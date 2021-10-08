N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2 more deaths, 133 new cases, rapid tests offered in circuit breaker areas

New Brunswick recorded two more COVID-related deaths and 133 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, as the province announced it's expanding its use of rapid tests, starting with people in some circuit breaker areas who have been identified as close contacts of positive cases but do not have any symptoms.

People will be able to pick up the free rapid test kits and administer them at home, Public Health said in a news release.

If they test positive, it's important they make an appointment to get a follow-up polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell.

"Everyone must remember that a rapid test reflects a person's status for that moment in time," Russell said in a statement. A PCR test is considered the gold standard diagnostic test.

Although the rapid test program is starting in the circuit breaker areas, it will be expanded across the province, Public Health said. No timeline was given.

Test kits with five tests to be used over 10 days will be available for pickup on Saturday at the following locations, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.:

Magic Mountain parking lot, 150 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton

Perth-Andover Middle School, 20 Nissen St., Perth-Andover

Town Hall (rear parking lot), 131 Pleasant St., Grand Falls

The program is only for people age two and older. People age 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult to acquire a testing kit.

"We all have a role to play in helping to get COVID-19 under control, which includes following the rules under the mandatory order and getting fully vaccinated if you have not already done so," said Russell.

She offered her condolences to the family and friends of the two people who died "as a result of COVID-19" — a person in their 70s in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and a person 90 or over in the Miramichi region, Zone 7.

The Moncton region, Zone 1, has the majority of the province's 1,103 active cases, at 382, including 39 new cases confirmed Thursday. (CBC)

Sixty-three people are in hospital because of the virus, including 19 in intensive care. That's down from 68 and 27 respectively on Wednesday.

No one under the age of 19 is hospitalized.

There are now 1,103 active cases across the province.

The new cases are spread across all seven health zones. They include:

Moncton region, Zone 1 = 39 cases

Saint John region, Zone 2 = nine cases

Fredericton region, Zone 3 = 25 cases

Edmundston region, Zone 4 = 29 cases

Campbellton region, Zone 5 = 17 cases

Bathurst region, Zone 6 = three cases

Miramichi region, Zone 7 = 11 cases

A total of 81.8 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 or older are fully vaccinated, up from 81.6 per cent on Wednesday, while 91 per cent have received their first dose, up from 90.9.

New Brunswick has had 5,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 4,396 recoveries so far and 82 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 499,014 tests have been conducted to date.

Acadian group files language complaint over COVID briefing

The Acadian Society of New Brunswick has filed a complaint with the official languages commissioner following the government's COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, during which Health Minister Dorothy Shephard spoke in English only.

She "never uttered a single word in French concerning very important information for the population of the province," Alexandre Cédric Doucet, president of the society, wrote in his complaint in French.

Instead, Acadians and francophones "only had the right to simultaneous interpretation," he said in a statement in French.

During the news conference, Shephard announced COVID-19 hospitalizations are expected to increase by six per cent over the next week.

She also explained the "red alert" protocols introduced at Vitalité Health Network hospitals Tuesday and Horizon Health Network hospitals and health-care centres Wednesday.

Alexandre Cédric Doucet, president of the Acadian Society of New Brunswick, says Acadians and francophones have the right to receive crucial pandemic information in their mother tongue. (Radio-Canada)

Under a red alert designation, hospitals are able to postpone elective surgeries and non-urgent medical procedures and outpatient appointments, such as X-rays, scans and tests.

This allows the hospitals to redeploy staff to maintain emergency services and intensive care units to care for COVID-19 patients and others who are critically ill, Shephard said.

Doucet alleged the government has shown "flagrant non-respect for the bilingual character of the province" during COVID briefings that have been held since the beginning of the pandemic.

He notes Official Languages Commissioner Shirley MacLean ruled in favour of a reporter from Quebec in September 2020, following a complaint filed after she was forced to ask Premier Blaine Higgs a question in English during a news conference on March 25.

During Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing, .Health Minister Dorothy Shephard discussed the strain the province's hospitals are under. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

At the end of her investigation, MacLean concluded that the complaint was founded and that the government had not met its obligations under the Official Languages Act.

She recommended that the government have a francophone or bilingual spokesperson at news conferences.

In addition, MacLean recommended all practices regarding the use of the two official languages during updates or news conferences given by the government be reviewed "to ensure a balanced use of the official languages in view of the equal status of the two official languages and the two linguistic communities."

Doucet argues Tuesday's news conference "highlights a systemic problem."

"After more than 18 months of health emergency, and after being formally criticized by the commissioner, it is clear that the Higgs government does not respect its Acadian and francophone population in any way in its right to receive crucial information in times of health emergency in his mother tongue," he wrote.

Government officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Office of the Official Languages Commissioner will "analyze the complaint" and "initiate a resolution process" in the following days and weeks, said spokesperson Véronique Taylor.

She could not estimate a timeline. "There are many factors that can influence the time it takes to resolve a complaint," she said in an emailed statement.

Vitalité sees COVID patients double, staff absences triple

The number of COVID-19 patients in Vitalité Health Network hospitals has more than doubled in the past two weeks, and the number of health-care workers off for COVID-related reasons has more than tripled, figures released Thursday show.

Meanwhile, its percentage of fully vaccinated health-care workers has increased to 83 per cent from 79 per cent, during roughly the same period.

In a COVID-19 situation report, Vitalité said it has 29 hospitalized patients, nine of whom require intensive care.

The Campbellton Regional Hospital, which is operating at 115 per cent occupancy, has the largest share at 16, including one in ICU, followed by the Edmundston Regional Hospital, which is at 76 per cent capacity, with eight, including four in ICU.

The Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton is at 117 per cent capacity with three COVID patients, two of them in ICU and the Chaleur Regional Hospital is at 92 per cent capacity with two, both in ICU.

On Oct. 1, Vitalité had 12 COVID patients in hospital, including five in intensive care. All of them were at the Edmundston Regional Hospital, except for one at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

The Campbellton Regional Hospital has a bed occupancy rate of 115 per cent and 16 COVID-19 patients, as of Thursday. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

The three hospitals with the most COVID patients are located in zones covered by the two-week circuit breaker, which went into effect Friday at 6 p.m. to limit the spread of the virus and reduce further hospitalizations.

People who live in these areas must not have gatherings at private homes inside or outside with anyone who does not live at that home, with a few exceptions.

Travel to or from circuit breaker regions is restricted, except for those who must travel for essential reasons, including work, health services, child custody, childcare or post-secondary education, or travel to events where proof of vaccination is required, the province's circuit breaker website states.

The areas covered by the circuit breaker include Zone 1 (Moncton region) as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and including Havelock in Zone 2 (Saint John region); the northern portion of Zone 3 from and including Deerville and Florenceville-Bristol; and all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region), including Menneval, Whites Brook and St-Jean-Baptiste in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

Sixty-seven Vitalité health-care workers are off sick with COVID or isolating after being identified as a close contact of a positive case.

That's up from 21 on Oct. 1.

Eighty-seven per cent of health-care workers have now received a first dose of a COVID vaccine, as of Oct. 11, up from 83 per cent on Sept. 28, Vitalité said.

UNB announces 94.3% vaccination rate

The University of New Brunswick has a vaccination rate of 94.3 per cent among students, faculty and staff across both its Fredericton and Saint John campuses, president and vice-chancellor Paul Mazerolle announced Thursday.

"I thank the entire UNB community for stepping up to keep our community healthy and safe," he said in a statement.

At the Fredericton campus, 94.9 per cent of students, faculty and staff have received both doses of a COVID vaccine, said Mazerolle.

At the Saint John campus, the figure is 92.3 per cent.

"Your participation in the COVID testing policy has ensured that this term resembles a traditional UNB experience with in-person classes and activities on campuses continuing as planned."

New public exposure notices

The following are new public exposures released by Public Health on Thursday:

Campbellton region, Zone 5

Oct. 7 between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Campbellton Regional Hospital, emergency department (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Between Oct. 5 and 6 between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. – Campbellton Regional Hospital, emergency department (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

Miramichi region, Zone 7

Oct. 10 between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (188 King St., Miramichi)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

Previous exposure notices

The following are exposure notices from the past few weeks. For the full list beyond this time period, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website, which was redesigned Tuesday and now clearly separates new exposure notices from previously reported exposure notices.

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Oct, 8 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:47 p.m.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Oct. 7 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Pseudio (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Between Oct. 6 and 7 between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Wingate by Wyndham (69 Marché Rd., Dieppe)

(69 Marché Rd., Dieppe) Oct. 6 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse (751 Main St., Moncton)

(751 Main St., Moncton) Oct. 6 between 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pseudio (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Oct. 5 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.- Five Bridges Bar & Grill (121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview)

(121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview) Oct. 4 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Dr. Léon Richard Oncology Centre (37 Providence St. Moncton)

(37 Providence St. Moncton) Oct. 4-6 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Club Boishebert de Shediac (322 Main St., Shediac)

(322 Main St., Shediac) Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – YMCA (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton)

between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton) Oct. 3 between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Cornerstone Chapel Moncton (11 York St., Berry Mills)

(11 York St., Berry Mills) Oct. 3 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Hillsborough United Church (2891 Main St., Hillsborough)

(2891 Main St., Hillsborough) Between Oct. 2 and 3 between noon and 10 a.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

(747 Lino Rd., Shediac) Oct. 2 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.– The Brick – (75 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

– (75 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Costco (140 Granite Dr., Moncton)

(140 Granite Dr., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Under Armour Factory House (78 Wyse St., Moncton)

(78 Wyse St., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Tire Shack Brewing (190 John St., Moncton)

(190 John St., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Golf Course (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 2 between 11 a.m. and noon – Pür & Simple (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Oct. 2 between 1:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – George Dumont Hospital Emergency Room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Oct. 2 between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Cocagne Arena (19 Marina Rd., Cocagne)

(19 Marina Rd., Cocagne) Oct. 2 between 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. – Kay Arena (99 Wynwood Dr., Moncton)

(99 Wynwood Dr., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

(747 Lino Rd., Shediac) Oct. 1 between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – The Fisherman (640 Main St., Shediac)

(640 Main St., Shediac) Oct. 1 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – St. James' Gate (Fox Creek Golf) (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Ole Hibachi (790 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe)

(790 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Member's Lounge (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Rossano's Italian Grill (30 Mapleton Rd., Moncton)

between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – (30 Mapleton Rd., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 2:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – Université de Moncton, Michel-Bastarache Law Library (18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Oct. 1 between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Fox Creek Golf, Golf Course (200 Golf St., Dieppe)

between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – (200 Golf St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Country View Restaurant (47379 Homestead Rd., Steeves Mountain)

between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – (47379 Homestead Rd., Steeves Mountain) Oct. 1 between 11:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Oct. 1 between 6:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. – Walmart (25 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(25 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 30 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 30 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Boston Pizza (1380 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – (1380 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 30 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Walmart (25 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(25 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Sept. 30 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Cora's (1040 Champlain St., Dieppe)

(1040 Champlain St., Dieppe) Sept. 23, 24, 29, and 30 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Bikini Village (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 29 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe)

between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – (500 Kennedy Rd., Dieppe) Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 29 between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 28 between 7 p.m. and midnight – Moncton Hospital, Emergency Department (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

between 7 p.m. and midnight – (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Sept. 28 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. – Remi Rossignol Pavilion, Room D102, Université de Moncton (60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton)

(60 Notre-Dame-du-Sacre-Coeur St., Moncton) Sept. 28 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Wendy Johnston Pottery and Art Effects Fine Craft Gallery (3923 Main St., Hopewell Cape)

(3923 Main St., Hopewell Cape) Sept. 27 and 28 between 1:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. – CCNB – Dieppe Campus (505 College St., Dieppe)

(505 College St., Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – George Dumont Hospital, ophthalmology waiting room (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Sept. 27 between 1:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. – Clinique Dr Sourire Orthodontists (211 Champlain Avenue, Suite 100, Dieppe)

(211 Champlain Avenue, Suite 100, Dieppe) Sept. 27 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Taillon Pavilion, Room MTA 328, Université de Moncton (18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(18 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Sept. 27 between 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – Arts Pavilion, Room MAR217, Université de Moncton (55 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton)

(55 Antonine Maillet Ave., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Maple Leaf Queen's Buffet (939 Mountain Rd., Moncton)

(939 Mountain Rd., Moncton) Sept. 19 between 11 a.m. and noon – Saint Augustine Catholic Church (340 Dominion St., Moncton)

Saint John region, Zone 2

Oct. 9 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – The Barrel's Head Gastropub (141 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(141 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 8 between 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. – East Side Mario's (75 Consumers Dr., Saint John)

(75 Consumers Dr., Saint John) Oct. 8 between noon and 2:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire (250 King St., St. Stephen)

(250 King St., St. Stephen) Oct. 8 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (195 King St., St. Stephen)

(195 King St., St. Stephen) Oct. 8 between 6:45 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. – Station 33 Café & Yoga restaurant section (33 Railway Cres., Hampton)

(33 Railway Cres., Hampton) Oct. 1 and 8 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. – (557 Main St., Hampton) Oct. 2 to Oct. 7 between 6:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Station 33 Café & Yoga restaurant section (33 Railway Cres., Hampton)

(33 Railway Cres., Hampton) Oct. 5, 6, and 7 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – McAllister Place (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John) Between Oct. 4 and 7 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

(557 Main St., Hampton) Oct. 7, between 7:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Hampton Community Center rink (808 Main St., Hampton)

(808 Main St., Hampton) Oct. 7 between noon and 2 p.m. – Vogue Optical (20 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

(20 Plaza Ave., Saint John) Oct. 6 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Vogue Optical (20 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

(20 Plaza Ave., Saint John) Oct. 6, between noon and 3 p.m. – Dr. Luan Le's Office (35 University Ave., Saint John)

(35 University Ave., Saint John) Oct. 6, between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

(182 Water St., Saint Andrews) Oct. 5 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 8th Hussars Sports Centre (8 Leonard Dr., Sussex)

(8 Leonard Dr., Sussex) Oct. 5, between 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Up to Par Restaurant (109 Upper Midland Rd., Norton)

(109 Upper Midland Rd., Norton) Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Oct. 4 and 5 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Needs Convenience Store (89 Marr Rd., Rothesay)

(89 Marr Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 4, between 5:45 p.m. and 16:15 p.m. – Mac's Island Market (924 Route 774, Welshpool)

(924 Route 774, Welshpool) Oct. 3 between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Vito's Restaurant (111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 3, between 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

(182 Water St., Saint Andrews) Oct. 3 – Kings Church (332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis)

(332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis) Oct. 2 between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Woodchucks Axe Throwing (125 Prince William St., Saint John)

(125 Prince William St., Saint John) Oct. 2 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Churchill's Pub and Steakhouse (8 Grannan St., Saint John)

(8 Grannan St., Saint John) Oct. 2 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

(557 Main St., Hampton) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. – Leon's (428 Rothesay Ave., Saint John)

(428 Rothesay Ave., Saint John) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. – Leon's Clearance Centre (525 Rothesay Ave., Saint John)

(525 Rothesay Ave., Saint John) Oct. 2 between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Needs Convenience Store (89 Marr Rd., Rothesay)

(89 Marr Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 1 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. – Guardian Pharmacy (101 King St., St. Stephen)

(101 King St., St. Stephen) Oct. 1 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Needs Convenience Store (89 Marr Rd., Rothesay)

(89 Marr Rd., Rothesay) Between Sept. 27 and 30 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

Sept. 27 and 30 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – (557 Main St., Hampton) Sept. 30 between 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – House of Chan (701 Millidge Ave., Saint John)

(701 Millidge Ave., Saint John) Sept. 30 and Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Sept. 30 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Sept. 29 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. – All Smiles Orthodontic Specialist (157 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(157 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Sept. 29 between noon and 2 p.m. – Holy Redeemer Parish (316, Somerset St., Saint John)

(316, Somerset St., Saint John) Sept. 29 between 9 a.m. and noon – St. Joseph's Hospital, Urgent Care Department (130 Bayard Dr., Saint John)

(130 Bayard Dr., Saint John) Sept. 28 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. – St. Joseph's Hospital, Urgent Care Department (130 Bayard Dr., Saint John)

(130 Bayard Dr., Saint John) Sept. 28 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – New Brunswick Provincial Court (10 Peel Plaza, Saint John)

(10 Peel Plaza, Saint John) Sept. 28 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. – QPLEX – (20 Randy Jones Way, Quispamsis)

