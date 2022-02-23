N.B. COVID-19 roundup: No new deaths, hospitalizations drop to 74

Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 continue to drop, and the Department of Health reports no new deaths attributed to the disease on Wednesday.

An update to the government of New Brunswick's COVID-19 dashboard shows the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 hasn't increased since the province reached 300 for the entire pandemic as of Tuesday.

The number of people now in hospital either with COVID-19 or because of COVID-19 dropped from 78 to 74.

Of those, 45 are in hospital for COVID-19, while 29 are in hospital with COVID-19.

The number of people in intensive care has also dropped from eight to six people. One of them is in ICU with COVID-19, while the five others are in ICU for COVID-19.

Three people are on ventilators, a number unchanged from Tuesday.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continued to drop in New Brunswick on Wednesday. (CBC News)

The continued downward trend of hospitalizations comes on the fifth day since New Brunswick moved back to Level 1 of its COVID-19 winter plan, which removed the need for residents to keep a steady set of close contacts, as well as capacity limits on restaurants and gyms.

The province also reported 300 new cases detected through lab-based PCR tests, along with 869 new cases detected through at-home rapid tests, which are self-reported.

The province is reporting an uptick in the number of health-care workers who are off work isolating with COVID-19, from 364 Tuesday to 404 Wednesday.

Of those isolating, 131 are with Vitalité Health Network, 226 are with Horizon Health Network, and 47 are either employed by Ambulance New Brunswick or the New Brunswick Extra-Mural Program.