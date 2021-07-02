NB COVID-19 roundup: 4 new cases, vaccination rate climbs

There are four new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick Friday, according to Public Health.

Two of the cases are in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and two are the Fredericton region, Zone 3.

The Moncton cases are an individual in their 20s and an individual in their 50s. One is a contact of a previously confirmed case, and the other is under investigation.

Both Fredericton cases are in people in their 30s and are travel-related.

There are now 25 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, which is up by one since Thursday, and five of those people are in hospital.

The province has conducted 661 tests since Thursday, for a total of 363,778.

There have been 45 deaths, 2,336 cases and 2,265 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

All zones in the province remain in the yellow stage of New Brunswick's recovery plan.

Vaccination rate climbs

The number of people who've received first and second shots of a COVID-19 vaccine continues to increase.

As of Friday, 78.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received one dose of vaccine, while 37.3 per cent have received two.

Anyone eligible can book an appointment for their second dose if at least 28 days have passed since their first.

They're encouraged to book the appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

For second-dose appointments, people must bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card, and a copy of the immunization record they received after their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose are still available at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

Latest public exposure notices

There is a new exposure notice for a flight that arrived in New Brunswick a week ago.

The notice is for Air Canada Flight 8946 from Toronto to Moncton, which departed at 8:55 p.m.

A list of previous exposure notices can be found on the Government of New Brunswick's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: