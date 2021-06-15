N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province welcomes visitors from across Canada today, 4 new cases

New Brunswick welcomed travellers from across Canada under Phase 2 of its COVID-19 path to green recovery plan Thursday and recorded four new cases of the respiratory disease.

Atlantic Canadians can now visit without prior approval and without any isolation or testing.

No isolation or testing is required for people from the rest of the country who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, but they must register.

People who are unvaccinated are also allowed in, but they have to self-isolate and take a COVID test between days five and seven with negative results before they can end their isolation. This requirement does not apply to children under 12 because they're too young to be eligible for a vaccine.

"As long as all of those people travelling with children under 12 have been vaccinated, the group can travel with no impact," the province posted on Twitter in response to a citizen's question about his grandchildren coming to visit.

The changes took effect at midnight Wednesday after the province hit its vaccination targets two weeks ahead of schedule, with 20.2 per cent of people aged 65 and older vaccinated with two doses and 75.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers aged 12 and older vaccinated with one dose.

As of Thursday, the vaccination rates had risen to 22.5 per cent and 75.7 per cent, respectively.

"With each passing day, we are reducing the risk of new outbreaks of COVID-19 in New Brunswick," Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Wednesday.

"But we will not be able to eliminate that risk entirely while there still is a global pandemic happening. In the weeks ahead, we all need to remain vigilant. We all need to keep doing what we have been doing for the last 16 months and we all need to get fully vaccinated as quickly as possible," she said.

"We are well on our way to green," the restriction-free stage, currently scheduled for Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day. "Let's make sure we get there together, healthy and safe."

To reach Phase 3, 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers must be fully vaccinated. As of Thursday, that figure stood at 14.2 per cent.

Some of the other changes that took effect Thursday under Phase 2 include:

Businesses, such as restaurants, gyms and salons, are allowed to operate at full capacity if they maintain a contact list of patrons. Masks are still required when it's not possible to maintain a distance of two metres, if patrons are not eating or drinking.

Organized sports games and competitions can include teams from outside Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Cumberland County in Nova Scotia, and Avignon and Témiscouata, subject to travel requirements.

People can book a vaccination appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité Health Network clinic, or through a participating pharmacy.

61 active cases

New Brunswick has 61 active cases of COVID-19, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

Six people are hospitalized in the province, including two who are in an intensive care unit.

The three new cases of COVID-19 announced Wednesday put the total active case count at 58. (CBC)

New Brunswick has had 2,309 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,202 recoveries so far and 45 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 354,805 tests had been conducted.

Latest public exposure

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus in the Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Emelien Savoie Workshop – Boat Repair, 11 Centre St., Pigeon Hill, June 5 to June 11.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: