N.B. reports 13 new COVID-related deaths in past week, increase in hospitalizations

The New Brunswick government is reporting 13 new COVID-related deaths over the past seven days.

The new deaths bring the province's total throughout the pandemic up to 349, according to the update made to the government-run COVID-19 dashboard, which has only been updated on Tuesdays in recent weeks.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have also increased, climbing from 129 a week ago to 142. Of those, 66 include patients who were admitted because of COVID-19, while 76 were patients who tested positive after being admitted for something else.

The new numbers come a little more than two weeks after the provincial government dropped all COVID-19 restrictions, such as mandatory indoor masking, gathering limits and isolation requirements for those who test positive.

The dashboard update also shows that 3,096 new cases of COVID-19 were detected using lab-based PCR tests, while 4,551 new cases were detected using at-home rapid tests.