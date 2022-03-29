N.B. reports 13 new COVID-related deaths in past week, increase in hospitalizations
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 climb to 142 from 129
The New Brunswick government is reporting 13 new COVID-related deaths over the past seven days.
The new deaths bring the province's total throughout the pandemic up to 349, according to the update made to the government-run COVID-19 dashboard, which has only been updated on Tuesdays in recent weeks.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have also increased, climbing from 129 a week ago to 142. Of those, 66 include patients who were admitted because of COVID-19, while 76 were patients who tested positive after being admitted for something else.
The new numbers come a little more than two weeks after the provincial government dropped all COVID-19 restrictions, such as mandatory indoor masking, gathering limits and isolation requirements for those who test positive.
The dashboard update also shows that 3,096 new cases of COVID-19 were detected using lab-based PCR tests, while 4,551 new cases were detected using at-home rapid tests.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?