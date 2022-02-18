N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Less than half of eligible population boosted on eve of eased restrictions

On the eve of New Brunswick's transition to eased COVID-19 restrictions, less than half of the eligible population has received their booster dose of a vaccine against the virus.

Over the past two weeks, about 30,000 booster shots have been administered.

That's three times fewer than during the last two weeks of January, when nearly 98,000 booster doses were given.

As of Thursday, 48.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had received their booster shot.

The proportion of people boosted is even lower among young people. Only about 26 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 20 to 29 have received a third dose.

New Brunswick will move to Level 1 of the COVID-19 winter plan, the least restrictive level, at 11:59 p.m.

Among the changes, larger indoor and outdoor gatherings are allowed; business, such as retail, restaurants, gyms and entertainment centres, will return to full capacity; singing will be allowed in faith venues; and all sports are allowed without restrictions.

Simon Arseneault believes New Brunswick should consider the number of booster shots administered to move to Level 1. (Radio-Canada)

Massan Dopegno, a student at the University of Moncton, said she got her first two vaccines even though she was hesitant, but she has no plans to make an appointment for a booster shot.

"The only thing that could make me change my mind is the government," she said. "If they decide that we have to have a third dose, we won't have much choice."

Some people, like Simon Arseneault and Marc Hébert, who were interviewed at the exit of a vaccination clinic in Moncton, want Public Health to redouble its efforts to promote booster doses.

"In my opinion, the third dose should even be a criterion for moving to Level 1," said Arseneault.

The business community needs a clearer path forward, said John Wishart, CEO of the Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce. (Radio-Canada)

Entrepreneurs do not agree on the need for a third dose for their customers and employees, according to John Wishart, CEO of the Greater Moncton Chamber of Commerce.

"The enthusiasm for the booster dose seems to be waning as we approach the lifting of restrictions," he said. "But there is never universal agreement between us as to whether we should lift the obligation of vaccination or not."

The business community does, however, need a clearer plan for the next steps of reopening the province, said Wishart.

"A detailed plan with specific timelines, targets and ways of doing things would go a long way to alleviating the uncertainty people face," he said.

Third dose still needed, says expert

Benoit Barbeau, a biology professor at the University of Québec in Montreal who specializes in virology, the third dose should always be considered by governments as a tool of choice in the fight against COVID-19.

"The booster dose remains our best salvation at the moment," he said. "This is also the way that will allow us to finish this fifth wave as quickly as possible."

Asked about Premier Blaine Higgs's statement that he hopes to lift all COVID restrictions in March, Barbeau said: "Let us be aware that the pandemic is not over and that the Omicron variant is still circulating. Let's lift the restrictions gradually, but we must remain vigilant."

Opposition denounces lack of clarity

The opposition parties contend the government lacks clarity and vision in its communications with New Brunswickers about the pandemic.

"At some point, it is extremely difficult for citizens to find their way around," said Jean-Claude D'Amours, the Liberal MLA for Edmundston-Madawaska Centre. "We receive hundreds of calls as soon as there are changes in the measures. It's quite a challenge for the population to know what to do," said Jean-Claude D'Amours, the Liberal MLA for Edmundston-Madawaska Centre."

Liberal MLA for Edmundston-Madawaska Centre Jean-Claude D'Amours contends the government has 'not been promoting this third dose much, whether for children or adults,' the past few days. (Radio-Canada)

"We see the unease that is created between what science tells us and politically, what governments choose to do," said Kevin Arseneau, the Green Party MLA for Kent North.

In his opinion, New Brunswick is not ready to "live with COVID-19."

In addition to continuing to promote vaccination, Arseneau believes the government should make significant investments in the health-care system.

Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said Public Health is taking into account the number of third doses administered in the province. It is not, however, a determining factor for moving to Level 1.

"It is only one element of the longer formula of the decision-making process based on [scientific] evidence," he said.

The province intends to work on increasing the number of booster doses given through social media campaigns, he added.

1 death Thursday, 79 people in hospital

New Brunswick recorded another COVID-related death Thursday and 79 hospitalizations.

Of those in hospital, 39 were admitted for COVID-19, while 40 were admitted for something else when they tested positive for the virus.

Nine people are in intensive care, and five of them are on ventilators.

Public Health confirmed 321 new cases of COVID through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab tests, putting the province's active case count at 3,441.

An additional 742 people self-reported they tested positive on rapid tests.

A total of 715,327 PCR tests have been conducted to date.

New Brunswick has had 33,968 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 30,228 recoveries so far and 297 COVID-related deaths.

5 more cases of Omicron subvariant confirmed

Five more New Brunswickers have tested positive for the highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron subvariant called BA.2, says the Department of Health.

That brings the provincial total to nine since the first case — a person in the Moncton region, Zone 1 — was announced on Feb. 4.

"Due to the large volume of tests, the George Dumont Lab sequences a number of random samples per week in order to assess circulating variants in the province," said department spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane.

"Currently, 190 samples are being sequenced for variants on a weekly basis, with samples selected from across the province."

Asked about the symptoms and severity of the confirmed cases, and whether any of them are hospitalized, Macfarlane responded with generalities.

"Evidence and data is still being collected regarding the symptoms and severity associated with this variant. There has not been enough cases worldwide, nationally or provincially of BA.2 to date, to comment further."

Asked about the vaccination status of the individuals, whether they had any underlying health conditions, and whether they had COVID before, Macfarlane said Public Health "has a duty to protect every resident's rights to privacy."

It provides "enough and pertinent information the public needs to actively participate in the containment of outbreaks by communicating sufficient information to the public in a manner that will not permit the identification of affected individuals," he said.

"Details about confirmed COVID-19 cases are always shared following the same standards: age group and zone."

He did not provide the age group of any of the BA.2 cases, or the zones of the eight latest cases.

BA.2 is believed to be about 30 per cent more transmissible than the BA.1 Omicron variant, which has caused a surge in hospitalizations and cases during the fifth wave of the pandemic.

Danish scientists have reported, however, there's no difference in hospitalizations when compared with BA.1, and vaccines are expected to continue offering protection against severe illness.

Relief funding for sports organizations

Not-for-profit sports organizations that suffered financial losses because of Public Health restrictions during Level 2 and Level 3 of the COVID-19 winter plan can now apply for relief funding of up to $10,000, the government announced Friday.

The one-time funding is intended for organizations that lost money due to cancelled programs or events between Dec. 13, 2021, and Feb. 18, 2022.

"The sport sector, like every aspect of society, has been hit hard by COVID-19, and we want to make sure those organizations and programs are supported," Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace said in a statement.

"The recent cancellation of sporting events and the restrictions on programming led to financial loss and increased participant dropout rates," she said.

"The COVID-19 relief fund will help recovery efforts and support the survival and prosperity of the not-for-profit sport sector into the future."

Applications for the funding will be accepted until March 11. More information on the fund, including application details, is available online.