N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province provides update as New Brunswick is expected to mark milestone

The province is providing an update on COVID-19 this afternoon, when New Brunswick is expected to mark a milestone in the pandemic.

The COVID-19 case count since the province moved to the green phase in midsummer will likely surpass 5,000.

That means the province has recorded double the number of cases in the fourth wave than in the first, second and third waves combined.

It's also 78 per cent more than the rest of Atlantic Canada combined, 2,797.

On July 30, before New Brunswick moved to the green phase and lifted all COVID restrictions, the case count stood at 2,365, and COVID-related deaths at 46.

Since then, 4,985 more cases have been confirmed, and COVID has claimed 76 more lives, as of Wednesday.

Nova Scotia has confirmed 2,076 more cases, Prince Edward Island, 127, and Newfoundland and Labrador, 594, as of Wednesday.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, are participating in the 2:30 p.m. news conference.

It is being livestreamed here on CBC New Brunswick's website and on the government's YouTube channels in English and in French.

The update comes one day before the deadline for all government employees to provide proof they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a medical exemption, or face unpaid leave.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said the province still intends to send health-care workers home without pay if they fail to provide proof of vaccination.

"I think people were waiting for us to change our minds, and we haven't changed our minds," she said.

On Oct. 5, Higgs announced all provincial government employees in the civil service, the health-care system, the education system and Crown corporations, as well as staff in long-term care facilities, schools and licensed early learning and child-care centres must provide proof they are fully vaccinated or have a medical exemption by Nov. 19. If not, they'll be placed on leave without pay.

Earlier this month, Shephard had opened the door to the province dropping its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for health-care workers.

In response to questions from People's Alliance MLA for Miramichi Michelle Conroy, Shephard told the legislature the government was "reviewing" the decisions of Ontario and Quebec, which both backed away from requiring health-care workers to be vaccinated, citing fears of staffing shortages.

As of Nov. 4, about 1,968 New Brunswick health-care workers were still not fully vaccinated, Shephard said.

The New Brunswick Medical Society has urged the government to maintain its mandatory vaccination policy for health-care professionals.

With a 28-day wait between first and second doses, any unvaccinated or partially vaccinated workers will have to be off work without pay for at least some time under the current policy.

565 active cases

Public Health reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the highest single-day jump in more than a month, putting the province's active case count at 565.

Thirty people are in hospital because of the virus, including 16 in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 87 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 or older are fully vaccinated, and 93.2 per cent have received their first dose.

A total of 540,915 COVID-19 tests have been done to date.

New Brunswick has had 7,350 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 6,662 recoveries so far and 122 COVID-related deaths.

Public exposure notices

Public Health issued a number of new public exposure notices on Thursday, including the Avenir Centre in the Moncton region, Zone 1, on Nov. 13, the Ridgewood Veterans Health Wing in the Saint John region, Zone 2, on Nov. 17, the Fredericton provincial courthouse in Zone 3 on Nov. 15, and United Pentecostal Church in the Miramichi region, Zone 7, on Nov. 7.

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, please visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.