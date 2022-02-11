N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Nursing homes still struggling with Omicron outbreaks

The head of the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes says COVID-19 is spreading faster than ever before in homes across the province.

Michael Keating, the interim CEO, says the Omnicron variant may be milder than previous waves, but it's more contagious, and it's taking a big toll.

He points to one large nursing home, where nearly half of all residents have the virus.

"In Saint John, at Rocmaura [Nursing Home], there are upwards of 70 residents that are ill," Keating said. "To my knowledge, there's only one who has passed.

"And the other hit, of course, is that the employees are getting sick and they can't come to work, which is putting extreme stress on the other people who are working."

Keating said about half the staff at Rocmaura are currently off work because of COVID.

The number of outbreaks has been "hovering in the high 40s," he said.

As of Jan. 21, there were 47 outbreaks at long-term care homes across the province, with 541 people infected, according to figures from the Department of Social Development One person had died.

Thirteen of the outbreaks were at nursing homes, while the other 34 were at special care homes.

The names and locations of the homes were not released.

Department officials could not immediately be reached Friday for an update.

Nursing homes "got hit pretty hard" with the Delta variant, said Keating, noting more than 20 lives were lost.

The "saving grace" with the Omicron variant is that it's not taking as many lives and the residents are not getting as ill, he said.

3 deaths Thursday, 140 people in hospital

Three COVID-related deaths were reported Thursday, marking 50 in 13 days, since the province returned to Level 2 from the most restrictive Level 3, and 278 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 140 people in hospital, including 15 people in intensive care Eight of them are on ventilators.

Of those in hospital, 63 of them were admitted for COVID-19, while the other 77 were originally admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus, according to the dashboard.

Through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, Public Health confirmed 351 new cases of COVID Thursday, putting the province's active case count at 3,396.

An additional 605 people self-reported testing positive on rapid tests.

A total of 705,067 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

As of Thursday, 47 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had received their booster shot, 85.7 per cent had received two doses of a vaccine, and 92.5 per cent had received one dose.

New Brunswick has had 31,948 cases of COVID to date, with 28,272 recoveries so far.