No new cases of COVID-19 reported, still 9 active cases

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Friday, the latest figures from Public Health show.

There are nine active cases of the respiratory disease in the province.

Eight of them involve temporary foreign workers from Mexico in the Moncton region, or health Zone 1. They have been isolating since they arrived in Moncton in recent weeks and tested positive while still in isolation, officials have said.

The other one, announced Tuesday, involves someone aged 40 to 49 in the Fredericton region (health Zone 3), who continues to self-isolate.

Officials suspect that case is related to another case reported in the Fredericton region on Wednesday, a relative in their 60s who is considered recovered.

Although the recovered case has been described as travel-related, that person did not travel, said Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane. It's not yet clear if the person in their 40s did.

The older person got tested only after the younger person was diagnosed, said Macfarlane.

No other details have been released. Both of the Fredericton cases are still under investigation.

Latest cases not connected

The most recent cases involving temporary foreign workers were announced on Thursday. The two workers, one 30 to 39 years old and the other 50 to 59, are not connected to the six other temporary foreign worker cases, said Macfarlane.

The first four, announced on Aug. 5, were destined for jobs in Miramichi, Premier Blaine Higgs has said. They are all in their 30s.

As for the other two workers, one is in their 40s and one is in their 50s. No other information about them was released, but one travelled from Cancun.

They must all continue to self-isolate until they're cleared by Public Health.

New Brunswick has recorded 180 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in mid-March. Two people have died and 169 have recovered.

On Thursday, 278 tests were conducted for COVID-19. A total of 56,223 tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: