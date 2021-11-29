N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Moncton Hospital plans second COVID unit for 1st time as outbreaks grow

COVID-19 outbreaks at the Moncton Hospital have prompted health officials to plan the creation of a second unit dedicated to COVID patients for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to a doctor.

The outbreaks in four units have progressed rapidly in recent days, said Dr. Marie-Ève ​​Blanchard, who works at the hospital.

"If you look at last Monday, we had three patients in our COVID-19 unit with three intensive care patients, so six in total," she said in French during an interview Monday with La matinale.

"By the end of the week, we had reached 26 patients, five employees, who had contracted COVID-19 because of this whole series of outbreaks."

The COVID-19 unit has been expanded to handle 30 patients, and currently has 29 patients.

"This is the most patients we have ever had in our COVID-19 unit since the start of the pandemic."

There are also three intensive care patients for a total of 32 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

"Our team is actively working" to make room for a second unit dedicated to patients with COVID-19, she said.

There's also a risk of having to transfer patients to other hospitals, such as the Dr-Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre. "That's what we fear," said Blanchard.

"We try to manage what we have as much as possible, but yes, it's like they have done in other provinces. Sometimes, at some point when you have no more intensive care beds, we did it in New Brunswick too. We will try to send patients to the neighbouring hospital if they have beds available."

Horizon Health Network officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Nov. 22, an outbreak was declared on the stroke and family medicine unit, Unit 4600, followed by outbreaks on the rehabilitation unit, Unit 4400, and the family practice and geriatric unit, Unit 5100 on Nov. 23.

On Nov. 24, an outbreak was declared on the family medicine and palliative care unit, Unit 3600.

The situation could lead to the postponement of non-urgent care, said Blanchard.

"Certainly, we don't want to sound the alarm. Yes, there are going to be elective surgeries that are going to be postponed. These people will be contacted. But as much as possible lately, we try not to take away services. [...] We want people to still feel comfortable coming to the emergency room if there is a medical emergency."

The Moncton region, Zone 1, has 295 of the province's 793 active COVID-19 cases, as of Sunday.

Last Thursday, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said the number of active cases continues to "creep up, particularly in southern New Brunswick and Miramichi."

"We know some of those cases will result in hospitalization, with a greater risk to people who are unvaccinated," she said.

Shephard urged all New Brunswickers to help curb the spread by keeping their contact numbers low, wearing a mask, washing their hands and getting vaccinated.

Vaccination rates to drop

New Brunswick's vaccination rate is expected to drop today because the province has started to include young children in its immunization statistics.

The province began vaccinating children aged five to 11 last Friday, after Health Canada approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine in this age group.

As of Sunday, 88 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 93.8 per cent have received at least one dose.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, announced last week that younger children would be added to province's vaccination rates, effective today.

This will cause the rates to "take a small drop for a few weeks," Russell said.

"But as more children under 12 get vaccinated, we will quickly see our vaccination progress improve and those numbers will increase again."

As of Saturday, more than 10,000 appointments have been booked for children aged five to 11 to receive their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine since last Tuesday.

Due to the "high demand" for these appointments, additional clinics for children are being held in the Moncton region, Zone 1, and the Fredericton region, Zone 3, Public Health has said. More clinics will be added in other areas as necessary.

More than 130 pharmacies will also be administering the pediatric vaccine. They will begin receiving shipments between Dec. 2 and Dec. 8, and information on booking appointments at these locations will be available "soon," Public Health has said.

130 new cases over weekend

Public Health reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 45 on Sunday and 85 on Saturday.

There are 793 active cases across the province.

Sixty-two people are in the hospital, some of whom contracted the virus while hospitalized for other reasons because of outbreaks at the Moncton Hospital. Seventeen people are in intensive care.

New Brunswick has had 8,217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic with 7,300 recoveries so far and 123 deaths.

A total of 556,507 tests have been conducted to date, including 865 on Saturday.

22 new cases in schools, 6 in child-care facilities

Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in 16 schools across five zones since Friday, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

Four of the schools where a positive case or cases have been confirmed were not previously impacted. These include: Woodstock High School in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, Parkwood Heights Elementary School in the Bathurst region, Zone 6, and Tabusintac Community School and Blackville School, both in the Miramichi region, Zone 7.

A positive case or cases have also been confirmed at Moncton High School, Bessborough School, Northrop Frye School, Evergreen Park School, École Le Sommet, École Champlain and École Mathieu-Martin, all in the Moncton region, Zone 1, Townsview School in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, Le Galion des Appalaches in the Campbellton region, Zone 5, and Gretna Green School, Napan Elementary School and Max Aitken Academy, all in the Miramichi region, Zone 7.

At least nine schools have operational days Monday, although Evergreen Park School and Townsview School each only have one class affected, according to the Department of Education, and at Woodstock High School, only Grade 9 unvaccinated students are affected.

Forty schools are currently impacted.

A total of 517 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 145 schools since the beginning of the school year.

Six cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at five child-care facilities across three health zones since Friday, according to the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.

In the Miramichi region, Zone 7, a positive case or cases have been confirmed at L'il Critters Early Learning and Care, which was not previously impacted.

A positive case or cases have also been confirmed at Causerie Amicale, Wee College Crandall and Northend Learning Center, all in the Moncton region, Zone 1 and Angels 'R' Wee in the Saint John region, Zone 2.

There have been 92 early learning and child-care facilities affected by COVID-19 since Sept. 7. The total number of cases has not been released.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has issued numerous new potential COVID-19 public exposure notices Monday for the Moncton region, Zone 1, including an arena, library, indoor play space, restaurants, and retail stores.

There are also new exposure notices for the Saint John region, Zone 2, including a hospital urgent care unit and provincial court, as well as the Fredericton region, Zone 3, including a student union building and coffee shops.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.