COVID-19 roundup: 7 new cases, variants at high school and university

Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

There are four new cases in the Edmundston (Zone 4) region and three new cases in the Moncton (Zone 1) region, Public Health said in a news release.

Two of the Zone 4 cases are in people 19 years old or under, and the other two are in people 30 to 39. They are all contacts of a previously reported case, Public Health said.

Two of the Moncton region cases are in persons aged 30 to 39 years old. One is travel-related and the other is under investigation. The third case is in a person aged 19 and under and is travel-related.

All seven individuals are self-isolating.

The new cases bring the total number of active cases to 56, with one person in hospital. There have been a total of 1,505 confirmed cases in the province since the start of the pandemic, with 30 deaths.

Six people have recovered since Monday, making for 1,418 recoveries.

The province conducted 745 tests on Monday, with a total of 246,475 done since the start of the pandemic.

Presumptive U.K. variant at Moncton High School

In a letter addressed to parents and students on Monday, Greg Ingersoll, superintendent of Anglophone School District East, said Public Health informed the district that preliminary testing has revealed a positive COVID-19 case at the school is a presumptive case of the UK variant.

The school was closed Monday to let Public Health conduct contact tracing related to the case confirmed there on Monday.

The majority of that contact tracing has been completed and any staff or student impacted have been notified.

Asked whether the case is in a student or staff, Stephanie Patterson, spokesperson for the district, said she is unable to release private health information.

In order to complete contact tracing, the school was kept closed Tuesday and will remain closed on Wednesday, as well as Thursday, with students to engage in distance learning on those days, Ingersoll said, in his letter.

The school will also be closed on Friday, but that is to allow staff to attend vaccination clinics being held that day.

Ingersoll said the district intends to reopen the school on Monday.

Confirmed variant case at university

In a news release, Mount Allison University said a case of COVID-19 reported at the university has been confirmed to be a variant. The university did not say which variant it is.

In response, Public Health has required that all non-essential in-person student and public activities at the university be cancelled.

As a result, the university's libraries, archives, athletic and fitness centres and the pond are closed, the university said.

"Public Health has also requested that members of the Mount Allison community limit their non-essential activities as much as possible at this time and leave home only for classes, work, and necessary errands," the university said.

Mount Allison University said the individual who tested positive lives off-campus, but exposure notices have been listed for the following places and times:

Thornton House on Friday, March 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fitness Centre on Friday, March 19, from 5 to 8 p.m.

School vaccination clinics

The province closed 17 schools in the Kennebecasis Valley and Miramichi regions Tuesday in order to vaccinate high school staff in those areas.

They're part of the roughly 4,500 high school staff the province plans to vaccinate in clinics being held in different regions in New Brunswick from Monday to Friday.

On Wednesday, the following high schools in the Fredericton region will be closed to allow staff there to get their shots:

Chipman Forest Avenue School

Fredericton High School

Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton

Cambridge-Narrows Community School

Central New Brunswick Academy in New Bandon

Minto Memorial High School

Stanley Consolidated School

Harvey High School

McAdam High School

Nackawic Senior High School

Oromocto High School

École Sainte-Anne in Fredericton

Vaccination clinics will be held for high school staff in the Saint John region on Thursday, staff in the Tracadie and Moncton regions on Friday, and Shediac, Bathurst and Campbellton regions on Monday.

"In the coming weeks, additional vaccination clinics will be available for staff in elementary and middle schools and for early childhood service providers and child-care staff as part of the large employer section of the vaccine rollout plan," Public Health said.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online .

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: