A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Parlee Beach in Shediac today as the province attempts to boost vaccination rates, especially among youth heading back to school in less than two weeks.

The percentage of New Brunswickers age 12 to 19 who are fully vaccinated is 59.4 per cent, and 73.8 per cent have received at least one dose, as of Thursday. Students head back to school on Sept. 7.

Overall, a total of 74.2 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 or older are double-dosed, while 84 per cent of the eligible population have had at least their first shot.

The Moncton region, Zone 1, has 89 of the province's 157 active cases of COVID as of Thursday.

Most of the cases are the alpha variant first identified in the U.K., not the more contagious and severe delta variant, first identified in India, that is driving the fourth wave and the spike in cases across the country.

On Thursday, Public Health announced 13 of the cases in the Moncton region and one in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, have been spread through community transmission.

Pop-up clinics

Today's pop-up clinic at Parlee Beach will take place between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Several walk-in clinics are also underway:

Saint John, Exhibition Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rexton, Rexton Curling Club, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Edmundston, Knights of Columbus Hall, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Campbellton, Campbellton Regional Hospital, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bathurst, Public Health Office, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Anyone age 12 or older is eligible to get a vaccine, including those who will turn 12 before the end of the year, and they can get their second shot 28 days after their first.

On Saturday, walk-in clinics will take place in the following communities:

Moncton, Moncton Coliseum, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grand Falls, E&P Sénéchal Centre, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fredericton, Brookside Clinic, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saint John, Exhibition Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blackville, Blackville Village Hall, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A list of upcoming pop-up and walk-in clinics is available online.

People can also book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Four people are hospitalized with the respiratory disease, but no one is in intensive care.

New Brunswick has had 2,705 confirmed cases of COVID since the pandemic began, with 2,501 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 404,751 tests have been conducted as of Thursday.

Positive case at Elsipogtog First Nation

A positive case of COVID-19 has been detected at Elsipogtog First Nation, according to the band's Facebook page.

The chief and council and Elsipogtog COVID response team advised the community they were "unofficially notified" of the positive case by the person who tested positive.

"This person has been double vaccinated and preliminary information suggests risk to the community with regards to spread is minimal at this point," the Thursday post states.

The Elsipogtog Health & Wellness Centre is providing support to the individual and was to begin contact tracing "immediately," according to the post.

New Brunswick's provincial rapid outbreak management team, known as PROMT, will also be setting up a mobile rapid test site in the community "very shortly."

"Although a positive case is unfortunate, it was not unexpected," the post says. "Rest assured, that the Elsipogtog Chief & Council, the Elsipogtog Health & Wellness Centre and the Elsipogtog COVID Response Team have been prepared for a community positive case for some time and will be responding accordingly."

A significant portion of Elsipogtog has already been vaccinated, which has minimized the overall risk to the community, but anyone who hasn't received their shots yet is urged to do so "as soon as possible."

"In addition, it is of the utmost importance for community members to avoid gossiping, [shaming] and/or bullying, as nobody intentionally acquires COVID 19," the post says.

New possible exposures

Public Health has identified a new place in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Aug.22 between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Dixie Lee Family Restaurant, 9369 Main St., Richibucto

9369 Main St., Richibucto Aug. 22 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – St. James' Gate, 200 Golf St., Dieppe

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, said Department of Health spokesperson Gail Harding. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities, and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Aug. 19 – Air Canada Flight 7548 – from Toronto to Fredericton

– from Toronto to Fredericton Aug. 19 – Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:38 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 1:38 p.m. Aug. 17 – Air Canada Flight 8902 – from Montreal to Moncton

– from Montreal to Moncton Aug. 17 – Air Canada Flight 8506 – from Montreal to Fredericton, departed 7:45 p.m.

– from Montreal to Fredericton, departed 7:45 p.m. Aug. 13 – Air Canada Flight 8946 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 10:04 p.m.

– from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 10:04 p.m. Aug. 11 – Air Canada Flight 8773 – from Montreal to Saint John, which departed at 9:14 a.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region:

Aug.24 between 5:47 p.m. and 3:52 a.m. – Moncton City Hospital Emergency Room, 135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton

135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton Aug. 20 between 10:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. – Casino NB, 21 Casino Dr., Moncton

21 Casino Dr., Moncton Aug. 20 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Pump House Restaurant, 51 Orange Lane, Moncton

51 Orange Lane, Moncton Aug. 14 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., Aug. 15 between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Aug. 17 between noon and 1 p.m., Aug.18 between noon and 1 p.m. and Aug. 19 between noon and 1 p.m. – Route 51 Green Line and Route 62 Hildegard Codiac Transpo , 140 Millennium Blvd., Moncton

, 140 Millennium Blvd., Moncton Aug. 18 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Igloo Bar , 300 Elmwood Dr., Moncton

, 300 Elmwood Dr., Moncton Aug.18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Aug, 16 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., Aug. 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 11 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 10 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. - Crowne Plaza Moncton , 1005 Main St., Moncton

, 1005 Main St., Moncton Aug. 17 between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Tide and Boar Brewing, 1355 Main St., Moncton

1355 Main St., Moncton Aug. 16 between 5 and 7 p.m. – Boathouse Restaurant, 8588 Main St., Alma

8588 Main St., Alma Aug. 16 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Burger King, 465 Paul St., Dieppe

465 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 16 between 12 p.m and 7 p.m – Magic Mountain Water Park, 2875 Mountain Rd., Moncton

