N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Peace officers have more powers this weekend

Peace offers are being given extended powers this long weekend to clamp down on Thanksgiving gatherings in violation of the province's revised mandatory order.

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, private gatherings can only include people in their household bubble plus one person who lives alone.

The restrictions were put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, as the province continues to see record new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Under the revised order, peace officers can order a premise be vacated and can detain people under certain conditions.

Constitutional lawyer Lyle Skinner says the restrictions are justified but notes a draft version of the legislation posted online Thursday also applied to people's homes. It has since been changed.

Still, the fact some of the revisions to the order were made less than 12 hours before it came into effect is a concern, he said.

It's not a lot of time for peace officers and the public to get up to speed.

"Is the public aware of what specific powers are given? You know, a vague law is a friend to no one. It's not helpful to New Brunswickers [who should] know what exactly their obligations are. And it's not helpful either to peace officers who are trying to do their job, where the guidelines and parameters of conduct should be."

Department of Justice and Public Safety officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Skinner says the province has to be more proactive in making necessary changes and informing people. News releases aren't legal documents, he added.

Call to report total population vaccination rate

A Green Party MLA is calling on the government to change the way it reports vaccination rates.

Megan Mitton, who represents Memramcook-Tantramar, says the government should provide the rate for the total population, not just for the eligible population of those aged 12 and older.

"We need to start talking about vaccination levels for the whole population," she posted on Twitter.

"Yes, under 12 aren't eligible but they are still part of the population. Count them in the numbers so we aren't [misled] into thinking we are close to herd immunity if we aren't."

Mitton was reacting to the province's announcement Thursday that 90.1 per cent of the eligible population has received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Memramcook-Tantramar MLA Megan Mitton says the vaccination rate should be reported by the total population, not eligible population. (CBC News file photo)

Premier Blaine Higgs called the "milestone" partial vaccination rate "very encouraging news."

"If we can get everyone who has had a first dose to get their second dose, we could reach 90 per cent fully vaccinated within a month," he said in a news release.

The province's goal is to get at least 90 per cent of the total population double-dosed now that the highly transmissible delta variant is the dominant strain driving the fourth wave.

That's what's needed for "optimal community protection," Dr. Gordon Dow, an infectious disease specialist with the Horizon Health Network, has said.

Public Health announced 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Of those, 39 involve youth aged 19 or under, according to a news release.

The province does not release a further breakdown, but testing data on the COVID-19 dashboard, when tracked daily, reveals 10 involve children under 10, who are too young to be vaccinated. The other 29 are aged 10 to 19.

Latest public exposure notices

The following are new public exposures released by Public Health on Thursday:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – YMCA (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton)

between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton) Oct. 2 and 3 between noon and 10 a.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

between noon and 10 a.m. – (747 Lino Rd., Shediac) Oct. 2 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Golf Course (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 2 between 11 a.m. and noon – Pür & Simple (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Oct. 2 between 1:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – George Dumont Hospital Emergency Room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – St. James' Gate (Fox Creek Golf) (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Member's Lounge (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Rossano's Italian Grill (30 Mapleton Rd., Moncton)

between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – (30 Mapleton Rd., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Country View Restaurant (47379 Homestead Rd., Steeves Mountain)

between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – (47379 Homestead Rd., Steeves Mountain) Oct. 1 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Golf Course (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Sept. 30 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 30 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Boston Pizza (1380 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – (1380 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 29 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 28 between 7 p.m. and midnight – Moncton Hospital, Emergency Department (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

between 7 p.m. and midnight – (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 26 between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Hockey Heroes Weekend Superior Propane Centre (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Between Sept. 25 and 26 between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. – St. James' Gate (14 Church St., Moncton)

(14 Church St., Moncton) Sept. 25 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Hockey Heroes Weekend Superior Propane Centre (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Between Sept. 18 and 19 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Tide & Boar (700 Main St., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 30 and October 5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Sept. 30 between 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – House of Chan (701 Millidge Ave., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 29 between noon to 2 p.m. – The River Restaurant (558 Main St., Woodstock)

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Oct. 2 between noon and 3 p.m. – Sports Experts (33 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

(33 Canada Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 30 between noon and 8 p.m. – Coop Ô Naturel (2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick)

(2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 30 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Douce plénitude, Centre d'éveil et de soins holistiques (34 Bergeron Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(34 Bergeron Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 29 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Coop Ô Naturel (2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick)

(2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between noon and 1 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 29 between noon and 12:30 p.m. – Ultramar (224 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(224 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 28 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – UNI Financial Cooperative (205 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(205 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Simply for Life (221 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin)

(221 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 20 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. – Saint André Recreation Centre (455 Route 255, Saint-André)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Oct. 1 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. – McIntyre Convenience Store (230 Chaleur St., Charlo)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Oct. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Oct. 2 between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Oct. 5 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Downtown Beauty Salon (1706 Water St., Miramichi)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

The following are exposure notices from the past few weeks. For the full list beyond this time period, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website.

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Sept. 27 – Air Canada Flight 8504 – from Montréal to Fredericton departed at 7:26 p.m

– from Montréal to Fredericton departed at 7:26 p.m Sept. 21 – Air Canada Flight 8942 – from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m.

– from Toronto to Moncton departed at 7:55 a.m. Sept. 19 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:56 p.m.

– from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:56 p.m. Sept. 18 – Flair Airlines Flight 8137 – from Toronto to Saint John departed at 7:12 a.m.

Public Health has also identified other places in the province where people may have been exposed to the virus over the past few weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Between Oct. 2 and 3 between noon and 10 a.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

(747 Lino Rd., Shediac) Oct. 2 between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Cocagne Arena (19 Marina Rd., Cocagne)

(19 Marina Rd., Cocagne) Oct. 2 between 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. – Kay Arena (99 Wynwood Dr., Moncton)

(99 Wynwood Dr., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

(747 Lino Rd., Shediac) Oct. 1 between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – The Fisherman (640 Main St., Shediac)

(640 Main St., Shediac) Oct. 1 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Ole Hibachi (790 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe)

(790 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 2:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – Université de Moncton, Michel-Bastarache Law Library (18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 11:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 30 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Cora's (1040 Champlain St., Dieppe)

(1040 Champlain St., Dieppe) Sept. 23, 24, 29, and 30 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Bikini Village (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 29 to October 3 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 29 between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 28 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. – Remi Rossignol Pavilion, Room D102, Université de Moncton (60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton)

(60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton) Sept. 28 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Wendy Johnston Pottery and Art Effects Fine Craft Gallery (3923 Main St., Hopewell Cape)

(3923 Main St., Hopewell Cape) Sept. 27 and 28 between 1:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 24 between noon and 8:30 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – George Dumont Hospital, Ophthalmology Waiting Room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Sept. 23 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Taillon Pavilion, Room MTA 328, Université de Moncton (18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Sept. 27 between 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – Arts Pavilion, Room MAR217, Université de Moncton (55 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(55 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Sept. 26 between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – J.K. Irving Centre Moncton Wildcats game (30 Evangéline St., Bouctouche)

(30 Evangéline St., Bouctouche) Sept. 26 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

(140 Granite Dr., Moncton) Sept. 26 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Hockey Heroes Weekend Superior Propane Centre (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Sept. 25 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Hockey Heroes Weekend Superior Propane Centre (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Sept. 25 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Ardene (181 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(181 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Sept. 25 between 11 a.m. and noon – YMCA (30 War Ave., Moncton)

(30 War Ave., Moncton) Sept. 24 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Hockey Heroes Weekend Superior Propane Centre (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Sept. 24 and 25 between 10:20 p.m. and 4:20 a.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Sept. 24 between 11:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 23 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Maple Leaf Queen's Buffet (939 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(939 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 23 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 23 between 9:30 a.m. and noon – White Cab Taxi (981 Main St., Moncton)

(981 Main St., Moncton) ​Sept. 22, 23, 24, and 25 – Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham (2515 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(2515 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 22 and 23 between 11 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency room (330 Université Ave.

(330 Université Ave. Sept. 21 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. – St. Louis Bar and Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

(500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 20 and Sept. 24 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Route 16 Diner (4335 Route 16, Malden)

(4335 Route 16, Malden) Sept. 20 and 23 between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton

(85 Harrisville Blvd., Moncton Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Moncton Hospital obstetrics unit (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 20 between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Club D'âge D'or de Dieppe (445 Acadie Ave., Dieppe)

(445 Acadie Ave., Dieppe) Sept. 19 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Kiwanis Park (80 Limerick St., Moncton)

(80 Limerick St., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Rose's Your Independent Grocer (75 Main St., Sackville)

(75 Main St., Sackville) Sept. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – TH Sports Group, Sports Complex (184 Barker St., Moncton)

(184 Barker St., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (151 Horseman Rd., Moncton)

(151 Horseman Rd., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept.19 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (151 Horseman Rd., Moncton)

(151 Horseman Rd., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre radiology department (330 Université Ave, Moncton)

(330 Université Ave, Moncton) Sept. 19 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Tandoori Zaika (196 Robinson St., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Oct. 3 between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Vito's Restaurant (111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 1 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. – Guardian Pharmacy (101 King St., St. Stephen)

(101 King St., St. Stephen) Sept. 29 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. – All Smiles Orthodontic Specialist (157 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(157 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Sept. 29 between noon and 2 p.m. – Holy Redeemer Parish (316, Somerset St., Saint John)

(316, Somerset St., Saint John) Sept. 29 between 9 a.m. and noon – St. Joseph's Hospital, Urgent Care Department (130 Bayard Dr., Saint John)

(130 Bayard Dr., Saint John) Sept. 28 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. – St. Joseph's Hospital, Urgent Care Department (130 Bayard Dr., Saint John)

(130 Bayard Dr., Saint John) Sept. 27 and 28 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Guardian Pharmacy (101 King St., St. Stephen)

between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – (101 King St., St. Stephen) Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Centre Point Victory Church (101 Wilton St., Saint John)

(101 Wilton St., Saint John) Sept. 26 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Saint John Regional Hospital, emergency department (400 University Ave., Saint John)

(400 University Ave., Saint John) Sept. 24 between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Circle K (707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford)

(707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford) Sept. 23 between 4:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Circle K (707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford)

(707 Eagle Rock Rd., Welsford) Sept. 22 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Forever Healthy Allergy Elimination Centre (1040 Main St., Sussex)

(1040 Main St., Sussex) Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Sobeys (1 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

(1 Plaza Ave., Saint John) Sept. 21 between noon and 3 p.m. – The S. O. Mehan & Son Funeral Home (23 Main St., St. Stephen)

(23 Main St., St. Stephen) Sept. 21 between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Michaels (80 McAllister Dr. Saint John)

(80 McAllister Dr. Saint John) September 21 – Kent (797 Millennium Dr., Rothesay)

(797 Millennium Dr., Rothesay) Sept. 21 – Thai Express (533 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

(533 Westmorland Rd., Saint John) Sept. 21 – Home Depot (55 Depot Crt., Saint John)

(55 Depot Crt., Saint John) Sept. 21 – Alcool NB Liquor (40 East Point Way, Saint John)

(40 East Point Way, Saint John) Sept. 21 – Sobeys (40 East Point Way, Saint John)

(40 East Point Way, Saint John) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Voting station (5 Rose St., St. Stephen)

(5 Rose St., St. Stephen) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Holy Rosary Catholic Church (5 Rose St., St. Stephen)

(5 Rose St., St. Stephen) Sept. 19 – Center Point Victory Church (101 Wilton St., Saint John)

(101 Wilton St., Saint John) Sept. 19 – Kings Church (332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis)

(332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis) Sept. 19 – Dairy Queen (499 Rothesay Ave., Saint John)

(499 Rothesay Ave., Saint John) Sept. 19 – Kent (85 Consumers Dr., Saint John)

(85 Consumers Dr., Saint John) Sept. 19 – Dan's Country Market (229 Churchill Blvd., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Oct. 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

(728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 4 between 9:40 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Oct. 2 and 3 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – Quality Inn and Suites Amsterdam (559 Bishop Dr., Fredericton)

(559 Bishop Dr., Fredericton) Oct. 1 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 1 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (403 Connell St., Woodstock)

(403 Connell St., Woodstock) Oct. 1 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Hilltop Restaurant (1034 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1034 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 30 between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Giant Tiger (598 Union St., Fredericton)

(598 Union St., Fredericton) Between Sept. 28 and 29 between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – St. Mary's Entertainment Centre (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton)

(185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton) Between Sept. 27 and 28 between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – St. Mary's Entertainment Centre (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton)

Sept. 27 and 28 between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 27 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (3710 Connell St., Woodstock)

(3710 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Circle K (1095 Broadway St., Woodstock)

(1095 Broadway St., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – The Corner Store (122 Houlton Rd., Woodstock)

(122 Houlton Rd., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between noon and 2 p.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

(388 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and noon – Truth Temple Inc (2930 Williamstown Rd., Centreville)

(2930 Williamstown Rd., Centreville) Sept. 25 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Scott's Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Sept. 25 and September 24 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 25 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (350 Connell St., Woodstock)

(350 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 24, 25, and 26 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – STMR.36 BBQ and Social (Delta Fredericton) (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

(225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton) Sept. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 24 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Fredericton CO-OP (170 Doak Rd., Fredericton)

(170 Doak Rd., Fredericton) Sept. 24 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (471 Smythe St., Fredericton)

(471 Smythe St., Fredericton) Sept. 23 between 8 a.m. and 12 noon – Service New Brunswick (200 Kings St., Woodstock)

New Brunswick (200 Kings St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and 12 noon – Florenceville Veterinary Clinic (55 Allison Rd., Riverbank)

Veterinary Clinic (55 Allison Rd., Riverbank) Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (3710 Connell St., Woodstock)

(3710 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 between 10 a.m. and noon – Glenn's Grocery (9146 Main St., Woodstock)

(9146 Main St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton)

(25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton) Sept. 23 between 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 23 and 24 – Days Inn Hotel (60 Brayson Blvd., Oromocto)

(60 Brayson Blvd., Oromocto) Sept. 23 – Corrective Health Services (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – STMR.36 BBQ and Social (Delta Fredericton) (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

(225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton) Sept. 22 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton)

(25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton) Sept. 22 and 23 between 8 a.m. and noon – Gateway Dental Centre (22 Commerce Dr., Oromocto)

(22 Commerce Dr., Oromocto) Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – RustiCo (304 King St., Fredericton)

(304 King St., Fredericton) Sept. 21, 22, and 23 – Delta Hotels by Marriott (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

(225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton) Sept. 20, 21, and 22 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 21 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Walmart (430 Connell St., Woodstock)

(430 Connell St., Woodstock) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton)

(435 Brookside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 19 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pentecostal Church in Motion (1709 Route 101, Nasonworth)

(1709 Route 101, Nasonworth) Sept. 19 between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Sept. 19 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.– Cannon's Cross Pub (15 Riverside Dr., Fredericton)

(15 Riverside Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and noon – Pentecostal Church in Motion (1709 Route 101, Nasonworth)

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Oct. 1 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Jean Coutu (276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 1 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 1 between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 1 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – Irving (272 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(272 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 1 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – Kent (772 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(772 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 30 between 9:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 29 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls Sept. 29 between noon and 12:30 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Pür & Simple (30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 28 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – La Moisson Public Library (206 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(206 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Sept. 27 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Physio Proactive de Saint-Quentin (168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 26 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Eglise Assomption communion class (355 Chapel St., Grand Falls)

(355 Chapel St., Grand Falls) Sept. 26 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Shell (443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

(443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 26 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 26 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Dépanneur du Coin Rioux (75 Davis Rd., Rivière-Verte)

(75 Davis Rd., Rivière-Verte) Sept. 26 between 9:15 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Church of St. George (226 Saint-Georges St., Grand Falls)

(226 Saint-Georges St., Grand Falls) Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Shell (443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

(443 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between noon and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 11:35 a.m. and noon – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 11 a.m. and noon – Grand Falls Farmers' Market (68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(68 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – The Red Barn (10549 Route 144, Saint André)

(10549 Route 144, Saint André) Sept. 25 between 9:25 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. – Simply for Life (91 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

(91 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 25 between 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Hill Top Restaurant (131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 24 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 24 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Service New Brunswick (121 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(121 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 24 between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. – A & A Ouellette Enterprise (1423 Tobique Rd., Drummond)

(1423 Tobique Rd., Drummond) Sept. 23 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. – A & A Ouellette Enterprise (1423 Tobique Rd., Drummond)

(1423 Tobique Rd., Drummond) Sept. 20, 24, and 27 between 8:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB – Edmundston Campus (35 15-aout Rd., Edmundston)

(35 15-aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – UNI Financial Cooperative (51 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(51 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 27 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Familiprix (116 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(116 Notre-Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 17 to 25 – Bernier Meat Shop (40 Industrielle Rd., Saint Leonard)

