N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 6 new cases, 69% of eligible population fully vaccinated

New Brunswick has six new cases of COVID-19 and one new recovery Friday, putting the province's active case count at 55.

All of the new cases are in the Moncton region, Zone 1, which now has 40 active cases.

No one is hospitalized with the respiratory disease.

Sixty-nine per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, the COVID-19 dashboard shows, while 82.6 per cent of the eligible population have had at least one dose.

New Brunswick has had 2,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,312 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 385,053 COVID tests have been conducted.

Latest exposure notices

New possible exposures to the coronavirus in the three zones have been added to the government's website:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

July 25 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., July 26 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 28 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 30 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. and July 31 between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Gusto's Italian Grill and Bar, 130 Westmorland Dr., Moncton

130 Westmorland Dr., Moncton July 29 between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. – Captain Dan's, 50 Pointe Du Chêne Rd., Shediac

50 Pointe Du Chêne Rd., Shediac July 24 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., July 31 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. – The Furnace Room, 191 Robinson St., Moncton

191 Robinson St., Moncton July 24 between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m., – Tandorri Zaika, 196 Robinson St., Moncton

196 Robinson St., Moncton July 25 between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. – Mama's Pizza, 806 Main St., Moncton

806 Main St., Moncton Aug. 1 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.- Katch Seafood & Pizza Girls, 827 Main St., Moncton

827 Main St., Moncton Aug.1 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Goya's Pizza, 96 Main St., Sackville

96 Main St., Sackville July 24 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., July 27 between 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.– GoodLife Fitness, 555 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe

Saint John region, Zone 2:

July 31 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.– Montana's Restaurant, 51 Depot Court

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Aug. 1 between noon and 9 p.m. – Bay du Vin Island Event

Aug. 1 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. – Westside Bar, 546 MicMac Rd., Esgenoopetitj First Nation

546 MicMac Rd., Esgenoopetitj First Nation July 31 between 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., Aug. 1 between 11 p.m. to close – Pub 981, 981 Principale St., Neguac

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified positive cases in people who may have been infectious while travelling on the following flights:

July 26 – WestJet Flight 3404 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 4 p.m.

– from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 4 p.m. July 25 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:54 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:54 p.m. July 25 – Air Canada Flight 7546 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 2:27 p.m.

– from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 2:27 p.m. July 19 – WestJet Flight 3461 – from Ottawa to Toronto, departed at 10:00 a.m.

– from Ottawa to Toronto, departed at 10:00 a.m. July 19 – WestJet Flight 3404 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 3:40 p.m.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

July 23 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., July 25 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., July 28 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 29 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and July 30 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Tony's Bistro & Patisserie , 137 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton

, 137 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton July 30 between noon and 11:30 p.m., July 31 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. – La Coast , 358 Main St., Shediac

, 358 Main St., Shediac July 30 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 31 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Gahan House Hub City , 55 Queen St., Moncton

, 55 Queen St., Moncton July 30 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Keg Steakhouse , 576 Main St., Moncton

, 576 Main St., Moncton July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.- Angie's Show Palace , 187 Champlain St., Dieppe

, 187 Champlain St., Dieppe July 30 between 7 p.m. and midnight - Osaka Hibachi , 599 Main St., Moncton

, 599 Main St., Moncton July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Cassi Lounge , 212 St. George St., Moncton

, 212 St. George St., Moncton July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Kings Club , 841 Main St., Moncton

, 841 Main St., Moncton July 30 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Cannabis NB , 40 Wyse St., Moncton

, 40 Wyse St., Moncton July 30 between noon and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore , 65 Main St., Moncton

, 65 Main St., Moncton July 30 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – H&M , 1477 Paul St., Dieppe

, 1477 Paul St., Dieppe July 30 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Chapters , 499 Paul St., Moncton

, 499 Paul St., Moncton July 30 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Tokai Ramen , 823 Main St., Moncton

, 823 Main St., Moncton July 29 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – St. James Gate , 14 Church St., Moncton

, 14 Church St., Moncton July 29 between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Magic Mountain Mini Putt , 150 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton

, 150 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton July 28 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Pump House – Brewpub & Restaurant , 5 Orange Lane, Moncton

, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton July 28 between 3 p.m. and midnight and July 29 between 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Cheers' Beverage Room and Catering , 63 Brandon St., Moncton

, 63 Brandon St., Moncton July 28 between 3 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. – Pizza Delight , 188 Mountain Rd., Moncton

, 188 Mountain Rd., Moncton July 25 between 10 a.m and 5 p.m., July 30 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Sandbar Restaurant , 70 Pointe-du-Chêne Rd., Shediac

, 70 Pointe-du-Chêne Rd., Shediac July 25 between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., July 30 between 8:30 p.m. and 1 a.m., July 31 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Pub 1755 , 439 Champlain St., Dieppe

, 439 Champlain St., Dieppe July 25 between 10:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m., July 30 between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. – The Furnace Room , 191 Robinson St., Moncton

, 191 Robinson St., Moncton July 25 between 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., July 30 between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Wize Guyz Pub , 176 Robinson St., Moncton

, 176 Robinson St., Moncton July 22 between 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. – Gusto's Italian Grill and Bar , 130 Westmorland Dr., Moncton

, 130 Westmorland Dr., Moncton July 22 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Starbucks, 361 Champlain St., Dieppe

Saint John region, Zone 2:

July 27 between 5:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m. – Saint John Ale House , 1 Market Sq., Saint John

, 1 Market Sq., Saint John July 27 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Hopscotch , 4 Canterbury St., Saint John

, 4 Canterbury St., Saint John July 27 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Italian By Night , 97 Germain St., Saint John

, 97 Germain St., Saint John July 27 between 10:15 p.m. and midnight – Churchill's Bar and Pub , 8 Grannan St., Saint John

, 8 Grannan St., Saint John July 27 between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Uptown Pub Down Under Bar, 88 Prince William St., Saint John

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

There is a single exposure notice for the Fredericton area on July 26 for Maritime Bus Coach 1908, from Moncton to Fredericton, which departed at 4:20 p.m.

People who may have been exposed to the virus at the growing list of possible locations across the province are now being urged to request a COVID-19 test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.

Public Health's advice on the website for people who have been at any of the locations at the dates and times specified has been to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the potential exposure and, only if any symptoms develop, to immediately self-isolate and book a test.

But the most recent news releases issued by the province indicate "anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure" should get tested.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.