N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province 'very committed' to timeline to end Level 3, Higgs says

The New Brunswick government is "very committed" to its timeline of returning to Level 2 of the COVID-19 winter plan no later than Jan. 30 at 11:59 p.m., says Premier Blaine Higgs.

And it's asking New Brunswickers to "do everything they can" to make that happen, Higgs said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

He did not say whether the 16-day lockdown could be extended, based on Public Health's advice.

The province moved to Level 3, the most restrictive level of the COVID plan, last Friday at 11:59 p.m., to slow the spread of the Omicron variant and allow time for more people to get vaccinated or boosted against the virus.

Higgs announced the move the previous day, citing what was then a record-high 104 COVID hospitalizations and a hospital system in "crisis."

"We made a decision to follow Public Health's advice and move to Level 3 of the winter plan in order to mitigate the risks currently facing the provincial health-care system," Higgs said in the statement, noting the decision followed consultations with cabinet and the COVID cabinet committee.

"Our projections showed that if every citizen reduced their contacts by 30 per cent, New Brunswick could lower the forecasted peak of hospitalizations from 220 to about 150 by early February," he said.

"We are very committed to our timeline and returning to level two no later than January 30 at 11:59 PM and we are asking all New Brunswickers to do everything they can over these next [11] days to help us reach that goal."

As of Tuesday, 113 people are hospitalized with the virus, including 15 in intensive care. Four of them are on ventilators.

Wednesday's figures have not yet been released.

Under Level 3:

Social gatherings are limited to single household bubbles.

No public gatherings are permitted.

Restaurants are limited to drive-thru, takeout and deliveries only.

Non-essential retail remains at Level 2 restrictions, which include operating at 50 per cent capacity and with physical distancing measures in place.

Gyms, salons, spas and entertainment centres are closed.

Faith services are allowed only outdoors, virtually, or in-car.

Organized team sports are prohibited from games, competition and practice with people outside of a household bubble.

In addition, at-home learning for public school students continues until Jan. 31.

1st shipment of Pfizer pill 'like spitting on a house fire,' says Shephard

New Brunswick is scheduled to receive its first shipment of Pfizer's new COVID-19 pill by this weekend, but at this point, Paxlovid is just another "tool in our toolbox" in the pandemic fight, says Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

The antiviral treatment, approved Monday by Health Canada, is designed to treat adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of progressing to serious disease, including hospitalization or death.

It has been hailed by some doctors as a pandemic "game changer" that could relieve some of the pressure on the health-care system.

Shephard said New Brunswick has been allocated 700 treatment courses, which will be used for people 80 years or older and people who are immunocompromised "for the most part."

It's "a really good start," she told CBC's Power & Politics.

"But with the number of cases that are escalating, it's kind of like spitting on a house fire."

Public Health announced three more COVID-related deaths Tuesday and 113 people hospitalized with the virus, including 15 in intensive care. Four of them are on ventilators.

A total of 347 health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 are off, isolating.

There were 330 new COVID cases confirmed through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing, putting the active caseload at 4,568. An additional 1,623 people tested positive on rapid tests and registered their results online.

The province is "going to have to be prudent" about how it uses Paxlovid, said Shephard.

"We know with the small amounts that we're getting, and as the federal government ramps up their supply, which will take some time, this is a tool in our toolbox," she said.

"And the very best course of protection against COVID and variants is vaccinations, and we want to encourage everyone to continue to get their boosters."

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has said 30,000 treatment courses have already arrived in Canada and will be distributed to the provinces and territories on a per-capita basis.

Another 120,000 treatments will arrive between now and the end of March. The federal government is working with Pfizer to bring "additional treatment courses to Canada as quickly as possible," Duclos said.

New Brunswick will receive "larger quantities later this year," Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane has said.

Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about exactly when and where the first shipment will arrive and where the drug will be available.

Other details, such as who will prescribe the pills, have not yet been released.

Paxlovid is intended for use as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of the start of symptoms, Health Canada said in a release Monday.

The treatment consists of two tablets of nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir taken together by mouth twice per day for five days, it said.

Pfizer reported in November that Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 per cent compared to a placebo in non-hospitalized high-risk adults with COVID-19.

Volunteers step up

The government issued an "urgent" call Tuesday for volunteers to help with the pandemic response and some people have already stepped forward.

Denise Miller of the Kingston Peninsula is among them.

She doesn't have a medical background but says she's following the motto: If you can, do.

"If everybody would step up a little bit, even if they're not, you know, like in non-clinical roles, there's lots we can do," she said. "We can meet people at the door, we can make sure they have masks, it's communicating, you know, helping at the clinics. Just taking some of the weight off the people that have been carrying it all.

"I mean, we just sit here and we watch and we doom-scroll and we complain. Why not do something?"

The province is looking for clinical help with administering vaccinations and COVID-19 testing, patient services and personal support work.

It's also seeking non-clinical help, such as clerical support, office administration, logistical support, data entry, customer service, and food preparation and delivery.

Training, including health and safety measures and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), will be provided.

The volunteer positions are both paid and unpaid, depending on the work and the skill set, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard has said.

Miller, who works full time, says she offered to help in the evenings or whenever she can because "the situation's dire."

She has several friends who work in health care and they're "burnt out."

She doesn't expect to be paid, she said, and has experience in communications and event management.

"I can cook, I can clean — whatever they need."

People who are double vaccinated and boosted and interested in volunteering are asked to complete a new online form, posted Tuesday.

Department of Health officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about how many people have registered so far or the breakdown of clinical versus non-clinical.