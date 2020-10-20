No new cases of COVID-19 reported, 8 more people have recovered

New Brunswick recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and eight more people have recovered, figures released by Public Health show.

The total number of active cases in the province now stands at 95.

The active cases include 39 people in the Moncton health region, Zone 1, one person in the Saint John region, Zone 2, one person in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and 54 people in the Campbellton region, Zone 5.

Three people are in hospital, including one in intensive care.

The Moncton region is expected to return to the yellow phase of recovery Thursday, "barring any sudden change," Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, said Monday.

If current trends continue, the Campbellton region will remain at the orange level, she said.

New Brunswick has had 313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. To date, 215 people have recovered and three people have died.

A total of 93,656 tests have been conducted so far, 757 of them on Monday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: