N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 3,100 rebooked shots, including some who wanted Pfizer, not Moderna

"Some" New Brunswickers who were supposed to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week through a regional health network clinic refused to be given a Moderna vaccine instead because of a shortage, says the Department of Health.

And more than 3,000 people who had an appointment booked to receive Pfizer through Horizon or Vitalité cancelled after being told they were going to get Moderna instead.

That doesn't include people who had appointments booked through pharmacies.

"It is difficult to say why those cancellations were made," said department spokesperson Shawn Berry.

"We know people sometimes cancel because they need to change their appointment time, get an earlier appointment at another location or are unwell or otherwise unable to attend their appointment."

A delayed shipment of 49,140 doses of Pfizer on June 21 prompted Public Health to advise people with upcoming Pfizer appointments of the need to switch them to Moderna.

Both are mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccines and are "completely interchangeable," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell has said, drawing a comparison to taking Advil or Motrin for a headache.

"If you would like to cancel and rebook yourself to a Pfizer clinic you are welcome to do so. … Thank you for your understanding," the notice said.

There were 20,441 people registered for Horizon and Vitalité clinics that were listed as offering Pfizer who were offered Moderna between June 22 and June 25 because of the delay in the shipment, said Berry.

"I am aware that there were some refusals," he said.

"In some larger clinics offering 1,500 to 2,000 doses, they were reported to be a couple of dozen people per day."

People who were booked to receive Pfizer-BioNTech as their second dose last week were notified they would get Moderna instead, unless they rescheduled. (Government of New Brunswick)

Within a couple of days, 3,147 people had cancelled their appointments.

Berry said, "there were certainly cancellations in that number" that occurred before June 21. He could not provide any statistics.

By comparison, of the 15,316 people with Horizon and Vitalité appointments to receive the Moderna vaccine during the same period, there were 681 cancellations.

The delayed shipment of Pfizer arrived "late last week," Berry said, and another shipment of 49,140 doses is expected this week.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for use in Canada for anyone under the age of 18.

People who received the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine as their first dose, are now being offered either Pfizer or Moderna as their second dose, regardless or their age, said Berry.

"If an mRNA vaccine is contraindicated or the patient wants a viral vector vaccine, AstraZeneca/Covishield can be offered."

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recently updated its recommendations for people who received AstraZeneca for their first dose to say an mRNA vaccine is "preferred" as the second dose and mitigates the rare risk of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) — a condition that causes blood clots combined with low platelets, the committee said.

Two New Brunswickers have died from VITT after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine. Two others also suffered blood clots following vaccination, but recovered.

About 43,000 New Brunswickers received a first dose of AstraZeneca and as of June 18, only about 4,100 had received two doses.

26 active cases

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, putting the province total active case count at 26.

Four people are in hospital in New Brunswick with the respiratory disease, one of them in intensive care.

A total of 361,476 COVID tests have been conducted as of Monday.

There have been 2,326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started, with 2,254 recoveries and 45 COVID-related deaths.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 404 – from Toronto to Montreal, departed at 8:30 a.m. on June 18.

Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 12:45 p.m. on June 18.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: