N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Horizon resumes non-urgent surgeries, outpatient appointments

The Horizon Health Network is resuming all non-urgent medical procedures, elective surgeries, outpatient appointments and other professional services appointments.

Although its red level protocols remain in place, the regional health network is "now able to safely resume" these services, according to a news release Thursday.

Anyone with an appointment or surgery at a Horizon hospital or health-care centre should attend, as scheduled, it said.

"Patients whose surgeries have been postponed will have their appointments re-booked as soon as possible," Eileen MacGibbon, Horizon's vice-president clinical, said in an emailed statement.

Horizon's announcement comes on the heels of Premier Blaine Higgs announcing the province will move to Level 1, the least restrictive level of the COVID-19 winter plan, on Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m.

The latest wave of the pandemic is beginning to loosen its grip on the province, Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, told the COVID briefing.

"While the virus continues to infect many New Brunswickers and our health care system remains under strain, we are seeing the first signs that the Omicron wave is slowing down."

The number of daily hospital admissions and hospitalizations have both decreased and fewer health-care workers are off the job isolating after testing positive, she said.

Horizon has 178 workers with COVID, as of Wednesday, according to the dashboard.

Since Jan. 1, MacGibbon said, 1,180 elective surgeries have been postponed.

"We know that every surgery is important and sympathize with those who have had to wait," she said, noting 1,764 surgeries were performed during the same period.

Horizon is in the process of increasing surgical capacity across the organization, with 199 surgeries completed so far in February, compared to the postponement of 23 elective surgeries.

Horizon did not immediately respond to a request for how many other procedures and appointments have also been postponed.

Nor did it provide an estimate for how long it will take to catch up.

Anyone with questions about their appointment or surgery should call ahead to the corresponding department, Horizon said.

All patients, clients and designated support persons will continue to be screened for COVID symptoms and travel history prior to being allowed to enter a facility. Only those who pass the screening process will be granted entry.

"These protocols remain in place for the protection of our patients, physicians and staff and to control the risk of COVID-19 transmission in our facilities," the release said.

"We appreciate the co-operation of the public in answering questions from our screeners honestly and respectfully."

A ban on visitors remains in place at hospitals, with some exceptions, including designated support persons for eligible patients.

People can arrange a virtual visit with their loved one by contacting their health-care provider.

Horizon's addiction and mental health services, health centres, community health centres, COVID-19 assessment centres and vaccination clinics continue to operate during the red phase.

Patients are urged to visit emergency departments only for emergencies.

"We would like to sincerely thank our patients and clients for their continued patience and understanding during these challenging times," Horizon said.

Vitalité Health Network officials did not immediately respond to a request for information.

6 deaths Wednesday, 139 people in hospital

Public Heath recorded the deaths of six more New Brunswickers who had COVID-19 Wednesday.

There are 139 people in hospital, 62 of them admitted for COVID-19, while the other 77 were originally admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus, according to the dashboard.

Fifteen people are in intensive care, seven of them are on ventilators.

Through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, 321 new cases of COVID were confirmed, putting the province's active case count at 3,315.

An additional 573 people self-reported testing positive on rapid tests.

A total of 703,538 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

As of Wednesday, 46.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had received their booster shot, 85.6 per cent had received two doses of a vaccine, and 92.4 per cent had received one dose, unchanged.

New Brunswick has had 31,597 cases of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic, with 28,005 recoveries so far and 275 COVID-related deaths.