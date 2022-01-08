The province's chief medical officer of health is warning New Brunswickers that even a mild case of COVID-19 is a serious illness.

Dr. Jennifer Russell outlined the typical symptoms at a briefing this week.

"When we are talking about mild, we're talking about the fact that you most likely will not need hospitalization, but that doesn't mean that your symptoms will be completely benign," she said.

"Symptoms can range from fever, aches and pains, sore throat and coughing. But they can be more severe, including fatigue and chills, shortness of breath, nausea and dehydration."

The province's chief epidemiologist, Mathieu Chalifoux said the Omicron variant is milder than the Delta variant, but "it is by no means mild."

Hospital admissions with Omicron are about 10 per 1,000 cases, compared to about 60 per 1,000 with Delta, he said.

"While better, this is still enough to put our health system at risk due to the sheer volume of cases" expected with Omicron because it's so highly transmissible.

New Brunswick could see a peak of 5,500 new COVID-19 cases per day and 220 active hospitalizations by late January if current trends hold, Chalifoux told the briefing.

The COVID-19 forecast for the province over the coming weeks. (Government of New Brunswick)

But that could be cut by about one-third if people reduced their contacts either by seeing fewer people, distancing appropriately, or wearing well-fitting masks inside, he said.

If people do contract COVID, Russell advises they rest and stay well-hydrated.

Non-prescription medications, such as Tylenol and ibuprofen, can help relieve pain and fever, while a humidifier or steam from a shower can help ease a cough or sore throat, she said.

If people are caring for someone else with COVID-19 at home, Russell recommended several steps they can take to reduce the risk of transmission.

"I've heard the success stories of where somebody did successfully isolate within the home, and it really was around staying in one room and that person wouldn't leave that room for any reason.

"So doing your best to separate from the infected person is the most important thing."

The infected person should:

Sleep in a separate room and not participate in family meals or activities.

Use a separate bathroom, if one is available.

Wear a mask when leaving the room.

Not share personal items, such as utensils, food and drink, phones, and TV remotes.

Some people have been able to prevent spread within the household by bringing food to the person's room, but not taking any dishes out, Russell noted.

She stressed the importance of wearing a well-fitted mask when caregivers are with the infected person.

"Medical masks, like N95s, are the best, but non-medical, three-layer masks can be used if they fit well and completely cover your mouth and nose with no gaps," she said.

If no separate bathroom is available for the infected person, Russell recommended opening windows, closing the toilet lid before flushing, and regularly cleaning high-contact surfaces, such as door handles and faucets.

Most people, particularly those who are fully vaccinated and have a booster shot five months after their second dose, should be able to recover at home, Russell said.

If people require medical care, she encourages them to call their primary care provider or Tele-Care 811 for assistance first.

She noted those who receive a positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab test will receive a health-check call to ensure they have access to community health services.

"This is why our more vulnerable 50 and older population are directed to get a PCR test when symptomatic, along with other priority groups, including health-care workers or those who live and work in long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities; people who are immunocompromised; pregnant; people who are identified as a priority by Public Health; and people who live in First Nations communities, and children under two are also eligible to receive a PCR test."

When to call 911

People should call 911 if they have significant difficulty in breathing, chest pain or pressure, new onset of mental confusion or difficulty waking up, said Russell.

If an ambulance is required, people should tell the dispatcher they have COVID-19, so the paramedics can be prepared, she said.

If someone else drives them, both the patient and driver should be masked and sit as far apart as possible.

They should not take a bus or taxi.

"These are very stressful times for all of us, and it is not unusual to feel grief, sadness and frustration about what is happening all around us, especially if you are caring for others. You need to look after your own physical and mental health," Russell advised

People should eat healthy meals, get enough sleep, take regular breaks, exercise regularly outdoors in the fresh air whenever possible, get their news from trusted sources and be conscientious about their use of social media.

"Above all, stay connected with friends and family," Russell said. "Call a friend or a loved one. Let them know that they are needed in your life and that they can depend on you as well.

"Now, more than ever, we still need each other as we weather this storm."

Record-high hospitalizations

New Brunswick hit a pandemic record high of 88 people hospitalized because of COVID-19 Tuesday, including 14 people in intensive care, 11 of them on ventilators.

Public Health also announced another COVID-related death — a person 90 or over in the Moncton region, Zone 1. This raises the pandemic death toll to 173.

There are 7,347 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, based on PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, including the 191 new cases reported Tuesday.

But that's not an accurate picture of the virus's spread because PCR tests are now being limited to groups considered at the highest risk of being hospitalized because of the virus, including people over 50.

An additional 842 people aged two to 49 with symptoms tested positive on rapid tests and registered their results online, Public Health said in a news release.

The self-reported results, which are now being made public on the COVID-19 dashboard, "will only give us an idea of the actual number of positive cases," Dr. Jennifer Rusell, chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.

A total of 642,145 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

As of Tuesday, 26.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received a booster dose, up from 26 per cent, 83.2 per cent have received two doses, unchanged, and 90.8 per cent have received one dose, also unchanged.

New Brunswick has had 20,890 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 13,368 recoveries so far.

Capitol Theatre postpones The Sound of Music until 2023

The Capitol Theatre in Moncton and Tutta Musica have announced the postponement of The Sound of Music, citing the "uncertainty" of the pandemic.

The professional musical theatre production, scheduled to begin Feb. 26 and run until March 6, will now be held during the same period in 2023.

It was a difficult decision, Capitol Theatre's managing director Kim Rayworth said in a statement.

But "rehearsals were scheduled to begin last week and with a cast and orchestra of more than 60 people, a number of which are children, and given the highly contagious nature of this variant, we were losing confidence that we would be able to get through the rehearsal and performance period without positive cases," she said.

Original tickets will be honoured. If ticket holders are able to attend on the new date, no further action is required, according to a news release.

For those who wish to receive a full refund, they must contact the Capitol Theatre box office before Feb. 18. After this date, they will receive a credit, the release said.

The postponement of the show will most likely mean that some roles will have to be recast, noted director Marshall Button.

"We will communicate with our professional cast members' agents in the coming weeks and months, to confirm their availability for 2023," he said in a statement.

"We'll also be in discussions with our local cast members and expect some changes in casting from now until show time."