2875 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 15 between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. – Jean's Restaurant, 1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton

1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 14 between 2 and 3 p.m. – Champlain Mall Food Court, 477 Paul St., Dieppe

477 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 13 between 9 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Wise Guyz Pub , 176 Robinson St., Moncton

, 176 Robinson St., Moncton Aug. 13 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Ioob Lounge Ltd., 127 Robinson St., Moncton

127 Robinson St., Moncton Aug. 11 – Groupe- Support Emotionnel, 96 Norwood Ave., Suite 300A, Moncton

96 Norwood Ave., Suite 300A, Moncton Aug. 14 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room, 330 Université Ave., Moncton

Aug. 9, 10, 11, 13, and 14 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Action Car and Truck Accessories, 200 Horsman Rd., Moncton

200 Horsman Rd., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, and 13 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Deware's Service Centre, 402 Elmwood Dr., Moncton

402 Elmwood Dr., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Oulton College , 55 Lutz St.

, 55 Lutz St. Aug. 12 between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill , 1405 Mountain Rd.

, 1405 Mountain Rd. Aug. 12 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M , 477 Paul St., Dieppe

, 477 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 12 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Our Place, 97 Cameron St., Moncton

97 Cameron St., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, 11, and 12 between 6:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Hillsborough Irving, 2799 Main St., Hillsborough

2799 Main St., Hillsborough Aug. 11 between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre diagnostic imaging waiting room , 330 University Ave.

, 330 University Ave. Aug.11 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – New Life Pentecostal Church, 65 Dawson Rd., Weldon

65 Dawson Rd., Weldon Aug. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

140 Granite Dr., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, and 11 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Corn Crib, 337 Mountain Dr., Moncton

337 Mountain Dr., Moncton Aug. 11 between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Ioob Lounge Ltd., 127 Robinson St., Moncton

127 Robinson St., Moncton Aug. 10 between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. – Chris Rock Tavern , 48 Albert St.

, 48 Albert St. Aug. 9 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Champlain Place , 477 Paul St., Dieppe

, 477 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 9 between noon and 1 p.m. – Pür & Simple Champlain Place , 477 Paul St., Dieppe

, 477 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 7 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Parish, 11 St. Andrews Rd., Pointe-du-Chêne

The province also shared possible sites of COVID-19 exposure in the Saint John, Fredericton, and Miramichi regions

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Aug. 17 and 18 – Fairway Inn and JJ's Diner, 216 Roachville Rd., Sussex

216 Roachville Rd., Sussex Aug. 17 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.– On the Vine Produce , 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John

, 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John Aug. 17 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.– Greco , 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John

, 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John Aug. 16 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Gateway Mall, 138 Main St., Sussex

138 Main St., Sussex Aug. 15 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.– Costco Wholesale Saint John, 300 Retail Dr., Saint John

300 Retail Dr., Saint John Aug. 14 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. - MasterMind Toys , 70 Consumers Dr., Saint John

, 70 Consumers Dr., Saint John Aug. 13 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. - Pet Valu, 30 Plaza Ave., Saint John

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Aug. 20 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Ayr Motor Centre, 105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock

105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock Aug. 19 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Ayr Motor Centre, 105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock

105 Connell Park Rd., Woodstock Aug. 19 between 12 a.m. and 12 p.m. – Fredericton International Airport, arrivals area, 2570 Route 102 Highway, Lincoln

2570 Route 102 Highway, Lincoln Aug. 18 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Carleton County Court House, 19 Court St., Upper Woodstock

19 Court St., Upper Woodstock Aug. 11, 12, 13, 16, and 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Springhill Infrastructure Asphalt, 940 Springhill Rd., Fredericton

940 Springhill Rd., Fredericton Aug. 15 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Grand Falls Cataracts, Baseball Diamond between Chapel Rd and Victoria Rd, Grand Falls

Aug. 12 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. – Sobeys, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton

1180 Prospect St., Fredericton Aug. 12 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco Gas Bar and Costco Store, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton

25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton Aug. 11 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Aug. 12 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore , 350 Connell St., Woodstock

, 350 Connell St., Woodstock Aug. 11 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – McDonald's in Walmart, 1381 Regent St., Fredericton

1381 Regent St., Fredericton Aug. 10 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Coast Tire, 283 Connell St., Woodstock

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Aug. 21 between midnight and 3 a.m. – Party à la Youpi with DJ Saulnier, Army Camp, Leech

Army Camp, Leech Aug. 18 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Nigadoo Falls Trail, Nigadoo

Nigadoo Aug. 16 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. – La Trappe, Vieux Couvent, Caraquet

Vieux Couvent, Caraquet Aug. 15 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – La Brôkerie, 39 du Carr Ave., Caraquet

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Aug. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Gallan's Miramichi River Tubing, 48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook

48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook Aug. 19 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Sailor and Jane Eatery, 1 Jane St., Miramichi

1 Jane St., Miramichi Aug. 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Jean Coutu Pharmacy, 4 Johnson Ave., Miramichi

4 Johnson Ave., Miramichi Aug. 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Gallan's Miramichi River Tubing, 48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook

48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook Aug. 12 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart, 200 Douglastown Blvd., Miramichi

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.