(40 Industrielle Rd., Saint Leonard) Sept. 25 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Canadian Tire (590 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(590 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Between Sept. 20 and 24 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Archway Insurance (166 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(166 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 24 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 24 between 11:30 a.m. and noon – Physio Proactive de Saint-Quentin (168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – voting station Best Western Edmundston (280 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(280 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 23 between 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 23 between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Marché Bonichoix - J.M. & C. Dugas Ltée (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 23 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Saint Quentin Cooperative ( 145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 22 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 22 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Sports Experts (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart ( 344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Bonichoix ( 4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 22 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 22 between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – IGA extra Supermarché (580 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(580 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 22 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 21 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Greco Pizza (10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston)

(10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston) Sept. 20 and 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Royal Bank (305 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(305 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – Vaccination clinic, E.P. Sénéchal Centre (60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls)

(60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Vaccination clinc, E. P. Sénéchal Centre (60 Ouellet St., Grand Falls)

(60 Ouellet St., Grand Falls) Sept. 21 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Vaccination clinic, E. P. Sénéchal Centre (60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls)

(60 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston)

(85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Sept. 17 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.– PhysioFirst Prof. Corp. (68 Ouellette St., Suite 100, Grand Falls)

(68 Ouellette St., Suite 100, Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Hilltop (131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(131 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Voting station Eglise St. Jacques (6 Ecole St., Edmundston)

(6 Ecole St., Edmundston) Sept. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Léopold Roy House ( 212 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

212 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Bonichoix ( 4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between noon and 1 p.m. – Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls

(100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls Sept. 20 between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – McDonald's ( 230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

230 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

462 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Camille St., Kedgwick)

(4 Camille St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 20 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Voting station Salle des Citoyens (4 St. Jean St., Kedgwick)

(4 St. Jean St., Kedgwick) Sept. 20 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Marché Bonichoix D. Poitras (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

(746 Main St., Saint Leonard) Sept. 20 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Green Diamond Equipment (67 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls)

(67 Ouellette Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. – Tim Hortons (54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin)

(54 Canada St., Saint-Quentin) Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Le Grand Saut (155 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(155 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) September 19 between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight ( 115 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

115 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 19 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Boston Pizza (164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(164 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Toner Food Master ( 328 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls)

328 Tobique Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between noon and 5 p.m. – Animalerie R L Tropical (721 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(721 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Jean Coutu (276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Les Brasseurs du Petit-Sault (45 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(45 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston)

(85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Dollarama ( 180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Canadian Tire (590 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(590 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – Sports Experts (33 Canada St., Edmundston)

(33 Canada St., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Walmart ( 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Giant Tiger ( 200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore ( 240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Pür & Simple (30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart ( 180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Giant Tiger ( 200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Foodland (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Sept. 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Pizza Delight (462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(462 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Sept. 13 between 3 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston)

(85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 13 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Jean-Daigle Centre (85 15-aout Rd., Edmundston)

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Oct. 1 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept. 29 and 30 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept. 29 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – McIntyre Convenience (230 Chaleur St., Charlo)

(230 Chaleur St., Charlo) Sept. 27 and 28 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept. 22, 25, and 26 – Pseudio Boutique (312 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton)

– (312 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton) Sept. 24 between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Osprey Truck Stop (2 Martin St., Eel River Bar First Nation)

(2 Martin St., Eel River Bar First Nation) Sept. 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Claire France (312 Val D'Amour, Campbellton)

(312 Val D'Amour, Campbellton) Sept. 23 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Dooly's (81 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 22 between 11:05 a.m. and noon – Vaccine clinic, Campbellton Regional Hospital (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Sept. 21 between 6 p.m. and midnight – Dooly's (81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 22 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. – Dooly's (81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 E Roseberry St., Campbellton) Sept. 18 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Country Kitchen (14154 Route 17, Glen Levit)

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 29 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Vaccination clinic, K.C. Irving Centre ( 850 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

850 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 27, 28, and 29 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Brick (1165 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(1165 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 26 between 6:20 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Club d'Âge d'Or (287 Route 160, Allardville)

(287 Route 160, Allardville) Sept. 26 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Christ-Roi Catholic Church (4580 Route 134, Allardville)

(4580 Route 134, Allardville) Sept. 25 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Vaccination clinic, K.C. Irving Centre ( 850 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

850 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 23 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 20, 21, and 22 – Comfort Inn (1170 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1170 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 21 between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 21 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – UNI Financial Cooperation (1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1215 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 20 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 19 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Sept. 19 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire Gas Plus (510 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Sept. 30 between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 28 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 27 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 26 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 24 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 22, 23, and 24 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Guillevin International (318 Dalton Ave., Miramichi)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.