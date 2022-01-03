N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Shortened isolation a further shift to living with virus, expert says

A shortened isolation period for those infected with COVID-19 in New Brunswick signals a larger shift toward a policy of "living with" the disease, says a virologist.

Last Friday, the New Brunswick government announced that vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 now only have to isolate for five days, while unvaccinated individuals must isolate for 10 days.

Shortened isolation periods were also introduced in other provinces including Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia, as well as the United States.

The move appears to signal a broader shift toward living with COVID-19 as the disease potentially becomes endemic, said Rod Russell, a professor of virology and immunology at Memorial University of Newfoundland.

The latest wave of the pandemic has brought record high case counts across Canada, largely driven by the new Omicron variant.

With the risk of getting infected at an all-time high, Russell said it seems the shortened isolation time was borne out of necessity.

"If everyone stays home for 10 days, there's not going to be anybody to work, right? And that really makes a difference to the frontline," said Russell, speaking Monday on Information Morning Fredericton.

"So if nurses and doctors and all health-care individuals, you know, have to stay home for 10 days, or have to isolate because they were exposed to somebody who was infected, you know, we're going to end up with nobody around to take care of the people who actually need help."

Last week, Horizon Health Network announced 95 employees at the Saint John Regional Hospital had to isolate after exposures in three departments.

"So we've been talking for a year now about learning to live with the virus, and we, you know, at least in Atlantic Canada, we haven't really had to because cases have been low in most parts of Atlantic Canada for most of the time," Russell said.

"But I think this situation, you know, you can't hide from this now."

In announcing a shortened isolation period last Thursday, Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said "90 per cent of your viral risk of transmission is already transpired by five days."

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw also justified her province shortening the isolation time by saying it's "based on the evidence that those who are fully immunized shed virus for a shorter amount of time if they have a breakthrough infection."

Bad start to the new year for small business

The post-holiday season is typically a difficult time for many businesses.

But, with new restrictions on capacity limits in stores and restaurants, many small business owners are going into the new year feeling discouraged, said Louis-Philippe Gauthier of the Canadian Federation for Independent Business.

"For some it's, it's discouraging," said Gauthier, speaking on Information Morning Fredericton.

"I had a district manager tell me just before the Christmas time, they said 'Philip, you know, the members aren't smiling anymore.' So, you know, when you hear that, it's not fun. It's definitely not a pleasant moment to have to deal with all these things."

As of Dec. 27, 2021, all zones in the province were moved to Level 2 of New Brunswick's COVID-19 winter plan.

That means most establishments, including restaurants, retail stores, gyms, spas and salons must operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Gauthier said restaurants, the entertainment and events industries remain the hardest hit.

In addition to capacity limits, he said the existing shortage of workers has been made worse by the sheer number of cases, which has led to more employees having to take sick days.

"And the added reality is that many consumers unfortunately have started spending their disposable dollars towards the big box stores... and that's something that doesn't make it easy for small and medium-sized businesses across New Brunswick in our communities," he said.

Weekend case numbers not yet reported

The province hasn't announced new case numbers for COVID-19 since Friday, when 682 new cases were reported, bringing the active case count to 3,522.

As of Friday, there were 45 people in hospital with 21 in intensive care. Of those, 29 were over the age of 60 and 11 people were on a ventilator. No one under 19 was reported to be hospitalized.