Public Health is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in the province Monday.

There are three new cases in the Moncton (Zone 1) region, three in the Edmundston (Zone 4) region, and a new case each in the Saint John (Zone 2) and Fredericton (Zone 3) regions.

The new cases in the Moncton region include two people aged who are 19 years old or under and contacts of a previously reported case. The third is an individual aged 40 to 49 and the case is travell-related.

The new cases in the Edmundston region include an individual 19 or under, an individual 20 to 29, and an individual aged 50 to 59. The first and third cases are contacts of previously reported cases, and the second is travel-related.

The new case in the Saint John region is someone 50 to 59 years old and is travel related. The new case in the Fredericton region is someone 60 6o 69 and a contact of a previously reported case.

All zones remain in the yellow phase of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.

The latest cases bring the number of active cases to 55, and the total number of cases confirmed since the pandemic started to 1,498.

There have been 30 deaths, and two people are now in hospital. The province carried out 407 tests on Sunday, for and a total of 245,730 during the pandemic.

The newest statistics for vaccinations show 61,106 doses administered so far. This number includes 48,887 people who have received a single dose.

The province has received 93,344 doses of vaccine. New Brunswick has 661,500 peope who are eligible for the vaccine.

Cases affect 2 schools, 2 child-care centres

In a letter sent to parents on Sunday, Anglophone East superintendent Gregg Ingersoll confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Moncton High School.

"We are working with Public Health officials to identify any students and school personnel who may have been in contact with the case," he wrote.

Parents were notified on Sunday about a positive case of COVID-19 at Moncton High School. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

The school is closed Monday.

Ingersoll said parents will be contacted if their child has been in close contact with the confirmed case.

"If you are not contacted by Public Health officials, your child can continue to attend school," he said.

In its Monday media release, Public Health said the school will be closed while contact tracing is carried out.

Meanwhile, in the Edmundston region, a confirmed case and possible exposures to positive cases have led to the closures of École Notre-Dame, and child-care centres Halte Scolaire Krok Soleil and Garderie Mont Ste-Marie.

The communities for École Notre-Dame and Halte Scolaire Krok Soleil, which is located at the school, have been notified and both will remain closed until March 30

A positive case was confirmed at Garderie Mont Ste-Marie, and the affected families have been notified. The child-care centre will close until further notice.

School vaccination clinics under way

Thirteen schools were closed Monday for staff vaccination clinics being held in Edmundston and Centreville.

About 4,500 staff from high schools across the province will receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic in one of 16 locations between March 22 and March 27.

Schools will be closed to students on the days that local clinics are being held to allow staff to be vaccinated and to plan for the full return to school, Public Health said.

Clinics will be held in Hampton, St. Stephen and Miramichi on Tuesday at the following 17 schools:

Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis

Hampton High School

Belleisle Regional School in Kings County

Sussex Regional High School in Sussex

Rothesay High School

Fundy High School in St. George

Sir James Dunn Academy in Saint Andrews

St. Stephen High School

Campobello Community School

Grand Manan Community School

École Carrefour Beausoleil in Miramichi

École Régionale de Baie-Sainte-Anne in Baie-Sainte-Anne

Blackville School

James M. Hill Memorial High School in Miramichi

Miramichi Valley High School in Miramichi

North & South Esk Regional High School in Sunny Corner

École Étoile de l'Acadie in Rogersville

Vaccination clinics are scheduled for the Fredericton region on March 24, the Saint John region on March 25, the Tracadie and Moncton regions on March 26, and the Shediac, Bathurst and Campbellton regions on March 29.

All districts are preparing for a return to full-time, in-person learning on April 12.

"In the coming weeks, additional vaccination clinics will be available for staff in elementary and middle schools and for early childhood service providers and child-care staff as part of the large employer section of the vaccine rollout plan," Public Health says.

Exposure notices

Public Health has issued notifications for two locations in Edmundston where peeople might have been exposed to COVID-19 within the past week.

The first is at Restaurant Poissonnerie Ouellet at 350 Victoria St. on March 17 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The second is at a McDonald's Restaurant at 190 Hébert Blvd., on March 20 between noon and 12:45 p.m.

Public Health says it issues exposure notifications in cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location.

In cases where record-keeping is able to identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact those individuals directly, Public Health says.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online .

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: