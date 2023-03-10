About 1 in 24 New Brunswickers infected with COVID-19, says researcher

An estimated one in 24 New Brunswickers is currently infected with COVID-19, according to an infectious diseases researcher and co-founder of COVID-19 Resources Canada.

That's up from one in 49 about a month ago.

New Brunswick has the third highest COVID hazard index in the country for the week ending April 8, at 11.1, or severe, says Tara Moriarty. The national average is 10.5.

The six-level hazard index is calculated based on several variables, such as COVID-19 wastewater data, test positivity rates, hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and deaths, Moriarty, an associate professor at the University of Toronto, has said.

"COVID is currently the #3 cause of hospitalizations and death" in New Brunswick, she posted on social media.

Hospitalizations and deaths because of COVID are nearly eight times higher than the lowest point in the pandemic, around early June 2021, while infections according to wastewater levels and estimated long COVID cases are nearly 18 times higher.

The Department of Health has previously declined to comment on the hazard index until it receives more information about how it was created, and the data and methodologies used.

"Even if you have had COVID previously, it is still important to avoid getting infected again to reduce your risk of long COVID," Moriarty tweeted.

Only B.C. and Ontario are ranked higher than New Brunswick on the hazard index, at 16.2 and 13.5, respectively, the group's website shows.

The ratings of the other Atlantic provinces include: Nova Scotia, 7.0, Newfoundland and Labrador, 6.9, and P.E.I., 6.0.

New Brunswick was previously rated the worst in the country. For the week ending March 4, the province's hazard index was 9.2, compared to the national average of 6.4.