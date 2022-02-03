N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Nurses are not OK, union says in new campaign

Nurses are not OK.

That's the message in a new social media campaign launched by the New Brunswick Nurses Union.

Nurses' Mental Health Matters highlights the stress of those working on the COVID-19 pandemic front lines.

Union president Paula Doucet says more than 4,000 members shared their feelings in a recent survey.

Some describe feeling like they're trying to tread water and drowning, she said. Others say they feel paralyzed watching the health system crumble around them, and their families are suffering.

They say they're stretched to the limit.

New Brunswick Nurses Union president Paula Doucet says members are suffering and need support. (CBC)

"Nurses were going to work knowing that they would be working short, knowing that they would have to work the extra overtime hours and in many cases, facing moral and ethical dilemmas when it came to care of their patients, their residents or clients, regardless of which domain they worked in," said Doucet.

"Whether acute care, long-term care or within Public Health, nurses are always trying to do their absolute best, and every day they were pushed beyond those limits of trying to provide the best care possible."

Doucet said nursing shortages were already a problem before the pandemic hit, and now the situation is worse for the union's members, who include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nurse practitioners.

"You know, nurses put their patients, clients and residents first, sometimes at their own detriment. It's only after the fact that our bodies and our mental health suffer."

She says a number of things could make a difference, including making nursing courses easier to access and creating more seats at nursing programs.

4 deaths Wednesday, 165 in hospital

New Brunswick recorded four more COVID-related deaths Wednesday and the number of people in hospital with the virus has reached a record-high of 165.

Sixty-seven are hospitalized for COVID-19, while the other 98 are hospitalized with COVID, meaning they were admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Sixteen people are in intensive care, five of them on ventilators.

There were 381 new cases of COVID-19 reported, based on PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, putting the total active case count at 4,371.

An additional 521 people self-reported testing positive at home with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, 44.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had their booster shot, 84.7 per cent had received two doses of a vaccine, and 92.2 per cent had received one dose, according to the dashboard.

A total of 692,601 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

New Brunswick has had 29,494 cases of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic with 24,874 recoveries so far and 247 COVID-related deaths.