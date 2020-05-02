N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Russell and Higgs to provide update

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, and Premier Blaine Higgs, will hold a COVID-19 update today.

A news conference has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton. It will be live streamed on the CBC New Brunswick website.

On Wednesday, three new cases of COVID-19 were announced.

The cases included two people in their 20s in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and someone 70 to 79 years old in the Campbellton region, Zone 5.

Public Health said the new cases in the Fredericton region are related to international travel, while the case in the Campbellton region remains under investigation.

As of Wednesday, the total number of active cases in the province stood at 47 — 33 in the Campbellton region, nine in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and five in the Fredericton region.

Four people were in the hospital but none in intensive care.

New Brunswick has reported 337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. There have been 284 recoveries and six deaths.

The province has conducted 100,507 tests to date. Fifteen new cases have been reported in the past week.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: