N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 1st shipment of Pfizer pill 'like spitting on a house fire,' says Shephard

New Brunswick is scheduled to receive its first shipment of Pfizer's new COVID-19 pill by this weekend, but at this point, Plaxovid is just another "tool in our toolbox" in the pandemic fight, says Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

The antiviral treatment, approved Monday by Health Canada, is designed to treat adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of progressing to serious disease, including hospitalization or death.

It has been hailed by some doctors as a pandemic "game changer" that could relieve some of the pressure on the health-care system.

Shephard said New Brunswick has been allocated 700 treatment courses, which will be used for people 80 years or older and people who are immunocompromised "for the most part."

It's "a really good start," she told CBC's Power & Politics.

"But with the number of cases that are escalating, it's kind of like spitting on a house fire."

Public Health announced three more COVID-related deaths Tuesday and 113 people hospitalized with the virus, including 15 in intensive care. Four of them are on ventilators.

A total of 347 health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 are off, isolating.

There were 330 new COVID cases confirmed through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing, putting the active caseload at 4,568. An additional 1,623 people tested positive on rapid tests and registered their results online.

The government has issued an "urgent" call for paid and unpaid volunteers to help with the clinical and non-clinical pandemic response.

The province is "going to have to be prudent" about how it uses Plaxovid, said Shephard.

"We know with the small amounts that we're getting, and as the federal government ramps up their supply, which will take some time, this is a tool in our toolbox," she said.

"And the very best course of protection against COVID and variants is vaccinations, and we want to encourage everyone to continue to get their boosters."

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has said 30,000 treatment courses have already arrived in Canada and will be distributed to the provinces and territories on a per-capita basis.

Another 120,000 treatments will arrive between now and the end of March. The federal government is working with Pfizer to bring "additional treatment courses to Canada as quickly as possible," Duclos said.

New Brunswick will receive "larger quantities later this year," Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane has said.

Paxlovid is intended for use as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of the start of symptoms, Health Canada said in a release Monday.

The treatment consists of two tablets of nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir taken together by mouth twice per day for five days, it said.

Pfizer reported in November that Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 per cent compared to a placebo in non-hospitalized high-risk adults with COVID-19.