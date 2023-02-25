N.B. records 9 more COVID-19 deaths, highest positivity rate since at least Aug. 28

COVID-19 has killed another nine New Brunswickers, the province reported Tuesday, including one person under 50, the youngest age category provided.

Two of the deaths occurred earlier in February, four in January and three in December, but are being reported now due to a lag in reporting, according to the weekly COVIDWatch report.

Meanwhile, hospital admissions decreased between Feb. 19-25, new lab-confirmed cases remained "relatively stable," and the positivity rate climbed to nearly 21 per cent — the highest it's been since Aug. 28, which is as far back as the COVIDWatch data dates.

The latest report comes as New Brunswick has the highest COVID-19 hazard index in the country, according to researchers analyzing COVID data from across Canada.

New Brunswick has a "severe" score of 9.2, compared to the national average of 6.4, says COVID-19 Resources Canada. The six-level hazard index is calculated based on infections and spread, health-care system impact and deaths.

An estimated one in 49 New Brunswickers is currently infected with COVID-19, according to the group, with another 13,000 to 18,000 people expected to become infected this week.

Deaths and hospitalizations

The nine new deaths also include one person aged 50 to 69 and seven people aged 70 or older, the COVIDWatch report shows.

They raise the pandemic death toll to 834. That's more than one in every 1,000 New Brunswickers.

Eleven people were admitted to hospital because of COVID-19 between Feb. 19-25, down from 20 the previous week — a 45 per cent decrease.

That includes two people who required intensive care, up from one.

Among the new admissions were two people under 20, the youngest age category provided. A person aged 50 to 69 and eight people aged 70 or older were also admitted, the report shows.

The province no longer provides the number of people currently hospitalized, but the two regional health authorities say they have 55 people in hospital either for or with COVID as of Saturday, two of whom require intensive care. That's down from 76 and 10, respectively, a week ago.

Horizon and Vitalité health networks both recently dropped routine COVID-19 testing of most hospital patients. Only patients with symptoms of the virus are now being tested, with some exceptions.

The PCR test positivity rate was nearly 21 per cent between Feb. 19 and Feb. 25, up from 15.8 per cent the previous week, and the highest it's been since Aug. 28, 2022. (Government of New Brunswick)

A total of 363 new cases have been confirmed through 1,729 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests conducted.

Last week, there were 350 new cases confirmed, based on 2,213 PCR tests.

An additional 152 people self-reported testing positive on a rapid test, down from 175, according to the Department of Health.

Of the 190 random samples sent for genetic sequencing, 28 per cent were XBB, an offshoot of the Omicron BA.2 subvariant. The report does not provide a more detailed breakdown of sublineages, such as XBB.1.5, described by the World Health Organization as "the most transmissible" subvariant yet.

As of last week's COVIDWatch report, when 22 new cases of XBB.1.5 were confirmed, a total of 111 cases of the subvariant have been confirmed in New Brunswick since it was first detected in the province in January.

The breakdown of the other cases includes 68 per cent BA.5 and four per cent BA.2.

Vaccinations stalled

The Department of Health says 554 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across the province in the past week. Most of those, 346, were second booster doses.

A total of 30.2 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have now received their second booster, up from 30.1 per cent a week ago.

The other vaccination rates all remain unchanged:

First dose — 91 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers.

Second dose — 85.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers.

First booster — 54.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers.

Horizon and Vitalité hospitalizations

Horizon Health Network has 44 active COVID-19 hospital patients as of Saturday, its COVID dashboard shows, about a 20 per cent decrease from the 55 patients hospitalized the previous week. One person requires intensive care, down from nine — an 89 per cent decrease.

The Fredericton region, Zone 3, still has the majority of cases, at 26, followed by the Saint John region, Zone 2, with 12, the Moncton region, Zone 1, with five, and the Miramichi region, Zone 7, with one.

Vitalité Health Network has 11 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, a nearly 48 per cent decrease from the 21 patients in hospital a week earlier, according to its COVID dashboard. One person is in intensive care, unchanged.

Five of the patients are at the Campbellton Regional Hospital, in the Campbellton region, Zone 5. The Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, Zone 1, has three patients, including the one in intensive care. In the Bathurst region, Zone 6, two patients are at Tracadie Hospital and the other is at Chaleur Regional Hospital.

Horizon sees 122% jump in infected employees

The number of health-care workers off the job after testing positive for COVID-19 has jumped back up in the past week to 92 from 56, a 64 per cent increase.

Horizon saw the biggest spike, with 60 infected employees, up from 27 — a 122 per cent increase. Vitalité has 32 employees absent, up from 29.

There are COVID-19 outbreaks on three Horizon hospital units, down from four in the previous report. No specifics are provided, but the Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton regions each have one, the dashboard shows.

Vitalite has no outbreak units, according to its dashboard. Last week, it had two.