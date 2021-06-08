N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Nearly 61% of eligible population fully vaccinated

Nearly 61 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated, the COVID-19 dashboard shows.

And all age groups have more people who've had two vaccine shots than one, Ray Harris, a data analyst in Fredericton who maintains a COVID-19 tracking website, observed.

The province aims to have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older by Aug. 2, New Brunswick Day, to reach the green phase of COVID recovery and lift all restrictions.

That's just 12 days away and, based on Wednesday's numbers, there are still roughly 99,000 people who need their second dose. That means it will take a daily average of more than 8,200 shots to hit the target.

Harris believes it's "certainly possible."

"We just have to do all we can to avoid the first dose lag," he posted on social media.

"To get the last 15% of first doses it took us 17 days. Which still puts us in a good spot, in the single digit August days."

The province recorded 7,561 shots administered Tuesday, including 6,464 second doses, which bumped the fully dosed vaccination rate to 60.7, up from 59.7.

The additional 1,097 first doses recorded put the one-dose vaccination rate at 80.8 per cent, up slightly from 80.7.

All age groups now have more people double dosed than single dosed. <a href="https://t.co/dvcPzhsUrB">pic.twitter.com/dvcPzhsUrB</a> —@RayDoesData

New Brunswickers aged 12 and older who have yet to be immunized with two doses of vaccine are encouraged to book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy. People are eligible for their second dose 28 days after their first.

The following walk-in clinics are underway Wednesday and, in some cases, will end before the stated time if supplies run out, said Department of Health spokesperson Shawn Berry, encouraging people to arrive early:

Moncton , Moncton Coliseum, 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. (18 years and older – Moderna)

, Moncton Coliseum, 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. (18 years and older – Moderna) Kouchibouguac , Community Centre, 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. or while supplies last (18 years and older – Moderna)

, Community Centre, 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. or while supplies last (18 years and older – Moderna) Saint-Jacques , Knights of Columbus hall, 1 p.m. - while supplies last (18 years and older-Moderna)

, Knights of Columbus hall, 1 p.m. - while supplies last (18 years and older-Moderna) Campbellton , Regional Hospital, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (12 and older Pfizer-BioNTech)

, Regional Hospital, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (12 and older Pfizer-BioNTech) Miramichi , Exihibition Building, 11 a.m. - while supplies last (12 and older Pfizer-BioNTech)

, Exihibition Building, 11 a.m. - while supplies last (12 and older Pfizer-BioNTech) Saint John, Exihibition Park, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. or while supplies last (12 and older Pfizer-BioNTech)

There are also two pop-up walk-in Moderna clinics underway Wednesday.

Village of Gagetown — Recreation Centre, 38 Mill Rd., between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

— Recreation Centre, 38 Mill Rd., between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska — Municipal Hall, 75 Rue Prinicipale, between noon and 6 p.m.

People are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

Anyone who booked an appointment but was able to get vaccinated sooner elsewhere is asked to cancel the appointment they no longer need.

7 active cases

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, putting the province's active case count at seven.

No one is hospitalized with the respiratory disease.

New Brunswick has had 2,346 confirmed cases of COVID during the pandemic. There have been 2,292 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 374,318 tests had been conducted, as of Tuesday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor, and follow instructions.