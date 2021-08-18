N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Coon calls on Higgs to reimpose measures in Moncton region to curb cases

Green Party Leader David Coon is calling on the Higgs government to take action to curb the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Moncton region, Zone 1.

He says the increase in cases has some people worried another wave of infections across the province is imminent.

Public Health announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 12 of them in Zone 1.

New Brunswick now has 110 active cases and one person in hospital. Zone 1 has 85 of the cases, including outbreaks at a 50-bed nursing home and a daycare, and a lengthy list of potential public exposures.

Coon calls the situation "very concerning," given the "exponential growth" in cases in Zone 1 and the cluster spreading to three other zones — the Saint John region, Zone 2, the Bathurst region, Zone 6, and the Miramichi region, Zone 7.

"It's time that the government take decisions and act," he said.

"The premier should be, if he's not already asked Public Health for recommendations and advice about how to contain the outbreak in Moncton. And I would imagine and I believe that should include things like reintroducing masking requirements in public places indoors and other measures to reduce the number of contacts, particularly those in the younger age groups the 20s and 30s have."

Coon contends Premier Blaine Higgs was too quick to abandon the initial target to have 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older fully vaccinated before moving to the green phase of COVID recovery and lifting Public Health restrictions.

As of Tuesday, a total of 71.5 per cent of the eligible population is double-dosed, while 83.4 per cent have received at least one dose.

We still have a chance to avoid a significant number of hospitalizations if action is taken now. - David Coon, Green Party leader

People under 40 still lag behind all other age groups in getting first and second doses of COVID vaccines, at less than 60 per cent, Public Health said Tuesday.

The vast majority of COVID-19 infections are also from unvaccinated individuals in this age group, officials said.

"When you look at it in terms of the total population, counting our children [under 12 who are too young to be vaccinated], we only have 63 per cent of the population fully vaccinated and that's not adequate to abandon all measures," said Coon.

"All we need to do is look at other provinces, in the United States, in the U.K., in terms of what's happened as they've relaxed their measures. Even with significant vaccination rates, you get high growth in cases and then you get hospitalizations," he said.

"We still have a chance to avoid a significant number of hospitalizations if action is taken now."

Higgs could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Anyone age 12 or older is eligible to get a vaccine and can get their second shot 28 days after their first.

Several community vaccination clinics continue to accept walk-ins. A list is available online.

People can also book an appointment online through a Horizon or Vitalité health network clinic or through a participating pharmacy.

They are asked to bring their Medicare card, a signed consent form and, for those receiving a second dose, a copy of the record of immunization they received after getting their first dose.

New Brunswick has had 2,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic. There have been 2,386 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 394,488 COVID tests have been conducted, including 1,408 on Monday.

Latest possible exposures

Public Health added new potential COVID-19 exposure warnings Tuesday to the already lengthy list for the Moncton region, including the emergency room at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre.

Anyone who was at the ER at 330 Université Ave., in Moncton on Aug. 14 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The other possible exposure sites include:

Aug. 9, 10, 11, 13, and 14 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Action Car and Truck Accessories, 200 Horsman Rd., Moncton

200 Horsman Rd., Moncton Aug. 12 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Our Place, 97 Cameron St., Moncton

97 Cameron St., Moncton Aug. 9, 10, 11, and 12 between 6:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Hillsborough Irving, 2799 Main St., Hillsborough

2799 Main St., Hillsborough Aug.11 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – New Life Pentecostal Church, 65 Dawson Rd., Weldon

65 Dawson Rd., Weldon Aug. 11 between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Ioob Lounge Ltd., 127 Robinson St., Moncton

Public Health has also identified a possible exposure in the Saint John region, Zone 2:

Aug.9 – Three Bears Campground,12049 Rte. 114, Penobsquis

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is being urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Aug. 11 – Air Canada Flight 8773 – from Montreal to Saint John, which departed at 9:14 a.m.

– from Montreal to Saint John, which departed at 9:14 a.m. Aug. 7 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:03 p.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region:

• Aug. 9, 10, and 13 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Deware's Service Centre, 402 Elmwood Dr., Moncton

• Aug. 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Oulton College, 55 Lutz St.

• Aug. 12 between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill, 1405 Mountain Rd.

• Aug. 12 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – H&M, 477 Paul St., Dieppe

• Aug. 11 between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre diagnostic imaging waiting room, 330 University Ave.

• Aug. 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

• Aug. 9, 10, and 11 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. – Corn Crib, 337 Mountain Dr., Moncton

• Aug. 10 between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. – Chris Rock Tavern, 48 Albert St.

• Aug. 8 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 332 Bayley Rd., Riverview

• Aug. 7 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. – Navigators Pub, 190 Robinson Court

• Aug. 7 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., Aug. 8 between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. – Wise Guys Pub, 176 Robinson St.

• Aug. 7 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Old Triangle Irish Alehouse, 751 Main St., Moncton

• Aug. 5 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

• Aug. 1 between 1 p.m and 3 p.m. - Montana's, 225 Mapleton Rd., Moncton

• Aug. 1 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 332 Bayley Rd., Riverview

The province also shared possible sites of COVID-19 exposure in the Saint John, Fredericton, and Miramichi regions

Saint John region, Zone 2:

• Aug. 4 and 5 – Three Bears Campground, 12049 Rte. 114, Penobsquis

• Aug. 4 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore, 44 Lower Cove Rd., Sussex

• Aug. 2 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – JJ's Restaurant, 40941 Rte. 1, Sussex

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

• Aug. 12 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. – Sobeys, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton

• Aug. 12 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco Gas Bar and Costco Store, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton

• Aug. 11 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Aug. 12 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore, 350 Connell St., Woodstock

• Aug. 10 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Coast Tire, 283 Connell St., Woodstock

• Aug. 9 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Tim Horton's, 667 Main St., Woodstock

• Aug. 8 between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - Grafton Baptist Church, 48 Saunders St., Grafton

• Aug. 6 between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Sobeys, 370 Connell Rd, Woodstock

• Aug. 7 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Dolan's Pub, 349 King St.

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

• Aug. 6 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Ultramar Truck Stop, 11365 Rte 11, Napan

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.