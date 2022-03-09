N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Petition calls for masks to remain in schools, ICU cases rise again

A New Brunswick COVID-19 advocacy group has launched a petition calling on the province to maintain masking in schools and school buses until at least the end of April.

It comes as the province is set to lift all COVID-19 restrictions, including masking, next Monday, and as the number of people requiring intensive care and a ventilator continued to climb Wednesday.

There are now 16 people in intensive care, an increase of four from Tuesday. Six of them are on ventilators, up one.

A total of 98 people are in hospital, down one, including 49 who were admitted for COVID-19 and 49 who were initially admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Of the 16 in an ICU, 14 are "for COVID" patients.

Now is not the time to take away the protection of universal masking in schools, said Kathleen Gadd, spokesperson for PoP (Protect our Province) NB.

There have been 12,889 cases of COVID reported at schools since the beginning of the school year — more than 10,400 of them in the past month, the Department of Education's COVID dashboard, which has been discontinued, shows.

And the province's case rate over seven days is three times the Canadian average, said Gadd, a mother of three girls in Miramichi, two in elementary school and one in pre-school.

"Masks are very simple layers of protection, and it's something that has been required in schools since Sept. 14," she said.

"All students have masks, they're used to wearing them. That's what we've been doing so far. They do work and they work best when everyone's wearing them."

The petition, launched Monday, at the start of March Break, is addressed to Premier Blaine Higgs, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Russell and Education Minister Dominic Cardy.

It has garnered about 680 signatures, as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Everyone is encouraged to sign the petition, not just parents, "as increased COVID-19 transmission in New Brunswick schools will affect all residents of this province," it states.

The Premier's Office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Breakdown of cases

The seven-day average of COVID-related ICU bed occupancies continues to hover at nine, the province's COVID-19 dashboard shows.

The seven-day average of COVID-related hospitalizations, meanwhile, decreased to 93 from 94, after increasing since last Friday.

Hospital capacity provincewide continues to remain steady at 90 per cent, while ICU occupancy dropped to 69 per cent from 77 per cent.

The number of health-care workers across the province isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 has risen to 579, six more than Tuesday.

The majority of them, 312, work for the Horizon Health Network, while the Vitalité Health Network has 179, and Extra-Mural and Ambulance New Brunswick have 88.

Public Health confirmed 342 new cases of COVID-19 through lab-based PCR tests, putting the active case count at 3,857, a decrease of 63.

An additional 498 people self-reported testing positive on rapid tests.

There are now 16 people in intensive care with COVID-19. (CBC News)

The regional breakdown of the PCR-confirmed cases includes:

Moncton region, Zone 1

74 new cases and 1,216 active cases

Saint John region, Zone 2

105 new cases and 924 active cases

Fredericton region, Zone 3

56 new cases and 859 active cases

Edmundston region, Zone 4

23 new cases and 201 active cases

Campbellton region, Zone 5

15 new cases and 121 active cases

Bathurst region, Zone 6

30 new cases and 346 active cases

Miramichi region, Zone 7

39 new cases and 191 active cases

As of Wednesday, 50.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, up from 50.4 per cent, 87.3 per cent have received two vaccine doses, unchanged, and 92.9 per cent have received one dose, unchanged again.

A total of 745,521 PCR tests have been conducted to date, including 1,642 on Tuesday.

New Brunswick has had 40,654 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 36,482 recoveries so far and 312 COVID-related deaths.