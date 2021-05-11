N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2 new cases, 136 active cases

New Brunswick has two new cases of COVID-19, Public Health reported Tuesday.

One case is a person in their 40s in the Fredericton region, Zone 3.

The other is a person in their 50s in the Bathurst region, Zone 6.

Both cases are under investigation.

Seven people are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including three in an intensive care unit. Another four people are hospitalized out of province.

There are now 136 active cases of the respiratory disease.

New Brunswick has had 2,015 confirmed cases of COVID since the pandemic started. There have been 1,837 recoveries so far and 41 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 306,690 COVID tests have been conducted, including 1,257 on Monday.

Latest exposure notifications

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates in the Moncton region, Zone 1:

Pumphouse , 5 Orange Ln., Moncton, on May 4 between 8 and 10 p.m.

, 5 Orange Ln., Moncton, on May 4 between 8 and 10 p.m. Staples , 233 Main St., Moncton, on May 5, between noon and 8 p.m.

, 233 Main St., Moncton, on May 5, between noon and 8 p.m. Walmart Supercentre , 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on May 6, between 7 and 10 p.m.

, 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on May 6, between 7 and 10 p.m. Greco Pizza, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 7, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on May 6 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 396 – from Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 6:50 a.m.

– from Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 6:50 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:43 p.m.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even it they're not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to book an appointment.

Previous exposure notifications

Moncton region:

Greco Pizza , 120 Killam Dr., Moncton, on May 5, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., May 3, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and May 2, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m.

, 120 Killam Dr., Moncton, on May 5, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., May 3, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and May 2, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. Greco Pizza , 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 4, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 4, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency department, 330 Université Ave., Moncton, on May 7, between 2-9:30 p.m., and May 6, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Saint John region:

Foodland, 1 Market Sq., Quispamsis, on May 3, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Fredericton region:

Lunar Rogue, 625 King St., Fredericton, on April 28, between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Fix Auto, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell, on May 6, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and April 28, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: