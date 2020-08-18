No new N.B. cases of COVID-19, active cases drop to 13 after 2 more people recover

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday, and two more people have recovered, reducing the number of active cases in the province to 13, according to the latest figures from Public Health.

Twelve of the active cases are in the Moncton region, or health Zone 1, while the other one is in the Fredericton region, or health Zone 3.

The most recent confirmed cases were reported on on Sunday — a child under 10 and a youth between 10 and 19 who are self-isolating in Moncton.

Both are related to international travel and to two cases that were announced Saturday.

Those two cases, individuals in their 40s, travelled from Rome on Aug. 3, flying through Toronto and arriving in Moncton on Aug. 4 and may have been infectious at the time, Public Health has said.

Tuesday is the last day anyone who was on Air Canada flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton is advised to self-monitor for symptoms. The coronavirus has an estimated incubation period of up to 14 days. Anyone who develops symptoms should self-isolate and call Tele-Care 811.

The province did not specify if the two new cases on Sunday were on the plane or were infected afterward.

New Brunswick has recorded 186 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 171 have recovered.

On Monday, 286 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 57,246 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: