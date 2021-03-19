N.B. reports 2 new COVID cases Friday
New cases in Edmundston and Bathurst regions
New Brunswick Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Friday.
One of the cases is in an individual aged 60 to 69 in the Zone 4, Edmundston region, and the other is someone 40 to 49 in the Zone 6, Bathurst region, Public Health said in a news release.
Both cases are under investigation and are self-isolating, according to the release.
There are currently 48 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, and one patient is in hospital. The number of tests done yesterday was 716, for a total of 243,732 tests conducted so far in the pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,486 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with 30 deaths. Since Thursday, two persons have recovered for a total of 1,407 recoveries.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:
- A fever above 38 C.
- A new cough or worsening chronic cough.
- Sore throat.
- Runny nose.
- Headache.
- New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.
- Difficulty breathing.
- In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should:
- Stay at home.
- Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
- Describe symptoms and travel history.
- Follow instructions.
