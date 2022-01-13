N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Lockdown aims to avert life or death choices, says top doctor

New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health says the province is moving to the strictest level of its COVID-19 winter plan at midnight so doctors aren't forced to make decisions about which patients live or die.

Dr. Jennifer Russell says New Brunswick's hospitals weren't "doing super" before the pandemic and have been under extra strain throughout.

But the fast-spreading Omicron variant has "really compromised our ability to continue to deliver really quality acute services," she told CBC News Network on Friday, hours before the lockdown.

The biggest challenges, she said, are the increased number of hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 — a record-high of 104, as of Thursday — and the number of health-care workers who have tested positive and are isolating — 386.

"So we're getting hit in two ways."

The Horizon Health Network alone has already postponed more than 500 surgeries so far, Russell said.

Earlier this week, the province released COVID projections that showed hospitalizations would reach nearly 220 by the end of the month, and new cases would peak at 5,500 a day, if current trends held and no changes were made.

"As you get closer to that number, that means that we wouldn't be able to offer those critical care services, and having to make a decision for somebody who had COVID or non-COVID acute care needs, whether it's a car accident or heart attack, making choices around life or death for those individuals would be what it would come to," Russell said.

"And that's what we don't want to see happen."

Under Level 3:

Social gatherings are limited to single household bubbles

No public gatherings are permitted

Restaurants are limited to drive-thru, takeout and deliveries only

Non-essential retail will remain at Level 2 restrictions, which include operating at 50 per cent capacity and with physical distancing measures in place

Gyms, salons, spas and entertainment centres are closed

Faith services are allowed only outdoors, virtually, or in-car

Organized team sports are prohibited from games, competition and practice with people outside of a household bubble.

In addition, public schools have extended at-home learning for students until Jan. 31.

The province would not be moving to Level 3 if it could manage the hospital situation, said Premier Blaine Higgs.

"But we can't, and we've been told very clearly that we can't," he said on Information Morning Fredericton. "And the risk is that we would impact people that had a critical need that was unrelated to COVID but wouldn't be able to get the services they needed.

"And we've heard doctors say they may have to make a decision on life or death because they just don't have the capabilities to manage it. We can't allow that to happen."

Russell said it's "critical" to get as many people vaccinated or boosted as possible over the next two weeks.

We have faith in the population. They are resilient. We are counting on them. - Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health

The province is in the process of increasing its capacity to administer about 90,000 doses a week, up from 40,000, she said, without elaborating.

On Thursday, Higgs called on anyone "with experience giving vaccinations," retired nurses with critical care experience, medical professionals from other countries living in New Brunswick, and other groups to step up to volunteer services.

Higgs also hinted mandatory vaccinations could be coming.

"We're going to do what is necessary to protect all of New Brunswickers and to compel people to get vaccinated," he said.

"Life will become increasingly uncomfortable and more difficult for those who are able to be vaccinated but choose not to be."

Russell said she could not comment on what any government policies might look like but did say the province is "definitely going to explore opportunities" to increase vaccination rates.

Asked whether a two-week lockdown will be enough to slow the spread of the virus and ease the strain on the health-care system, Russell replied: "Well, New Brunswickers have done this before. They know how to do it, and they know how to do it well.

"We have faith in the population. They are resilient. We are counting on them.

"The health-care system and the health-care workers and critical infrastructure folks, we are counting on the good will of the population at this point in time, understanding that they're tired, understanding that they're frustrated, and this is, again, not an ideal situation, but out of necessity because of the serious nature of it, we have no choice."

A total of 304 new cases of COVID-19 cases were identified Friday, based on 2,620 PCR tests conducted Thursday, which puts the positivity rate at 11.6 per cent. Another 746 people self-reported as testing positive on rapid tests. (CBC News)

Public Health announced four more COVID-related deaths Thursday.

Of the 104 people hospitalized with COVID-19, nine are in intensive care. Three people are on ventilators.

Public Health reported 304 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test-confirmed new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, putting the active caseload at 6,613, but that doesn't include the people testing positive on rapid tests.

An additional 746 people aged two to 49 with symptoms tested positive on rapid tests and registered their results online.

A total of 646,802 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

As of Thursday, 28.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received a booster dose, 83.3 per cent have received two doses, and 91 per cent have received one dose.

New Brunswick has had 21,553 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 14,760 recoveries so far and 178 deaths.

Horizon reminds patients most appointments postponed

The Horizon Health Network is "strongly urging" patients not to attend their previously scheduled hospital appointments unless they're contacted directly by a hospital representative.

"Elective surgeries and non-urgent appointments for Horizon's ambulatory clinics, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services are being postponed as health care workers are being reassigned to areas where staffing support is most urgently needed," Horizon said in a statement Friday.

Oncology services are continuing.

Anyone who is uncertain about the status of their appointment should call ahead to the corresponding department, Horizon said.

"We fully appreciate the patience and understanding of the public while we work through these challenges."