N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Moncton Hospital outbreaks contained, officials say

Officials at the Moncton Hospital say the spread of COVID-19 cases there is under control.

Outbreaks have been declared in four in-patient units in the past week. There are now 30 patients in the COVID unit and another three in intensive care.

Six staff have also tested positive, as of Monday, according to a status report issued by the Horizon Health Network.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Gordon Dow said the units are closed to new admissions to avoid exposing anyone else, everybody has been placed on bed-space isolation to prevent transmission, and potential contacts have been tested multiple times.

"When you bring in all these infection control precautions, you usually don't see any more transmissions after about seven days or so," he said.

Dow said COVID got into the hospital the way other hospital-acquired infections do — on a patient, a health-care worker, a visitor or designated support person.

"COVID can only travel on two legs," he said.

"Unfortunately, I think this whole myth about long-range airborne transmission has, I think, distracted people because the virus spreads mostly from droplets that are inhaled within two metres of another person. So you have to be close to somebody else to get this. So it literally walks into our hospital.

"I think people have exaggerated this idea that … you can have someone in a different room and if the building's poorly ventilated, you get COVID. That's not true. That hasn't been proven."

Although the 30-bed COVID unit is full, hospital executive director Christa Wheeler-Thorne said there are are no immediate concerns about capacity.

"We did move two of the outbreak units together. We merged [the rehabilitation unit, Unit 4400, and the stroke and family medicine unit, Unit 4600] onto one unit just to use our nursing staff better. So we have an empty unit. It's a unit that can be used for whatever reason."

On Monday, a doctor who works at the hospital said officials were considering creating a second unit dedicated to COVID patients.

"For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, we're looking at whether we need two COVID units. What's the plan? Our team is working actively on that to make room," Dr. Marie-Ève ​​Blanchard told La matinale.

Wheeler-Thorne contends "there's really no plan for that.

"It's not deemed as an overflow for COVID. I think we have the capacity up there and the patients, although they have COVID, they're doing well. So it's not destined for an overflow COVID unit. It's destined for whatever is needed at the time that we need it. And it's very fluid. So it really does change day by day. And we'd have to look at the staffing too."

Anyone with an appointment at the Moncton Hospital should continue to attend, unless notified, the Horizon Health Network has said. (CBC)

Patients are moved around daily to make sure there are beds ready for COVID or trauma admissions, she said.

Asked at what point the hospital would have to transfer patients to other hospitals for care, Wheeler-Thorne said when it reaches capacity and "can't put the right patient in the right bed."

She said doctors and nurses are working hard and they're tired but coping well.

The situation isn't affecting other hospital services, said Wheeler-Thorne.

"It really isn't. The other services are continuing. So emergency department, labour and delivery, diagnostic imaging, the [operating rooms] are running, although the OR capacity has changed because of the [intensive care unit] capacity and really all of our patient flow.

"So there may be some elective surgeries that have to be cancelled or rescheduled, but we still are running at, I guess, a limited capacity. It's a very fluid thing."

706 active cases

Public Health reported one new COVID-related death and 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Sixty-four people are in the hospital, including 17 in intensive care.

There are 706 active cases across the province.

As of Monday, 81.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 86.5 per cent had received their first dose.

That's down from 88 per cent and 93.8 per cent respectively on Sunday because the province has started to include young children in its immunization statistics.

New Brunswick began vaccinating children aged five to 11 last Friday, after Health Canada approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine in this age group.

Nearly 3,000 children have received at least one dose, as of Monday. About 54,500 children are eligible.

New Brunswick has had 8,263 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic with 7,432 recoveries so far and 124 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 557,710 tests have been conducted to date, including 1,203 on Sunday.

New cases at 5 child-care centres in Moncton region

New cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at five child-care facilities in the Moncton region, Zone 1, since Monday.

Young Explorers Learning Center, Kingswood Academy 4 and Le Pavillon du Sommet 2, which were not previously impacted, each have one positive case, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development's website shows.

Causerie Amicale and Wee College Crandall also each have one positive case.

There have been 95 early learning and child-care facilities affected by COVID-19 since Sept. 7. The total number of cases has not been released.

11 new cases in 10 schools

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in 10 schools across four zones since Monday, the Department of Education website shows.

A positive case or cases have been confirmed at École Blanche-Bourgeois in the Moncton region, Zone 1, Westfield School in the Saint John region, Zone 2, and George Street Middle School in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, all of which were not previously impacted.

A positive case or cases have also been confirmed at the following previously impacted schools: École Le Sommet and Magnetic Hill School in the Moncton region, Zone 1, Centennial School in the Saint John region, Zone 2, Barker's Point Elementary School and Stanley Consolidated School in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and King Street Elementary School and Napan Elementary School in the Miramichi region, Zone 7.

Forty-one schools are impacted.

Seven schools have a COVID-related operational day Tuesday.

A total of 528 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 148 schools since the beginning of the school year.

Public exposure notices

Public Health has issued a number of new public exposure notices Tuesday for the Moncton region, Zone 1, including the Moncton Hospital's emergency department waiting room on Nov. 24 and outpatient care clinic C on Nov. 22, and an event at the Avenir Centre on Nov. 19.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.