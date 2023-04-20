N.B. records 3 more COVID-19 deaths as virus activity remains 'moderate'

New Brunswick reported three more deaths from COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday, while hospitalizations, outbreaks and new cases all remained about the same.

"COVID-19 activity remains moderate," according to the Respiratory Watch report. "All indicators remained stable throughout the current reporting period," Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, it says.

The three people who died were all aged 65 or older, the report shows.

Only confirmed cases who die in hospital are counted as COVID deaths, after the province changed its definition in September.

The latest deaths raise the pandemic death toll to at least 956.

57 hospitalizations, 1 in ICU

Fifty-seven people were hospitalized for or with the virus during the reporting week, down from 58 in the previous report. One person required intensive care, unchanged.

Among those hospitalized are two people aged 20 to 44, nine people aged 45 to 64, and 46 aged 65 or older. The person in ICU is aged 45 to 64.

There are 12 lab-confirmed outbreaks — two at nursing homes and 10 at "other facilities," which could include adult residential homes and correctional centres. That's down from the 14 outbreaks declared Oct. 15 to Oct. 21.

A total of 128 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, compared to 137 in the previous report.

The test positivity rate is 14 per cent, down from 15 per cent. The positivity rate is the percentage of the total PCR lab tests performed that produced a positive result.

A total of 60,379 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since Oct. 4, and 93,703 flu shots, according to figures from the Department of Health. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The regional breakdown of positive cases includes:

Moncton region, Zone 1 — 43.

Saint John region, Zone 2 — 31.

Fredericton region, Zone 3 — 27.

Edmundston region, Zone 4 — 10.

Campbellton region, Zone 5 — one.

Bathurst region, Zone 6 — three.

Miramichi region, Zone 7 — 13.

There have been 60,379 COVID-19 vaccines administered since Oct. 4, according to the Department of Health. The updated XBB.1.5 vaccines have only been available to most New Brunswickers since Oct. 16, but some were made available to people in long-term care settings as soon as stock began arriving in the province, department spokesperson Adam Bowie has said.

CBC has requested an interview with outgoing Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell or another Public Health official.

Several hospital unit outbreaks

Horizon Health Network has 97 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, as of Nov. 4, including six in intensive care, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.

It did not update its website last week so a week-over-week comparison is not possible. CBC News has requested the data and is awaiting a response.

Thirty-four Horizon health-care workers are off the job after testing positive for the virus, according to the website.

There are COVID outbreaks on several Horizon hospital units, as of Monday. They include:

The Moncton Hospital: cardiology, family practice/stroke unit, oncology, rehabilitation, pediatrics, chronic/geriatric rehabilitation and general surgery.

Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital: medical unit.

Oromocto Public Hospital: medical unit.

Miramichi Regional Hospital: cardiac stepdown/stroke.

St. Joseph's Hospital: general surgery, psychiatric unit, obstetrical unit.

Ridgewood: Victory unit.

Veterans Health Fredericton: the Veterans Health Unit on Priestman Street and the Veterans Health Unit on Regent Street.

Vitalité Health Network has not updated its COVID figures. It's updating its report only monthly, with the next update expected Nov. 27.

It has, however, updated its COVID outbreak page, and reports one outbreak on the Tracadie Hospital's medical unit, as of Monday.

5 lab-confirmed flu cases

Five new cases of the flu were confirmed through lab tests between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28. The latest cases raise the total to 13 since the respiratory season began on Aug. 27.

One influenza-like illness outbreak at a school was reported during the week in question. School outbreaks are based on 10 per cent absenteeism in a school because of influenza-like illness symptoms, the report says.

A total of 93,703 New Brunswickers have been vaccinated against the flu since Oct. 4, according to figures from the Department of Health.