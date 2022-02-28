N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province drops proof of vaccination rule, some businesses might not

New Brunswick businesses and organizations are no longer required to enforce proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry.

The change in restrictions took effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday and includes restaurants, gyms, salons, spas, entertainment centres and faith venues.

But some businesses are keeping the proof-of-vaccination requirement, according to David Duplisea, CEO of the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber has launched an online poll to determine business reopening plans.

"There are mixed opinions and feelings on how businesses plan to reopen and return to more normal times," Duplisea said in a statement. "Some plan to continue with limited safety protocols and others plan to eliminate them all together.

"This poll will help us to better understand where the business community stands as they work to balance employee and customer safety with a viable business model."

David Duplisea, CEO of the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce, says many businesses are excited about mandates being removed but others aren't as ready. (Submitted by David Duplisea )

The four-question poll asks businesses if they plan to continue with safety protocols, and if so, which ones — proof of vaccination, masks, safe distance, COVID testing, or all of the above.

It asks which sector or industry they belong to, such as hospitality, restaurants and tourism; retail; general business, or "other."

And it asks about their "staffing protocols," whether people work from home, in the office, or a hybrid.

The poll will continue until March 14.

At the chamber, we are aware of the ever-changing landscapes and challenges associated with Covid-19. With mandates being lifted, what safety protocols if any do you plan on continuing with? Please send us your feedback and if you need help, reach out.<a href="https://t.co/yCqDtGmD6O">https://t.co/yCqDtGmD6O</a> <a href="https://t.co/l8bwTOvpel">pic.twitter.com/l8bwTOvpel</a> —@TheChamberSJ

New Brunswick introduced the proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirement in September 2021 during a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations caused by the Delta variant.

With the end of the mandatory order, the province is set to lift all other COVID-19 restrictions by March 14, including mask mandates, gathering limits and isolation requirements.

1 death Friday, 72 people in hospital

The province recorded another COVID-related death on Friday, and 72 people were in hospital, including 42 for COVID-19 and 30 who were admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Three people were in intensive care, including two on ventilators.

Public Health reported 382 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed through lab-based PCR tests, putting the active case count at 3,380.

An additional 696 people self-reported testing positive on rapid tests.

There were 420 health-care workers isolating because of COVID-19. These include 214 with Horizon Health Network, 148 with Vitalité Health Network, and 58 with Extra-Mural and Ambulance New Brunswick.

As of Friday 49.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had received their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, 86.9 per cent had received two vaccine doses, and 92.8 per cent had received one dose.