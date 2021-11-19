N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Outbreak declared at Ridgewood Veterans Wing

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Ridgewood Veterans Health Wing in Saint John, the Horizon Health Network announced Friday.

The 80-bed facility is for veterans who require long-term care.

The number of confirmed cases and whether they involve veterans or staff members has not been released.

Horizon officials could not immediately be reached for comment on whether the outbreak is linked to any Remembrance Day services.

COVID-19 testing of veterans and staff is underway and staff are following enhanced infection prevention and control guidelines, according to a news release.

The designated support person program is suspended and existing visitor restrictions remain in place.

In addition, there will be no patient admissions or transfers to or from Ridgewood.

Infection prevention and control "precautions are the best measures for reducing COVID-19 transmission," Margaret Melanson, Horizon's vice-president of quality and patient-centred care, said in a statement.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure we are providing safe and quality care to our patients, clients and their families and protecting our health care workers."

Horizon said it understands it is difficult for families and friends to be separated from their loved ones and encourages people to use technology to connect with patients.

Staff are working diligently to provide care and comfort to patients during the outbreak, it said.

566 active cases

Public Health reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, putting the province's active case count at 566.

Twenty-eight people are in hospital because of the virus, down from 30 Wednesday, including 14 in intensive care, down from 16.

A total of 87.1 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are fully vaccinated, and 93.3 per cent have received their first dose.

A total of 542,178 COVID-19 tests have been done to date.

New Brunswick has had 7,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 6,733 recoveries so far and 122 COVID-related deaths.

Public exposure notices

Public Health issued new public exposure notices on Friday, including Canadian Plasma Resources in the Moncton region, Zone 1, on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.