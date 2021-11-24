N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Moncton zoo plans to vaccinate animals

Zoo animals could be the next eligible group in New Brunswick to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton hopes to vaccinate some of its animals once the Canadian Food Inspection Agency approves the importation of a vaccine for them from the United States.

COVID-19 can be transferred to animals from humans, said director Jill Marvin.

She said it's rare, but there have been cases involving zoo animals.

"They develop respiratory symptoms similar to what a human would," said Marvin.

Earlier this month, three snow leopards died at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, in Nebraska, of complications from COVID-19.

Research has shown some animals are more susceptible to the virus than others, including most of the big cats, she said, and Magnetic Hill has eight of them.

Other susceptible species include otters, white-tailed deer and great apes.

The zoo's animal care and welfare group, along with its veterinarian, is reviewing the list of species and assessing the risk of its individual animals to determine which would be the best candidates for vaccination, she said.

The Magnetic Hill Zoo has already been in contact with the vaccine manufacturer to have doses set aside, said director Jill Marvin. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

"If I take a look at our older leopard, she's an older animal and she has some struggles that go along with her age. Doing a couple anesthesias on her might be a greater risk than the risk of her contracting COVID, especially since our exhibits are well set up — we keep the people at a distance."

The zoo also requires staff and visitors to be vaccinated and masked, which helps protect the animals from infection.

Some animals might not have to be anesthetized to be vaccinated, noted Marvin. The risks and benefits will be weighed in each case.

665 active cases

Public Health reported another COVID-related death and 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are now 665 active cases across the province.

Forty-five people are in hospital with the virus, including one person under 19. Eighteen people are in intensive care.

As of Tuesday 87.5 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are fully vaccinated and 93.4 per cent have received their first dose.

A total of 549,037 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.

New Brunswick has had 7,806 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,017 recoveries so far and 123 COVID-related deaths.

60 cases at prison

Fifty-four inmates and six staff members at Dorchester Penitentiary's medium-security unit have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to Correctional Services Canada.

One case is not related to the outbreak declared last Friday, regional manager of communications Shelley Lawrence said in an emailed statement, without elaborating.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, testing broadly, and diligently applying infection prevention and control measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the institution," she said.

The outbreak is currently contained to the medium-security unit, which is rated to house 397 male inmates, according to the CSC's website. The minimum-security unit is rated to house 302 inmates.

3 cases at Ridgewood Veterans Wing

The latest round of COVID-19 testing at Ridgewood Veterans Health Wing in Saint John detected no new cases, the Horizon Health Network said Wednesday.

Tests were conducted Monday and Tuesday and all results were negative, said spokesperson Kris McDavid.

An outbreak at the facility for veterans who require long-term care was declared last Friday after two positive cases involving staff members were confirmed.

A third staff member subsequently tested positive, he said.

Seventy-six veterans live at Ridgewood.

