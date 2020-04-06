COVID-19 could kill 550 to 1,750 New Brunswickers, provincial modelling suggests

COVID-19 could kill between 550 and 1,750 New Brunswickers over the next 12 to 24 months, until a vaccine is available, projections released by the provincial government Thursday reveal.

Between 15 and 132 could die by the end of this month, said Health Minister Ted Flemming.

"If there was ever a number I hoped I was wrong on, that's it," he said.

Had the government taken no public health measures, such as closing schools and urging people to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet, as many as 5,600 New Brunswickers could have died over the course of the pandemic, Flemming noted.

The number of people in intensive care could hit a peak of 84 on any give day this month, under the worst-case scenario model, and acute care hospitalizations, 194, he said.

The government used the experience of northern Italy for its worst-case projections, data from all of Italy for its medium-impact scenarios and compared them to New Brunswick's current trajectory, said Associate Deputy Minister of Health ​​​​​René Boudreau.

At least another two weeks of data is required to be able to project a peak of the pandemic, he said.

"The wrong gathering with the wrong people could blow these numbers apart in less than a week," said Flemming, stressing the importance of people continuing to stay home as much as possible, including Easter weekend.

According to the current modelling, the health-care system has enough hospital beds and "sufficient" equipment to deal with the pandemic, he said.

New Brunswick has 111 cases of COVID-19, with the three new confirmed cases announced Thursday by chief medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell.

Five people remain in hospital, including four in intensive care.

To date, 53 people have recovered.

Other provinces, such as Ontario, Alberta and Quebec, previously released their projections.

As of Tuesday, when New Brunswick had 105 cases of COVID-19, it had the fewest cases per capita of all the provinces.

And while New Brunswick has tested less for COVID-19 than most provinces, in testing that has been done, the virus consistently turns up less frequently in New Brunswick than elsewhere — once in every 58 tests since the beginning of the pandemic last month.

By comparison, in neighbouring Nova Scotia the virus has shown up once in every 35 tests and in Quebec, once in every 13 tests.