Wetmore Street Pub (530 New Maryland Highway, New Maryland

(530 New Maryland Highway, New Maryland Sept. 1 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – County Tractors & Machinery Ltd. (9130 Route 130, Florenceville-Bristol)

(9130 Route 130, Florenceville-Bristol) Aug. 31 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Springwater Campground pool (2539 Route 130, Four Falls)

(2539 Route 130, Four Falls) Aug. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Tim Horton's (22F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover)

(22F. Tribe Rd., Perth-Andover) Aug. 30 & 31 – Amsterdam Inn & Suites (383 Centreville Rd., Florenceville-Bristol)

Edmundston Region, Zone 4

Sept. 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, and 10 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Merritt Press (208 Main St., Grand Falls)

(208 Main St., Grand Falls) Sept. 9 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – CCNB – Edmundston campus (35, rue du 15 août, Edmundston)

(35, rue du 15 août, Edmundston) Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – UMCE Université de Moncton, Edmundston campus (165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(165 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 8 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Le Grand-Saut (155 Broadway Bd., Grand Falls)

(155 Broadway Bd., Grand Falls) Sept. 8 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Jean Coutu (276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) September 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – A&A Ouellette Entreprise Ltd (1423 Tobique Rd., Drummond)

(1423 Tobique Rd., Drummond) Sept. 7 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 5 between 4: p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – FOODLAND (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 5 between 9:30 a.m. and noon – St. Patrick Catholic Church (2154 Route 130, Limestone Siding)

(2154 Route 130, Limestone Siding) Sept. 4 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 3 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 3 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Canadian Tire (383 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(383 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 3 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Town Hall [Public Health Office, Mental Health Office, Social Development, Library, Police Office, Town Planning Office] (131 Pleasant Rd., Grand Falls)

(131 Pleasant Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 2 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Theriault and Morin Dentist (148 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(148 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 1 between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 1 between 8 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin) Aug. 31 between noon and 1 p.m. – Kat'n Dan's Pub & Restaurant (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls Aug. 31 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin) Aug. 30 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – BMR (Labrie Road, Saint Quentin)

(Labrie Road, Saint Quentin) Aug. 30 to September 1 between 8 a.m. and noon – Bonichoix (145 Canada Road, Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Road, Saint Quentin) Aug. 30 between 8 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Road, Unit B, Saint Quentin)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 10 between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Tap's Bar (42 Water St., Campbellton)

(42 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 8 and 9 between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – Gym Fitness (384 Dover St., Campbellton)

(384 Dover St., Campbellton) Sept. 8 and 9 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – CCNB – Campbellton (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Sept. 7 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (25 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

(25 Savoie Ave., Atholville) Sept. 7 between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Restigouche Walk-In Clinic (68 Water St., Campbellton)

(68 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 7 between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Salon de Coiffure Cheveux Modern Hair (59 Water St., Campbellton)

(59 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 6 between noon and 3:30 p.m. – Super 8 Hotel (Reception and Pool) (26 Duke St., Campbellton)

(26 Duke St., Campbellton) Sept. 6 between 11 a.m. and noon – Dairy Queen (84 Notre Dame St., Atholville)

(84 Notre Dame St., Atholville) Sept. 5 between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. – North Shore Cinema (52 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(52 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 4 and 5 – Life Church (198 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(198 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 4 between 7 p.m. and midnight – Balmoral Community Centre (21 Centre Rd., Balmoral)

(21 Centre Rd., Balmoral) Sept. 4 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (25 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

(25 Savoie Ave., Atholville) Sept. 4 – Restigouche Golf and Country Club (30565 McLeods Rte. 134, Campbellton)

(30565 McLeods Rte. 134, Campbellton) Sept. 3 between noon and 1 p.m. – Chez Kim Restaurant (65 Water St., Campbellton)

(65 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 3 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Life Church (198 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(198 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 2 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (25 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

(25 Savoie Ave., Atholville) Aug. 30 to Sept. 4 – Chubby's Barber Shop (81 A Roseberry St., Campbellton

Acadie-Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 8 between 8 a.m. and noon – CCNB – Bathurst Campus, Main Building (725 Collège Rd., Bathurst)

(725 Collège Rd., Bathurst) Sept. 4 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Studio Olympus (1079 Principale Rd., Beresford)

(1079 Principale Rd., Beresford) Sept. 2 between 10 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. – Dooly's (426 B St., Tracadie-Sheila)

(426 B St., Tracadie-Sheila) Aug. 30 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Sept. 11 between noon and 1 p.m. – Fundy Line Restaurant (869 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(869 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 10 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – River Signs (2311 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(2311 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 8 and 9 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – River Signs (2311 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(2311 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 9 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Jungle Jim's Restaurant (2441 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(2441 King George Highway, Miramichi) Sept. 8 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Cali.Co. Café (1 Allan St., Miramichi)

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.