New Brunswick Medical Society issues reminder, COVID-19 'is still here'
Province's doctors launch public awareness campaign, encourage people to stay up to date with vaccines
The New Brunswick Medical Society has launched a public awareness campaign to remind people "COVID-19 is still here."
President Dr. Michèle Michaud says COVID is still active in the province, with seven more deaths reported last week and a rise in hospitalizations.
Doctors are also seeing an increase in respiratory syncytial virus infections, more commonly known as RSV, and the flu season is underway.
"We have already full hospitals …and difficulty with human resources, as we all know," said Michaud.
"So it's important that the public is aware of the situation that we're going through … this season, and we encourage them to take all of the [precautions] that we can going into the flu season in the months to come."
Less than a quarter of New Brunswickers have received their second COVID-19 booster shot, as of last week's COVID-19 update from the province.
What doctors prescribe
The medical society's campaign encourages people to stay up to date with their vaccines and boosters.
"New Brunswick physicians prescribe vaccinations and boosters, masking, regular hand washing and isolation if sick or exposed," their website says.
"Preventing COVID-19 is worth the effort."
Michaud noted many health-care workers are out sick, which affects the already overburdened health-care system.
Doctors are also concerned about hospitalizations, wait times, surgery cancellations, and the overall impact of the virus on the health-care system, she said.
"Getting vaccinated or getting the booster if you're due will help. Get your flu shot," said Michaud.
"They know what to do. They've been doing it for the past three years — washing their hands, covering your mouth if you're coughing or sneezing, staying at home if you're symptomatic or potentially contagious, and wearing a mask when you're in big groups or if you're around high-risk individuals."
