N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 1 death, 3 more cases of Omicron subvariant confirmed

Another New Brunswicker with COVID-19 has died and the province has three more confirmed cases of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron subvariant called BA.2.

Hospitalizations dropped by 11 Tuesday to 101, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. That includes 11 people in intensive care, down two, seven of them on ventilators, unchanged.

The latest death is a person in their 90s in the Saint John region, Zone 2, the dashboard shows. This marks 65 COVID-related deaths in the 18 days since the province moved to Level 2 from the most restrictive Level 3, and 293 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane confirmed the additional cases of BA.2 in an email to CBC News.

He did not respond to a request for other information about the cases, including their location, symptoms, whether they are hospitalized, their vaccination status, or whether they have any underlying health conditions.

BA.2 is believed to be about 30 per cent more transmissible than the BA.1 Omicron variant that has caused a surge in hospitalizations and cases during the fifth wave of the pandemic.

The province's first case — a person in the Moncton region, Zone 1 — was announced on Feb. 4. The source of infection in that case has not been disclosed.

Asked if or how the subvariant changes Public Health's projections or approach, Macfarlane replied, "Current data from other jurisdictions indicate that BA.2 has a higher attack rate [than] previous Omicron strains; however, there is no evidence of increased severity at this point in time."

Last week, when Premier Blaine Higgs announced the province will move to Level 1 of the COVID-19 winter plan, the least restrictive level, on Friday at 11:59 p.m., Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, presented modelling, showing there will be a "bump" in hospitalizations. But they will be "manageable," she said.

Russell did not provide a number of hospitalizations, but they will reach about 190 between late February and early March before steadily decreasing to at or near zero by April 16, according to the graphic she shared.

Until now, the record high has been 165.

When asked by CBC whether the modelling accounts for BA.2 being confirmed in the province, Russell did not answer directly. If the province needs to make any changes to its modelling based on increased cases of the subvariant, it will, she said.

"While the impact of all variants continues to be monitored, we know that vaccination — including a booster — in combination with Public Health and individual measures, is key to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and its variants," Macfarlane said in an emailed statement.

Measures such as keeping contacts low and masking continue to be effective in managing COVID-19, he said.

"As always, and with all variants of concern, getting vaccinated is key to deterring symptoms and onset of COVID-19 infections."

As of Tuesday, 48.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their booster shot, up from 47.9 per cent, 86.1 per cent have received two doses of a vaccine, up from 86 per cent, and 92.6 per cent had received one dose, unchanged again.

Breakdown of hospitalizations and cases

Of the 101 people in hospital Tuesday, 49 were admitted for COVID-19, and 52 were admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Three of the people hospitalized are 19 or under, while those in ICU are aged 40 and older.

The seven-day average of hospitalizations decreased again to 124 from 131, while the seven-day average of the number of people in intensive care decreased to 14 from 15.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 dropped to 101 on Tuesday, from 112 on Monday. (CBC News)

Through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, Public Health has confirmed 276 new cases of COVID, putting the province's active case count at 3,249, a decrease of 116.

An additional 678 people self-reported they tested positive on rapid tests.

A total of 712,284 PCR tests have been conducted to date, including 1,640 on Monday.

New Brunswick has had 33,342 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 29,798 recoveries so far.