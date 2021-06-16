N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province to provide update on moving to Phase 2 of path to green

The province will provide an update this afternoon on moving to Phase 2 of the path to green.

It comes on the heels of the province announcing it would enter Phase 1 at midnight Tuesday and begin to gradually reopen and loosen restrictions after hitting its 75 per cent first-dose vaccination goal.

To enter Phase 2, 20 per cent of New Brunswickers 65 or older must be vaccinated with two doses.

The original target was July 1, but Premier Blaine Higgs said Tuesday he expected it to be reached "within days and hours." At that time, the second-dose vaccination rate among that demographic age group was 18 per cent.

More than 7,000 second doses were administered Tuesday, according to the COVID-19 dashboard, and it appears enough of those were among that age cohort.

Among the changes under Phase 2, New Brunswick will open to the rest of Nova Scotia without the need for isolation or testing, and Canadian travellers who have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine will be allowed into the province without the need to isolate.

Those who have not been vaccinated will also be allowed in but will be subject to isolation and testing requirements.

Higgs and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell will participate in the live news conference, scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

85 active cases

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, putting the province's total active case count at 85.

Seven people were hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. One New Brunswicker was in an intensive care unit outside the province.

New Brunswick has had 2,302 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,171 recoveries so far and 45 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 352,506 tests had been conducted, including 1,118 on Monday.

Latest public exposure

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus in the Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Emelien Savoie Workshop – Boat Repair, 11 Centre St., Pigeon Hill, June 5 to June 11.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

