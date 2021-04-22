N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province to provide update on path to green

New Brunswickers will get an update on the province's path to green this afternoon.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, and Premier Blaine Higgs will hold a live news conference at 2:30 p.m.

It's anticipated they will announce whether the province has reached the 75 per cent first-dose vaccination target needed to move to the first phase of loosening COVID-19 restrictions.

As of Monday, 74.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers aged 12 and older had been vaccinated with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 dashboard has not been updated today.

Among the changes under Phase 1, the steady 15 of contacts will be eliminated and people from Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Cumberland County, N.S., and Avignon and Témiscouata, Que., will be able to visit without the need to isolate or get tested.

Cross-border commuters and truckers won't be subject to isolation and testing requirements either.

The update will be live-streamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website.

90 active cases

One new case of COVID-19 was reported on Monday, putting the province's total active cases at 90.

Six people were hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. One New Brunswicker was also in hospital outside of the province in an intensive care unit.

New Brunswick has had 2,299 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,163 recoveries so far and 45 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 351,388 tests have been conducted, as of Monday.

Latest public exposure

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus in the Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Emelien Savoie Workshop – Boat Repair, 11 Centre St., Pigeon Hill, June 5 to June 11.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: