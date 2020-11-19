N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Moncton region bumped back to orange, isolation changes for workers

The Moncton health region, Zone 1, will be bumped back to the stricter orange phase of COVID-19 recovery, effective at midnight, Premier Blaine Higgs announced on Thursday.

The government made the decision based on the recommendation of Public Health because of the growing number of cases in that region.

New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health said the case count there has doubled in the past week and includes an outbreak at another adult residential facility.

There is one confirmed case at Oasis Residence in Dieppe, said Dr. Jennifer Russell.

Russell also announced stricter isolation rules for workers returning from outside the province. They will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days, or if they have a negative test result taken five to seven days after their arrival.

A second test will be required 10 to 12 days after their arrival. If that is also negative, they will no longer be required to self-isolate, she said.

"We must stay ahead of the pandemic or it will overwhelm us," Russell told reporters during a COVID-19 news conference in Fredericton, which is being live streamed on the CBC New Brunswick website.

There are four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, said Russell.

Three of them are in the Moncton region, including two people in their 20s and one person under 19. The other case is a person in their 30s in the Saint John region, Zone 2.

There are 43 active cases in the province.

The Moncton health region, Zone 1, has more than half of the active cases, at 24. The Saint John region, Zone 2, has seven active cases, the Fredericton region, Zone 3, has nine, the Bathurst region, Zone 6, has two, while the Miramichi region, Zone 7, has two.

No one is in the hospital.

As of Wednesday, 31 cases were still under investigation.

At least 1 case in hockey league

At least one member of an elite AAA hockey team in southeastern New Brunswick has tested positive for the respiratory disease.

Hockey New Brunswick confirms the information, but director Nick Jansen said he cannot provide further details, citing confidentiality.

The affected team is from the Under-13 league. All activities of this U13 team are suspended for the next two weeks.

The U13 league teams could isolate themselves as a precaution, said Hockey New Brunswick director Nick Jansen. (iStock photo)

Public Health will assess the situation and follow up with close contacts, said Jensen.

Usually, the minor hockey association gives the information to Public Health, which assesses the level of risk," he said. "It's Public Health that decides whether we are just monitoring symptoms or whether we should isolate ourselves."

Other teams could self-isolate as a precaution, he added.

New Brunswick has had a total of 388 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March. Six people have died and 342 have recovered so far.

As of Wednesday, 111,716 tests have been conducted, including 296 on Tuesday.

Possible exposure at Saint John bar

Rocky's Sports Bar in Saint John posted on social media that it was informed by Public Health on Thursday morning about a possible exposure to COVID-19 during the evenings of Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

The bar has decided to shut down "to assess the situation" and will remain closed until further notice, the post advised.

"We have commenced our policy to disinfect and have requested all staff to be tested," it said.

The bar is working with Public Health and following its protocol, according to the post. "More information to follow."

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: