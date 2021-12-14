N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Potential 'perfect storm' for omicron variant, says expert

A viral immunologist says New Brunswick and the rest of Canada could be in for a "perfect storm" with the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Michael Grant, from Memorial University in Newfoundland, says there's already a surge in infections with the delta variant.

Now, the new, highly infectious omicron variant is "spreading readily, even through the vaccinated population.

"And it's happening just as we enter a period where people will travel more, gather more, mostly indoors, and mix with an increasing number of people," he said.

"Unfortunately, this is the exact recipe for the bleak predictions we've been hearing."

New Brunswick announced its first three confirmed cases of omicron on Monday — one in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and two in the Miramichi region, Zone 7.

They are linked to the recent outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

Four other cases in Zones 1 and 7 are directly linked to the confirmed three and presumed to be omicron, she told the COVID briefing.

"We fully expect to see more."

Omicron is at least 30 per cent more transmissible than the delta variant and has at least 40 mutations that allow it to spread more readily in people who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and in people who have had COVID-19, said Grant.

"That we know for sure."

It's still unclear whether it's more infectious because of something about the virus itself, or whether it's become able to evade the immunity that's present in the population, or a bit of both.

The 'overwhelming number' of people who have been hospitalized with omicron are the unvaccinated, said Grant, a professor of immunology and the associate dean of biomedical science at Memorial University. (CBC)

So far, it's infecting mostly young people who are partially immune and who have travelled, he said.

The worst impact could be once it gets into the more vulnerable population, such as the aged, those in long-term care homes, the immunocompromised, and those with co-morbidities.

"There's fear that we will see severe infections and the acute care units of hospitals will again be stretched to a maximum capacity."

There's some early evidence from Denmark that omicron may be just as virulent as the previous variants, said Grant.

There's also good evidence a booster dose increases immunity, he said.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced tighter COVID-19 "interim measures" Monday aimed at containing the spread of the virus and preventing hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

These include the holiday break starting a week early for students in kindergarten to Grade 6, suspended sports and organized activities for children under 12, limiting household contacts to a steady 20, and reducing capacity at entertainment centres to 50 per cent.

1,048 active cases

Public Health announced two COVID-related deaths and 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are 1,048 active cases of COVID-19 across the province.

Forty-one people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 14 in intensive care. Five of them are on ventilators.

As of Monday, 82.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID, 88.6 per cent have received their first dose, and 9.2 per cent have received a booster dose.

New Brunswick has had 9,704 confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, with 8,512 recoveries so far and 142 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 580,348 tests have been conducted to date.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has listed a number of possible public exposure notices Tuesday, including three arenas, two bus routes and a gym in the Saint John region, Zone 2, a restaurant in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and the hospital emergency department and waiting room in the Edmundston region, Zone 4.

For the full list of public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.