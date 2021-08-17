N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Delta variant confirmed in Listuguj First Nation

The highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant has found its way to Listuguj First Nation, the Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government announced Tuesday.

Quebec Public Health confirmed to Listuguj Community Health Services that the variant driving the increase in cases across the country and the fourth wave is present in the regional county municipality of Avignon, which includes the Mi'gmaw community.

Listuguj is located across from Campbellton, where elementary and high school students attend school.

The announcement comes just four days after the community suffered its first suspected COVD-related death. A person between the ages of 30 and 35 died Friday.

"It is believed that this is a result of complications due to COVID-19," the government said at the time, adding the person was unvaccinated.

"We wish to remind our community residents to continue to follow the general safety precautions for the Quebec Alert Level 1 (Green) for COVID-19," the government said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"It is important to continue to maintain physical distancing, wear a face mask, wash your hands frequently, [practise] respiratory etiquette and find an alternative greeting."

There were two active cases of COVID19 in Listuguj as of Friday.

A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic was held in the community on Friday and Saturday, after weeks of planning.

A total of 161 community residents received either their first or second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the Facebook post.

Another mobile vaccination clinic will be scheduled for early October, it said.

105 active cases

Public Health reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the province's active case count to 105.

It comes 16 days after the province moved to the green phase of recovery and lifted all restrictions.

Three-quarters of the active cases are in the Moncton region, Zone 1, which has outbreaks at a 50-bed nursing home and a daycare.

The Edmundston region, Zone 4, is the only one of seven with no active cases.

There are no hospitalizations in the province because of the respiratory disease.

A total of 71.4 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, as of Monday, while 83.4 per cent had received at least one dose.

Anyone aged 12 or older is eligible to get a vaccine and they can get their second shot 28 days after their first.

Several community vaccination clinics continue to accept walk-ins. A list is available online.

People can also book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

New Brunswick has had 2,530 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic. There have been 2,378 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 393,080 COVID tests have been conducted, as of Monday.

Latest possible exposures

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Aug. 7 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:03 p.m.

Public Health has also identified the following locations where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Moncton region:

Aug. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Drive, Moncton

140 Granite Drive, Moncton Aug. 9, 10, and 13 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Deware's Service Centre, 402 Elmwood Dr., Moncton

402 Elmwood Dr., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, and 11 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Corn Crib, 337 Mountain Dr., Moncton

337 Mountain Dr., Moncton Aug. 8 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 332 Bayley Rd., Riverview

332 Bayley Rd., Riverview Aug. 7 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Old Triangle Irish Alehouse, 751 Main St., Moncton

751 Main St., Moncton Aug. 5 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

140 Granite Dr., Moncton Aug. 1 between 1 p.m and 3 p.m. - Montana's, 225 Mapleton Rd., Moncton

225 Mapleton Rd., Moncton Aug. 1 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 332 Bayley Rd., Riverview

Saint John region:

Aug. 2 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – JJ's Restaurant, 40941 Rte. 1, Sussex

Fredericton region:

Aug. 12 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco Gas Bar and Costco Store, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton

25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton Aug. 12 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. – Sobeys, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton

1180 Prospect St., Fredericton Aug. 11 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Aug. 12 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore , 350 Connell St., Woodstock

, 350 Connell St., Woodstock Aug. 10 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Coast Tire, 283 Connell St., Woodstock

283 Connell St., Woodstock Aug. 9 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Tim Horton's, 667 Main St., Woodstock

667 Main St., Woodstock Aug. 8 between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - Grafton Baptist Church, 48 Saunders St., Grafton

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure is being urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Aug. 11 – Air Canada Flight 8773 – from Montreal to Saint John, which departed at 9:14 a.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region:

• Aug. 12 between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill, 1405 Mountain Rd.

• Aug. 12 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M, 477 Paul St., Dieppe

• Aug. 11 between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre diagnostic imaging waiting room, 330 University Ave.

• Aug. 10 between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. – Chris Rock Tavern, 48 Albert St.

• Aug. 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Oulton College, 55 Lutz St.

• Aug. 7 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. – Navigators Pub, 190 Robinson Court

• Aug. 7 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., Aug. 8 between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. – Wise Guys Pub, 176 Robinson St.

The province also shared possible sites of COVID-19 exposure in the Saint John, Fredericton, and Miramichi regions

Saint John region, Zone 2:

• Aug. 4 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore, 44 Lower Cove Rd., Sussex

• August 4 and 5 – Three Bears Campground, 12049 Rte. 114, Penobsquis

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

• Aug. 6 between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Sobeys, 370 Connell Rd, Woodstock

• Aug. 7 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Dolan's Pub, 349 King St.

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

• Aug. 6 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Ultramar Truck Stop, 11365 Rte 11, Napan

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.