– (20 Randy Jones Way, Quispamsis) Sept. 27 and 28 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Guardian Pharmacy (101 King St., St. Stephen)

between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – (101 King St., St. Stephen) Sept. 27 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Dr. Demmings Office (Building A. Suite 205, Hilyard Place, 560 Main St., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Oct. 10 between noon and 5 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 9 between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Starbucks (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1040 Prospect St., Fredericton) Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Taco Boys (10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Vape City (10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Sept. 14 to Oct. 7 – Tobique Valley Senior's Complex (4 Manor Dr., Plaster Rock)

(4 Manor Dr., Plaster Rock) Oct. 7 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – East Side Mario's (14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Dollarama (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Walmart (1399 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1399 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Hanwell Village Mart (1761 Hanwell Rd., Hanwell)

(1761 Hanwell Rd., Hanwell) Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Capital Community Church (71 Downing St., Fredericton)

(71 Downing St., Fredericton) Oct. 6 between noon and 2 p.m. – Ken's Barber Shop (240 Main St., Plaster Rock)October 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

(240 Main St., Plaster Rock)October 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 5 between noon and 8 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 5 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Abony Family Tennis Centre (594 Knowledge Park Dr., Fredericton)

(594 Knowledge Park Dr., Fredericton) Oct. 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

(728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 4 between 9:40 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pond's Resort on the Miramichi restaurant (91 Porter Cove Rd., Porter Cove)

(91 Porter Cove Rd., Porter Cove) Oct. 3 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Speedway 104 Mower races (7399 Route 104, Windsor)

(7399 Route 104, Windsor) Oct. 3 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Sure Life Assembly (335 Otis Drive, Nackawic)

(335 Otis Drive, Nackawic) Oct. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – G8Way Ultramar (22 Route 628, Penniac)

(22 Route 628, Penniac) Oct. 3 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Kingswood Golf Club (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

(1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell) Oct. 2 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – East Side Mario's (14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Oct. 2-3 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – Quality Inn and Suites Amsterdam (559 Bishop Dr., Fredericton)

(559 Bishop Dr., Fredericton) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Fredericton Indoor Pool (79 Carrington Ln., Fredericton))

(79 Carrington Ln., Fredericton)) Oct. 2, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Ryan's Pharmacy (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

(135 Otis Dr., Nackawic) Oct. 1 between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Scott's Your Independent Grocer (24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover)

(24 Columbus St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 1 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (403 Connell St., Woodstock)

(403 Connell St., Woodstock) Oct. 1 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Hilltop Restaurant (1034 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1034 Prospect St., Fredericton) Sept. 30 between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Giant Tiger (598 Union St., Fredericton)

(598 Union St., Fredericton) Sept. 29 between noon to 2 p.m. – The River Restaurant (558 Main St., Woodstock)

(558 Main St., Woodstock) Between Sept. 28-29 between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – St. Mary's Entertainment Centre (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton)

(185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 28 – C. Terrance Shaw Dental Office (15 Station St., Perth Andover)

(15 Station St., Perth Andover) Sept. 28 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. –– Kingswood Golf Club (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

(1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell) Between Sept. 27-28 between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – St. Mary's Entertainment Centre (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton)

Sept. 27-28 between 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. – (185 Gabriel Dr., Fredericton) Sept. 27 between 10 a.m. and noon – Shoppers Drug Mart (3710 Connell St., Woodstock)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Oct. 10 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 9 between 11 p.m. and midnight – Bar Chez Wilma (500 Mgr Numa Pichette Blvd., Edmundston)

(500 Mgr Numa Pichette Blvd., Edmundston) Oct. 9 between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Café Retro Bar (69 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

(69 Canada Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 9 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Casino Grey Rock (100 Chief Joanna Blvd., Saint Basile)

(100 Chief Joanna Blvd., Saint Basile) Oct. 9 between noon and 2 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 9 between noon and 2 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 8 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 8 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Familiprix – Kevin Smyth (138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

(138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska) Oct. 3 to Oct. 7 – Rodeway Inn (10039 Route 144, Grand Falls)

(10039 Route 144, Grand Falls) Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 6 between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Dollarama (15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation)

(15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation) Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 7 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Supermarché Bonichoix (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

(746 Main St., Saint Leonard) Oct. 7 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Familiprix – Kevin Smyth (138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

(138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska) Oct. 7 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Provincial Court – Carrefour Assomption (121 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(121 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 6-7 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Oct. 5 and 7 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Cyr Roy Machine Shop and Dépanneur (111 Martin Rd., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

(111 Martin Rd., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska) Oct. 6 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Catholic Diocesan Centre (60 René-Bouchard Rd., Edmundston)

(60 René-Bouchard Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 5 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Greco Pizza (10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston)

(10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston) Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Road, Unit #700, Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Road, Unit #700, Grand Falls) Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Oct. 3, between 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. – St. George Church (226 St. Georges Rd., Grand Falls)

(226 St. Georges Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 2 between noon and 3 p.m. – Sports Experts (33 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

(33 Canada Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 2, between 10 a.m. and noon – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Oct. 1, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Oct. 1 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Jean Coutu (276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(276 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 1 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 1 between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. – Giant Tiger (200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(200 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct.1 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – Irving (272 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(272 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 1 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – Kent (772 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(772 Victoria St., Edmundston) Sept. 30 between noon and 8 p.m. – Coop Ô Naturel (2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick)

(2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 30 between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 30 between 9:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint-Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29-30 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Douce plénitude, Centre d'éveil et de soins holistiques (34 Bergeron Rd., Saint Quentin)

(34 Bergeron Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Coop Ô Naturel (2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick)

(2 Jeanne d'Arc Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between noon and 1 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between noon and 12:30 p.m. – Ultramar (224 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(224 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between noon and 12:30 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 29 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Pür & Simple (30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(30 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Sept. 29 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. – Esso (15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick)

(15 Notre Dame Rd., Kedgwick) Sept. 29 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 29 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls Sept, 28 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 28 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – UNI Financial Cooperative (205 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(205 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 28 between 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – La Moisson Public Library (206 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(206 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between noon and 1 p.m. – Simply for Life (221 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(221 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Sept. 27 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Physio Proactive de Saint-Quentin (168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(168 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Sept. 27 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

Campbellton region, Zone 5

Oct. 6-8 – Clinique Vétérinaire Lépine (148 Notre Dame St., Atholville)

(148 Notre Dame St., Atholville) Oct. 6 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Brasserie 1026 Bar & Grill (157 Water St., Campbellton)

(157 Water St., Campbellton) Oct. 5-7 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB – Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Oct. 4 between 11:40 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. – Bonnie's Tabata Fitness (1 Union St., Campbellton)

(1 Union St., Campbellton) Between Oct. 1-6 – Campbellton Regional Hospital Med-Surg unit (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Oct. 1 between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. – McIntyre Convenience Store (230 Chaleur St., Charlo)

between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. – (230 Chaleur St., Charlo) Oct. 1 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept. 29-39 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

(1 Boom Rd., Atholville) Sept, 29 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. – McIntyre Convenience (230 Chaleur St., Charlo)

(230 Chaleur St., Charlo) Sept. 28-29, between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Dixie Lee Family Restaurant (168 Water St., Campbellton)

(168 Water St., Campbellton) Sept. 27-28, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. – Island Lake Club (Balmoral Parish)

(Balmoral Parish) Sept. 27-28 – East Coast Industrial (1 Boom Rd., Atholville)

Bathurst region, Zone 6

Oct. 8 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Oct. 5 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dixie Lee Restaurant (49 St-Pierre Boul. W., Caraquet)

(49 St-Pierre Boul. W., Caraquet) Oct. 4 between noon and 1 p.m. – L'Entracte Resto Pub (3394 Principale St., Tracadie)

(3394 Principale St., Tracadie) Oct. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Boutique Évasion (956 Main St., Neguac)

(956 Main St., Neguac) Oct. 2 between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 29 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Vaccination clinic, K.C. Irving Centre ( 850 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

850 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Sept. 27, 28, and 29 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Brick (1165 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7

Oct. 5 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Downtown Beauty Salon (1706 Water St., Miramichi)

(1706 Water St., Miramichi) Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Harvey's (2470 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(2470 King George Highway, Miramichi) Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Boutique Évasion (956 Main St., Neguac)

(956 Main St., Neguac) Sept. 30 between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 28 and 29, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – L.J. Patterson Sales and Service (752 Main St., Beresford)

(752 Main St., Beresford) Sept. 28 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

Sept. 27 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Subway (186 King St., Miramichi)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.