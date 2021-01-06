N.B. COVID-19 roundup: One-day record of 31 confirmed cases

New Brunswick has set a record for the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 in a single day at 31, the chief medical officer of health announced on Wednesday.

"Clusters of infection that started during the Christmas holidays continue to grow and spread," said Dr. Jennifer Russell.

Ninety-seven health-care workers are also off the job and isolating for COVID-related reasons, she said.

"As grim as it looks today, things will likely get worse before they get better," Russell warned.

She expects to see a spike in cases within seven to 10 days related to New Year's Eve parties and gatherings, she said, urging all New Brunswickers to "get serious" about stopping the spread of the virus.

The 31 new cases confirmed on Wednesday brought the total number of active cases in the province to 110. (CBC)

"To get back to yellow and prevent the province from sliding into red, we must all redouble our efforts to prevent COVID-19 from getting an even firmer grip on this province."

The alternative is hundreds of new cases every day, as is now being seen in Quebec, Ontario and Maine, hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients and overwhelmed health-care workers, said Russell.

The new cases include:

Zone 1, the Moncton region: 6

Zone 2, the Saint John region: 18

Zone 3, the Fredericton region: 3

Zone 4, the Edmundston region: 1

Zone 5, the Campbellton region: 3

There are now 110 active cases in the province, and one person is in hospital in intensive care, Russell told reporters during a briefing in Fredericton, along with Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.

All zones were rolled back to the stricter orange level at midnight Tuesday night. (Government of New Brunswick)

The update comes on the first day of the entire province being back at the stricter orange level of recovery, which took effect at midnight Tuesday after Russell announced what was then a record single-day number of new cases at 27.

This is the first time the Bathurst and Miramichi regions, zones 6 and 7, have been returned to orange since the pandemic began in March.

The Campbellton region, Zone 5, was the first in the province to be bumped back on May 27. It stayed at the orange level for 29 days before Public Health officials felt it was safe to return to the yellow level.

On Oct. 10, the Campbellton region went back to orange again, this time for 27 days.

The Moncton region, Zone 1, has also been placed in orange twice, on Oct. 10 and Nov. 20. It took 13 and 17 days respectively before the region was returned to yellow.

The Saint John region, Zone 2, went to orange on Nov. 21 for 20 days, followed by the Fredericton region, Zone 3, on Nov. 27 for 10 days, and the Edmundston region, Zone 4, on Dec. 12 for 11 days.

Orange level guidelines

At the orange level, residents must stick to a one-household bubble, which can be extended to caregivers, an immediate family member who needs the support from someone in the household, and one other person who needs support. Only members of this single-household are permitted to go to restaurants and other venues together.

Face masks are mandatory in all indoor public places and in outdoor public spaces if physical distancing of two metres cannot be maintained.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people are permitted with physical distancing. Physical distancing is required in all other settings.

15 cases at Saint John nursing home

There are now 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Shannex Inc.'s Tucker Hall nursing home in Saint John.

Three more employees and 10 more residents have tested positive, the company said in a news release Tuesday night. Most of these test results were not available for the province's case count earlier Tuesday.

News of the increased cases is upsetting to the Parkland Saint John community, the news release said.

"The residents and families of Tucker Hall have endured a great deal and we are saddened that they must go through this time of uncertainty and isolation, but we are here with them."

An outbreak was declared at the nursing home on Nov. 20, but until Monday, the last positive case was announced on Dec. 17.

On Monday, an employee tested positive and a resident, who was identified as a close contact, subsequently tested positive.

Residents at Tucker Hall are isolating in their rooms after 15 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

All of the approximately 90 residents and 130 employees were retested Tuesday, but it could take until Wednesday evening to receive all of the results, according to the statement.

Families of the residents who tested positive have been contacted.

All residents are isolating in their rooms and contact tracing continues.

Another round of mass testing will take place later this week, Public Health said.

The new cases come as Shannex was anticipating Public Health lifting its outbreak status next week, after going about 17 days with no new cases.

Outbreaks are typically declared over 28 days — two COVID-19 incubation periods — after the latest case tested positive.

Vaccination update

New Brunswick has received 11,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, as of Wednesday, according to Public Health. Each person being vaccinated requires two doses.

It is anticipated that 7,500 doses will have been administered by Monday. This includes people from the province's first clinic in Miramichi Dec. 19-20 receiving their second dose. The remaining vaccine is being held to ensure people who received their first dose will also receive their second dose.

More than 500 residents and staff from nine long-term care facilities across the province have been vaccinated to date. By the end of Wednesday, that number is expected to climb to more than 1,200.

Vaccination clinics will continue to be set up around the province as the supply of vaccine increases in the coming weeks and months, officials said.

Exposure notification

On Tuesday, Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Jan. 1 while on the following flight:

Air Canada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:30 a.m.

110 active cases

The active cases of COVID-19 in the province include:

Moncton region, Zone 1: 38

Saint John region, Zone 2: 22

Fredericton region, Zone 3: 34

Edmundston region, Zone 4: 6

Campbellton region, Zone 5: 9

Bathurst region, Zone 6: 1

New Brunswick has had 693 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. To date, 573 people have recovered and there have been nine COVID-related deaths. The death of a 10th person with COVID-19 was not related to the disease.

A total of 156,043 tests have been conducted, including 790 since the report Tuesday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: